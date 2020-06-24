Of old men and astute politics

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has promoted two of the most elderly members of his Administration to full ministerial posts. Some, especially among the young, have viewed his decision as a backward move. They believe that these men have reached the sunset of their lives and they should make way for younger, more energetic people to bring new life to the business of governance. Others, it would appear in the minority, have been a bit more generous, and see the prime minister's move as a long service award for loyalty to the party and politics.

As a rule, I believe there comes a time in a person's life when he or she has to move on. There is a good reason societies recognise retirement age — a time when people are called upon to cease active work and live out the rest of their days, hopefully, without much preoccupation with how they will live from day to day. Then, the strength of youth and vigour of mind are not necessarily allies that one can call upon to support one's expectations. Often what one failed to achieve in the days of youth becomes elusive as mental and physical deterioration set in.

There is no doubt that Karl Samuda, now appointed as minister of education, and Mike Henry, appointed to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, are in the twilight of their years. As far as one can see they do not present any noticeable illness or impairment that would prevent them from doing their work effectively. They have served as ministers in other portfolios and as such have garnered a lot of experience which should stand them well in their new appointments.

This could well be a politically astute move on the part of Andrew Holness. Perhaps he reasoned that there could not be anything amiss to reward two stalwarts who have served the party, Government, and people of Jamaica faithfully over the years. In the case of Samuda, he had been the acting minister of education for over a year. The time to elevate him to full ministerial responsibility had come. This would free him up to give greater attention to the business of government in a pandemic, not to mention the general election — which many believe will be held this year. His Government will end soon in any event, so awarding two veterans of the party with this 'golden handshake' is generosity which would find great favour in the party.

Both Henry and Samuda have indicated their intention to run as Members of Parliament in the next general election. They will, no doubt, be joined by Pearnel Charles Sr, the current Speaker of the House. If they should be re-elected and Holness should prevail over an increasingly moribund and tottering People's National Party (PNP), it will be hard to justify ministerial posts for these men in a new Administration. The pressure from the youth for change and new direction will be too hard for Holness to ignore.

It is clear to me that these men are enjoying their last hurrah and should have no doubt what the nature and character of any new Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Administration will portend.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.