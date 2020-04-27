Myself as the PM

Among my favourite composition topics in primary school were the ones entitled 'Myself as a…' With the same relish and naivety — since I have no knowledge of economics and fiscal policies etc — I pen this piece: Myself as... the prime minister of Jamaica.

Although, I am at the helm battling the pandemic and, undoubtedly, each new day has its own challenges, and sometimes even the best decisions seem to be the worst ones, I would be optimistic that Jamaica is a resilient nation. We are more than beaches and sunshine. We are a nation, for the most part, of hard-working people with lots of faith, and who often live by adages such as “this too shall pass”, “better must come”, or “God not giving us more than what we can bear”. Having taken comfort in these, but still being uncomfortably cognisant of the harsh times ahead, I would seek to build a task force with the purpose of creating a development plan to rebuild Jamaica and mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in the shortest possible time.

The first mission of this task force would be to redefine the concept of development. I would adopt the view of the erstwhile Professor Aggrey Brown that the term sustainable development is a redundancy, since any project that is not sustainable cannot be seen as development. This would force an examination into what we have been regarding as development and would guide how we allocate resources, and where we place emphasis in the rebuilding process. Of course, a whole gamut of terms and concepts will need redefinition as we proceed into our new reality.

The development plan should include a revision of the curriculum at all levels to make content and pedagogical practices more aligned to the needs of the 21st century, which has been shaped by the current pandemic. Additionally, it would be mandatory for all students leaving high school to have a skill, even if they have 20 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects. Teacher training would have to be revised so that both in-service and pre-service teachers are better equipped to teach using technology — since distance learning will be part of the new norm at all levels. What's more, we must find a way to help those children that have been left behind. I would harness more of the skills of our young people and train them to be teachers' assistants, educational technologists, content developers, etc, and use them to ease the burden in schools.

Another area of the development plan would be emphasis on self-sustainability — for individuals, organisations, and the country as a whole. This would mean engendering a new way of thinking for all, where we use our resources wisely and depend less on external sources, even if initially it means harsh austerity measures.

This does not mean haphazardly cutting benefits and services — which often is to the detriment of those less fortunate — but maintaining a decent quality of life using the skills and resources available to us. “Tun we han' mek fashion!” We would seek to import less and export more, establish cottage industries in communities, and provide markets for the goods produced. As well, we would need to provide training in entrepreneurship so as to reduce the 'hustling' mentality.

I would seek to reduce Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) dependents by at least 75 per cent by catering mostly to the elderly and those with disabilities which make them unable to work. At the risk of being unpopular I would declare that every year the number of PATH beneficiaries will decrease. This would mean providing opportunities for people to empower themselves and to be employed. I would say in Parliament: “It is preposterous for the Government to be responsible for a child from birth through high school, an average of 16 years, and then be expected to send that student through college or university. What would the parents have been doing? And, on top of that, this is the reality of more than one person from a household.” Of course, I would say that after announcing the empowerment programmes and employment opportunities.

I would instruct the task force to look at how implementing sound environmental practices could turn the economy around. I would strongly recommend that they read The Necessary Revolution by Peter Senge. We could reduce expenditure on things such as garbage collection if we adopted a Less to Landfill approach. As a matter of fact, I would support investment in recycling, mitigating the effects of climate change, as well as energy harvesting and conservation practices. Health and wellness initiatives would also be top priority.

Finally, I would advise the task force that all the answers do not lie within them; they need to consult the people who are directly affected and who are at the heart of the situation. I would not need to remind them to emphasise anti-corruption policies and practices as well as accountability, because those would have already been entrenched.

Having written my composition I can only hope that it finds favour and will not be deemed to be presumptuous. After all, it is just a creative piece.

Samantha Radway Morrison is a projects and research officer at Church Teachers' College. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or samantha.radway@ctc.edu.jm.