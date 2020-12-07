Need to revisit Senate appointments

The Senate, like its precursor, the Legislative Council, was intended to be a “chamber of review” — a second tier of parliamentary authority to give the final stamp of approval on the legislative decisions of the people's representatives in the Lower House.

Clearly evident and even articulated in the thinking that guided the deliberations through self-government to Independence was the notion that the chamber should be comprised primarily, if not entirely, of “more intelligent” people to make up for the perceived intellectual deficiencies and restrain the misguided inclinations of the elected representatives. Names such as Neville Ashenheim, Douglas Judah, Philip Sherlock, Douglas Fletcher, Percival Gibson, Abe Issa, and Gerald Mair come readily to mind. The constitution dictated that at least two of these “more intelligent” individuals should be included in the Cabinet.

It is of immense significance that prior to Independence the 1959 constitution expressly provided that the appointment of a member of the Legislative Council could be terminated on the advice of the person who had so nominated him. That provision was deliberately excluded from the 1962 Independence constitution.

Section 35 of the Interpretation Act states that, “Where by or under any Act a power to make any appointment is conferred, then, unless the contrary intention appears, the authority having power to make the appointment shall also have power to remove, suspend, reappoint or reinstate any person appointed in exercise of the power.” Thus, a minister who appoints members of a board has the power to remove them.

While not being subject to section 35 of the Interpretation Act, the director of public prosecutions and the auditor general, who are appointed by the governor general, can be dismissed for cause — although an elaborate procedure must be followed. Even the chief justice can be removed from office, although that also involves a very complex process and the final decision rests with the Judicial Committee of the UK Privy Council.

A senator is the only position in our constitution that I know of where a person's appointment cannot be terminated unless circumstances arise that would have rendered the person unqualified for appointment in the first place. These circumstances include holding allegiance to a foreign power, bankruptcy, insanity, having been sentenced to imprisonment for more than six months or becoming a party to a government contract without prior declaration or exemption.

The Senate plays a critical role in our constitutional arrangements for reasons far more important than the greater “intelligence” it was conceived that it would provide. It is deliberately structured to ensure that no matter how overwhelming the majority that a Government enjoys in the Lower House, its numbers in the Senate do not constitute the two-thirds majority required to change entrenched provisions of the constitution, and therefore such changes would have to be supported by at least one Opposition senator.

It is a guard rail provision that has served Jamaica well. Yet, the security of tenure of senators has the potential to undermine the security of the constitution. Thus, an Opposition senator who, for whatever reasons, crosses the floor or breaks with his/her Opposition colleagues in supporting a constitutional amendment, knowing that the leader of the Opposition is powerless to cause the revocation of his/her appointment, effectively removes that important guard rail and hands the Government the two-thirds majority needed to change entrenched provisions of the constitution.

That is not how the constitution was intended to work. If three Government senators were to cross the floor it would put the Opposition in majority control of the Senate and it would now be in a position to block every piece of legislation put forward by the Government. That is not how the constitution was intended to work either.

In the latter case the prime minister has the option of dissolving Parliament, but at what risk and at what cost? In the former case, the leader of the Opposition who nominated that senator has no recourse but must watch helplessly as the intent of the constitution is subverted.

There was an interesting sequence of events in 1963 after a group of men broke into the Watermount Post Office and brutally raped the postmistress who lived on the premises. An enraged Sir Alexander Bustamante, who was prime minister at the time, rushed to the scene accompanied by the commissioner of police and the chief of staff of the Jamaica Defence Force. On his return to Kingston he instructed Attorney General Victor Grant to prepare a Bill for Parliament to impose mandatory life imprisonment for people convicted of rape. The Bill was passed in the Lower House, despite strenuous objections from the Opposition.

When it arrived on the floor of the Senate, two Government senators — Sidney Phillips and Henry Tucker — both practising lawyers, joined with the Opposition in opposing the Bill on the grounds that the sentencing discretion of a judge should not be removed. However, as Government senators, they did not think it was appropriate to vote against the Government and chose, instead, to abstain and immediately resign from the Senate on a point of principle. Notwithstanding the security of their tenure, they clearly appreciated the intricacies of our constitutional arrangements and did not consider themselves to be free to do as they liked.

A person who has been appointed to the Senate, having received his instrument of appointment from the governor general, but who subsequently declines to take up the seat, should be expected to submit his resignation forthwith to the governor general. He ought not to be able to withhold that resignation until particular demands which have nothing to do with the functions or business of the Senate are met. Nor should he be allowed to take up his seat and behave like a rogue. That is not how the constitution was intended to work.

The security of the Jamaican Constitution requires that we review the provisions regarding the appointment of senators to revert to the 1959 arrangement and allow for such appointments to be revoked by the same process by which they were made.

Bruce Golding is the eighth prime minister of Jamaica, serving from September 11, 2007 to October 23, 2011. He was first elected to Parliament in 1972 at the age of 24.