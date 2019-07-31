Mikael Phillips should not insult our intelligence on PNP corruption

Caught in the throes of what is proving to be a bitterly fought presidential election between Peter the Younger (Peter Bunting) and Peter the Elder (Dr Peter Phillips), the People's National Party (PNP) finds itself caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place. From all indications, the presidential struggle will leave the party battered, bruised and discombobulated. Whoever wins the contest will be faced with the gigantic task to unite the party as they pick up the broken pieces in an effort at healing and reconciliation. The party is already divided, and the contest has only served to open up wounds that were bandaged, to inflict new ones, and to make the task of unity so much more difficult.

One should be in no doubt that the contest is an existential threat to the political career of Peter the Elder. Every day getting closer to Jamaica House appears more distant. He is pulling out the last vestiges of strength that he has to win, but he is up against a formidable person in Peter the Younger. To reiterate, and to almost sound repetitious, he is in the greatest political battle of his life. If he loses to Bunting it will effectively be the end of his political career. He would now have joined the ranks of those who retired and who are now, perhaps, wishing that they had left earlier.

The dissonance in the party is not helped by spokespersons who purport to know the truth about the party's long trail of corruption over its many years in office; 18 of them unbroken years. I do not know if it is the threat to his father's political career represented by Bunting, why Phillips's son, Mikael, felt he should offer an apology, as tepid and disingenuous as it was, to the country for the party's misdeeds in power. One would have expected such an apology to have come from one of the more seasoned representatives, such as the redoubtable Robert “Bobby” Pickersgill, who is still very influential in the party. Or, even more relevant, from his father.

It is clear that there was not any careful thought given to the attempt at an apology. It was riven with conditions or qualifications which a well-meant and -crafted apology does not contain. He could not even bring himself to admit that the party has done any misdeeds. But, just in case they may have done wrong in the past, if indeed they have done so, the party is sorry for it. This is the kind of insult to the people's intelligence that should not be tolerated by any well-thinking Jamaican.

Mikael is a vice-president of the party and should carry some influence there as a young person who one can be sure has his eyes set on greater things in the future. I do not give young politicians any break when they speak carelessly like this. For, after all the PNP misdeeds in power, Mikael would want us to believe that a sour apology will suffice to assuage their anger at the party's behaviour in power. He and other young aspirants for power must do their homework and not take for granted what their elders in the party tell them.

I do not know what conversations Mikael might have had with his dad when he showed an interest in politics to the point of rising to the top echelons in the party. He might be well served to revisit the matter of corruption in his party and come to us with a more truthful tale.

Any insult that politicians, young or old, visit on the Jamaican people is a function of the people's reticence, nonchalance or perhaps dark fear in challenging corrupt actions against their best interests. We have allowed a system that can only perpetuate corruption by those who rule for too long. We are governed by a two-party cadre of leaders who believe that either side is better placed to rule at any time. We are being royally urinated on, and the sad thing is that we are mistaking urine for water. There has not been any meaningful constitutional change to put the people in the saddle, so to speak, and cause a new governance ethos to emerge. We do not seem to mind or care about being ruled intermittently by an egregious elite.

There are a few of us who put our necks on the line by speaking out publicly about corruption. We know that we are speaking for a lot of people who may want to speak out but are afraid to. But it is time for more of us to speak out and agitate for change. We will never have an end to corruption until we have a truly constitutional independent body that can preside over ending corruption in the public sphere.

Both Andrew Holness and Dr Phillips speak eloquently of what their party is doing or will do to end corruption, but we must not be fooled. Corruption may never end, but we do not have to put the foxes in charge of the henhouse.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.