Looking back to go forward

This is the time of year when we celebrate being Jamaican. Emancipation and Independence time encourages us to get in touch with our culture and roots. We look back at the practices of our ancestors and praise their resilience and ability to tun han' an' mek fashion as we go forward to the future. We think of how our forefathers and mothers tek di likkle dem got and stretch it to fulfil their needs. Nothing was wasted or thrown out. And now it is style and fashion to upcycle and recycle. Then, it was a necessary way of life.

All over the world where our family have settled we recognise the Emancipendence season as a time to proudly show our colours. The black, green and gold are on display as we say “thank you” to our ancestors who fought for freedom. We play our favourite Festival song and sing “Happy Birthday” and offer nuff respeck to our little island in the sun.

Our family in foreign lands will boil the salt fish, grudgingly open the tin ackee, rub up some flour dumpling (fry or boil) and think of home. The more adventurous chefs will seek out goat or another ruminant cousin to curry or spend a fortune on the prized delicacy of oxtail and go dung inna de naygah bickle. What would great-great granny say if she knew that nowadays in some restaurants oxtail is as expensive as lobster? The closest some can now get to oxtail is to beg the server at their favourite cook shop to pour a spoon of the treasured gravy over some rice or a dumpling. In places where Caribbean people reside, butchers have learned the importance of neck and back, tail and foot to our people. Capitalism stepped in and Backra What-lef tek up position as top-shelf, gourmet ingredient. Food, friends, and family are the things that make us feel connected to our roots.

Not everyone gets soft-hearted at this time. There are some who kiss dem teet and roll their eyes. “After we nuh free... and we cyaan even manage wiself but we talking 'bout Independence.”

Question of the day: What is there to celebrate? The answer is Emancipation and Independence are markers on our journey. They don't mean we've made the right choices. Our nation's path has had more than its fair share of rock stones, potholes, and blind corners. It is up to us to do better. We must make use of the gifts we've been given.

This land is precious: The mountains that rise above us. The rivers that wend their way to the sea. The trees that spread their branches to offer shelter to living creatures below. The flowers and plants boasting brilliant colours and healing properties surround us. Jamaica is a breathtaking place, even when we feel like we're choking.

We have a choice to make. How will we honour those who stood up for freedom and our human rights? Will we do right by our forebears who believed we had the right to decide our own way forward? As we count down to 60 years of Independence, what will we do to ensure that the youth of today will live in a country that would make Nanny, Sam Sharpe, Paul Bogle, Marcus Garvey, Norman Manley, and Alexander Bustamante proud?

As we reflect on what our heroes and other leaders have done, let us build on what they have given us. Let us clean up our surroundings and have pride in our communities and neighbourhoods. Let us banish bad mind, negativity and destructive ways. Let us tackle the next 185 years of freedom and another 57 years of self-governance with the strength that our ancestors gave us. We can do it! We must do it! Happy Emancipendence and nuff respeck!

Barbara Gloudon is a journalist, playwright and commentator. Send comments to the Observer or gloudonb@gmail.com.