Misusing facts on policing does not help our crime problem

Permit me to respond to an article, entitled 'Crime, punishment and a tale of two cities', written by Jamaica Observer contributor Jason McKay and published on January 5, 2020.

In his presentation, McKay attempts to string a number of issues together in an obvious attempt at painting a significantly rosier picture of the realised efforts of the security forces in Jamaica, despite the overabundance of evidence to the contrary.

The most seminal of this is the fact of our chronic annual murder toll and the dearth of convictions secured in our courts for the capital charge.

McKay, in my opinion, is painting lipstick on a pig in an effort to label the animal as something else. He is presenting the quintessential “smoke and mirrors” approach to the discussion when he should know full well that conflating Kingston & St Andrew with Chicago, Illinois, is a bird that simply cannot fly.

The only commonality between the two jurisdictions is the fact of gun murders. The US murder clear-up rate is 59.4 per cent nationally, while in Chicago it is 26 per cent. For the record, clear-up rate refers to the police completing an investigation and being able to perhaps make an arrest or attach the murder to an individual. This is one of the most misleading aspects of police reporting and in Jamaica we take not just the cake but the entire bakery and flour mill. To report that the clear-up rate in Kingston is 60 to 70 per cent makes our police investigative wizards and vaults them to the top of the table. Nothing is further from the truth.

I had a conversation with a retired senior superintendent on Friday night who rubbished this kind of police reporting as the police have been known to simply hang a spate of murders and other unresolved shootings on any dead suspect they land. In fact, even the very prime minister, in October of last year, bemoaned the fact that the police simply did not have enough investigators and that crime was in fact “out of control”.

The deterrent to any kind of criminality isn't arming police with the biggest guns or forming more police death squads, but rather speed of detection and arrest, backed up by the certainty and speed of prosecution and conviction. Currently, Jamaica's conviction rate for most major crimes is less than 20 per cent. For murder, the conviction rate is below 10 per cent.

Jamaica is severely under-policed with less than one police personnel to 233 Jamaicans (when adjusted for actual duty availability, it is one cop to 400 citizens). Among our most pressing tasks is the need to double the enlistment in the force. Beyond that, a comprehensive reinvention of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is what is required, not a self-serving representation of misused facts.

Richard Hugh Blackford is a self-taught artist, writer and social commentator.