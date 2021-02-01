My Jamaican girl

Jamaica scored big on the international stage when our Jamaican daughter, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as US vice-president. This is being hailed as an historic moment for America. She is the first woman to hold that post and, what's more, she is a black woman and a daughter of immigrants. Her appointment is seen as a major breakthrough for women in that country, which has been long in coming.

Some may feel a little disappointed that this important personage was not of a lighter hue, but, with typical Jamaican enthusiasm and charm, Harris has already broken the back of prejudice and taken her place on the inauguration stage with pride. After all, this is an equally important historic moment for Jamaica as well. Jamaicans have a habit of making our presence felt all over the world. It is said that no matter where you go on this planet you are bound to buck up a Jamaican. Our diaspora is deep and wide. Go to the remotest part of the globe and you will come across the accent, the posture, the hospitality, and you may even hear one or two of the distinguishable four letters to make you feel at home.

Iconic figures such as Marcus Garvey, Usain Bolt, Bob Marley, George Headley, Herb McKenley, Mike McCallum, Louise Bennett-Coverley, Harry Bellafonte, Claude McKay, our four Miss Worlds, and international voices in medicine, academia, culture, entertainment, political leadership, commerce, theatre, industry, and diplomatic circles have lifted up Jamaica's name high on the international circuit.

Some are born Jamaican. Some are of Jamaican heritage living abroad. Allow me to call out a few among those numerous and familiar names that strike a chord when you are discussing success, achievement, contribution of Jamaicans here and abroad. How about Colin Powell, Patrick Ewing, Jimmy Cliff, Malcolm Gladwell, Naomi Campbell , Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mary Seacole, Claude McKay, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Madge Sinclair, Mike McCallum, Merlene Ottey, Chris Gayle, and the unforgettable Gordon “Butch” Stewart. If you are lost, in need of help, lost your passport, stuck abroad, call any of these names and someone is bound to identify with you and provide some sort of homeland security.

The vice-president of the United States now heads that list of distinguished Jamaican personalities. Her heritage is Indian and Jamaican, and both sides of the Atlantic are proud of her. She should be made aware of these Jamaican icons who have, in a way, blazed a path for her in terms of phenomenal contribution to their own countries, or to countries of their chosen abode.

When she walked on to that inauguration stage “wi glad bag bus”.

It was Joe Biden's day as 46th president of the United States, but it was Harris's day, too, and on January 20, 2021 she was my Jamaican girl and a queen on that stage. Long may she reign.

We are feeling good for the US; for, as they say, a change has got to come, and change is here.

New year wish

In a previous column I wrote that our new year's wishes are probably going down the drain already, what with the turbulence and upsets we are experiencing so early in the year. New year's wishes nowadays have almost become a diversion, but I am sticking to three of my wishes which have become an annual recommitment for the past 15 years, and never been met.

The first, I am wishing that in 2021 the Government can blow some wind at the present Noise Abatement Act and put more teeth into it. Contrary to popular belief, the Act does not confine itself to excessive partying, dancehall, merrymaking, loud music, or DJ belching noises at night. It applies to any kind of noise that is deliberately caused and amplified in such a manner that the sound is audible beyond 100 metres from the source and is capable of causing annoyance to individuals who are trapped in that vicinity.

The law clearly states that where noise is audible beyond a distance of 100 metres it will be automatically presumed a social annoyance. But if complaints are lodged within the 100 metres, the police are still obliged to intervene and turn down or turn off the source.

We who have been victims of night noise are not calling for the cessation of dances, parties, and other musical events. We are asking only that due consideration be given to those people who want to sleep, people who are aged and infirmed, people who suffer broken windows or doors from the heavy bass, and people who suffer from headaches and hearing ailments as a result of the excessive sound. If no compliance, then turn it off, and let the penalties apply.

The second wish has to do with the Motor Vehicle Noise Abatement Act, which is being blatantly ignored. Ask the people who live close to the road and wherever there are steep inclines requiring engine compression about these bestial sounds they have to put up with.

The law says that no person should be allowed to modify the exhaust system of a motor vehicle or remove any other noise abatement device in such a manner that the noise is disturbing. Yet the perpetrators are allowed to drive by police stations, churches, hospitals, residential areas, and terrorise whole communities.

As I do with every new year's wish, I appeal to the head of the stream. Commissioner of Police, surely it should not be too difficult to enforce the traffic noise abatement policy and prosecute these road abusers who continue to give us hell as they remove mufflers and blast us with their 'heavy foot' change-down gear movements.

The third wish is driven by my horrendous electricity bills. I wish we could put to better use the vast amount of wind power or wind energy that goes to waste in Jamaica. I am late with solar and will be trying that out this year, but would a national wind grill capturing as much as possible of the wind power that blesses Jamaica help to ease the strain of those monthly bills generated by imported fuel?

The Wigton Windfarm, located on the Don Figueroa Mountains in south Manchester, and the Munro wind farms on the peak of the Santa Cruz Mountains at Malvern are commendable projects providing electricity to the national grid, but still significantly short of what full capacity harnessing of wind power could do for Jamaica.

The first commercial wind turbine was installed at Munro as far back as 1996, largely through the efforts of the old boys' association, the Environment Association of Jamaica, and other agencies. The Jamaica Publish Service (JPS) added another four turbines in 2010, tapping into the tremendous potential for wind energy from that region 2,500 feet above the Pedro Plains

Wigton, at 1,000 feet above sea level, was commissioned in 2004 with 23 turbines. I understand the facility, since making Rose Hill its home, has grown to a combined 62.7MW with 44 wind turbines.

Wigton, with its windmills turning in line across the ridge of the mountain, is quite a spectacular sight from the main road that borders St Elizabeth and south Manchester. Perhaps Wigton could consider lighting up the field at nights — solar lights, of course — to make it an attraction for that section of the south coast for miles around.

Munro College was ideal for the first wind turbine. The Munro breeze is legendary and is incorporated into one of the famous school football cheers of earlier days: “Munro boys get rice and peas. Munro boys get dust and breeze.” Indeed, the breeze and the fog were the downfall of many a visiting football team in the 1950s and 60s when Munro and Cornwall College held sway over the daCosta Cup competition.

In those early days the school relied on a large Delco plant providing electricity for only four hours per day, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. I have no doubt, on reflection, that if that generation had known the value of wind power, the extra wind resources needed to charge the Delco for an additional eight hours per day would have been easily available.

With new discoveries unfolding every day on the effectiveness of wind power, I am surprised that we have not built more windmills in Jamaica. We can do a much better job by taking advantage of our innate ability to shoot the breeze and to talk up a lot of hot air. Just think, a windmill installed over wherever the Energy Savings Committee is meeting would do wonders. Or, better yet, install two or three over Gordon House. Just think of how one budget debate alone, if properly harnessed, could light up half the city of Kingston. The Gordon House windmills, of course, should be installed out of reach of the Members of Parliament, and in particular our ministers. Some have already shown an alarming propensity, like Don Quixote of old, to tackle any windmill within sight.

Here is to less noise and quieter days this year.

