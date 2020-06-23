No to 2-in-1 election

The system of local government in Jamaica was constructed in England and transplanted in Jamaica after 1655. The process began to develop along with the emergence of parishes in Jamaica. Local government has its political and administrative arms. It makes local laws and provides governance for the parishes under its jurisdiction. It manages and maintains public facilities, beaches, cemeteries, markets, roads, water and public health, and has regulatory responsibilities in planning, building, along with providing licenses for trade, business, and public vending. The elected representatives of local government, more than often, are more visible in the constituency and divisions than the Members of Parliament (MP).

My objection for having the general and local elections on the same day is grounded in the structure of government that permits an imperial prime minister, and the power of his/her pork barrel practice to create an election sweep, taking in its wake some elected officials who have done great work in the delivery of services to the people in their constituencies and divisions.

After the 11th century and leading up to the industrial revolutions, English cities and town expanded and there was the need for separate Government for the countryside and urban centres. These developments were finally matured into a cohesive system by 1888. Local government was seen as the “little Government” led by an “alderman” and justice of the peace. The vestry of the Church of England became the office for the local government. It was this blueprint that was transplanted in Jamaica.

Interestingly, the year 1865 is important for local government in Jamaica. Firstly, it was in that year that the existing names and borders of the 14 parishes in Jamaica were finalised and, secondly, it was the 1865 Paul Bogle-led uprising that separated the Church of England from the State and the local government office was relocated in a space of its own. Local government is a response to the vastly increased need for local administration.

The development of the parishes from the post-1655 period to 1865 has its interesting twists and turns and also instructive lessons on the naming of the parishes. The cartographers' drawings of maps of Jamaica for the 17th to 19th century offer an illustrative history of the deepening of British colonialism in Jamaica as well as the history of parish formation and naming. One of the earliest cartographic representations of Jamaica under Spanish rule shows five major provincial divisions — from Negril to Port Antonio, known as Northside, with Seville as its town; what we know as St Thomas today was divided into Morante (east) and Yallahs (west) under Spain; Liguanea covered what we know as Kingston and St Andrew; to the immediate west, a section with no name, but Spanish Town was identified with a city/town indicator covered what we know as St Catherine and parts of Clarendon; going south-west was Withywood constituted the other sections of Clarendon and parts of St Elizabeth; and the last section Bluefields, a large tract of land from Withywood to Negril, covering Manchester and other parts of St Elizabeth and major sections of Westmoreland.

By 1865 some parishes had been absorbed into others and the number and boundaries for the parishes as they exist now were set. This journey represents an illustrative history of the rise of local government in Jamaica.

Even before we think about having political reforms it is of utmost importance for the development of political education in Jamaica that may help to the building of a meaningful Government and society by way of popular elections. In 1991 Dr Carl Stone's polls showed that “slightly more than one out of five [aligned] persons have no idea to what factors are associated with democracy, and almost one-third of the Independents have no clue as to what democracy is”. Stone wrote, “Clearly some political education could assist in filling this gap.”

Political education is empowering for both the councillors and the people. The jurisdictions of the councillors are their divisions. They are on the front line and cannot become like the absentee MPs who were identified and described by voters during the 1991 Stone Committee polling. Those interviewed overwhelmingly described MPs as “absentee representatives who come about during election time and disappear afterwards and are usually inaccessible and out of touch with most of the constituents”. Out of that experience a call was made for far-reaching proposals advocating constitutional change away from the Westminster parliamentary system and towards the adoption of the presidential system. This approach will definitely urge local government and parliamentary candidates to be representatives from their community — deepening of their responsiveness to the needs of their jurisdictions.

In any normal local government election the councillors run and get elected mainly on the basis of performance and on the strength of the local/community political issues. But, having an imperial prime minister, with the weapons of the pork barrel at the national level, becomes a strong and great influence during election time, resulting in the marginalisation of the community issues. “The result is that many hard-working MPs with strong track record of constituency work, constituency management and in association with positive and beneficial constituency projects and development end up being rejected because of the big swing.” The same fate awaits the councillors if the two elections are held on the same day.

There is the need for a modernisation and a qualitative development of local government; more support is needed from central government. Local government really needs revolutionary changes; for example, there is the demand for more services as the local divisions develop with their parishes which requires the local government to enter into income-generating projects in an age of declining taxes. It cannot afford to be defined by central government, which is going against the waves of progress by deeper privatisation and abandoning the idea of the Government working alongside the private sector in a free economy. If it must be redefined, free economy does not mean the exclusion of Government. How can it be free, yet exclusive?

The local/community problems in Jamaica are begging for attention. There are many localities that appear not to have been touched with progress since 1838. There are too many problems with basic essential services such as water, roads, electricity, health, and the need to modernise the poor relief and 21st century requirement of the Internet and other forms of information communications technologies. Having the two elections in one day is not a good idea. There are more profound problems in the system than the cost of having elections; among them voting motivated by curried goat, liquor, bag of food, terrorism by local party henchmen, and money from “bollo wuk”.

It is time for us to develop our own knowledge for the basis of innovative foundations upon which we build a new post-independent society.

