On corruption, political buffoonery

So, the date is set for September 3, 2020 and all 63 horses are off to the races. In the midst of a pandemic, Prime Minister Andrew Holness used the people's Parliament to announce the country's next general election. Both his and the leader of the Opposition's speeches were rallying cries to the troops of each respective party to get their running shoes on. Any shoe will suffice. The barefooted person will not be discounted.

If all the major polls are to be believed, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is going into the race with a clear advantage. The party leads the People's National Party (PNP) in all the major metrics, especially in the areas of which party leader and political party are best suited to lead the country.

One of the interesting yet profoundly disturbing things that I have seen in the polls is the responders' attitude to corruption. Even though many view the JLP as corrupt, they are prepared to support the party over the PNP. Furthermore, they believe that Holness and the JLP are best suited to bring corruption under control.

There are two sentiments that may be fuelling these positions. One is that people know that corruption is endemic in Jamaica. It runs the whole gamut of society and some expect some level of corruption to take place in its politics and government. What they find repulsive is the in-your-face brazenness and greed that is often seen in those in power.

Secondly, many do not take the PNP seriously when they speak against corruption. In their almost 19 uninterrupted years at the wicket they have seen the PNP at work and have seen the hollowness of their revulsion against corruption. Their protestations reek with rancid hypocrisy. Yet, the PNP cannot help but talk about it, if even to assuage their own consciences and pick up a few votes among those who are not so engaged with the political process.

But corruption is real and it is deleterious to the national good. The experts have suggested that it shaves off close to five per cent from our gross domestic product (GDP). So, it is not something to be scoffed at or ignored. We must continue to insist on accountability from our leaders and watch carefully what each political manifesto will suggest to bring it under greater control. In the end, it is the engaged citizen who will force change on political malfeasance.

A word must be said about the platform of our newest political party, the Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP). At first glance it leaves a lot to be desired, and perhaps hardly merits comment. But since they have been deemed an official political party, here we go. Among the many utopian things they want to do is to pay off the nation's debt in the first 90 days in office. There is no accounting from where this money will come from, except from their own resources. No doubt they are having trouble opening a bank account. Since it is an official party on the Jamaican landscape, is there something here for the Integrity Commission to be concerned about? Just asking.

They want to make Jamaica into a kingdom, a feudal one no doubt. It hearkens to the kingdoms of Arabic descent and has strong overtones to places like Saudi Arabia, with strong monarchical and religious cleavages. Thus, it is a party run by clerics. There is a sentiment in Jamaica that because we are a highly religiously tolerant society that it should be easy to establish a theocratic (rule by clergy) State here; that people will easily welcome a rule by clerics. This is a mistaken notion, for I do not believe that Jamaicans will welcome such a rulership. This is especially so at a time when so many are turning their backs on organised religion and the number of self-professed atheists are growing.

Furthermore, Jamaica is not a religious monolith, and this makes it harder to establish the kind of rulership that the party honchos are drooling at the mouth to create. They have reinforced my revulsion of theocratic leadership of society. The history of such occurrences in the world have not been too good. They inevitably tend towards dictatorship; the kind of which we see in Iran. Purporting to speak for God or to be ruling in the name of God, there is no other voice that is listened to than their own.

Often the voice that is mistaken for God's is that of the perverted sound of their own megalomania. There is perhaps no group that acts more in the name of God than ISIS, (the dethroned Islamic state) or the discredited al-Qaeda. There is a clear reason the line of demarcation between religion and politics needs to be clearly defined. I do not believe Jamaicans will be so easily lured to give up their freedom to those who come bearing gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. If I should offer a prophetic voice as a priest, I will say that they will go the way of all seed fallen by the wayside. Already, they have withdrawn from contesting the upcoming election.

As the electioneering gets into full gear this column will once more urge a sense of personal responsibility in how we conduct ourselves in the midst of a pandemic. As the Bible admonishes, we must be wise as serpents and harmless as doves as we endeavour not to do harm to our neighbours.

Senator Kamala Harris

The Democratic Party in the United States was given a tremendous boost when presumptive nominee for presidency, Joe Biden, appointed Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Many say that his choice was inevitable, given the fact that Biden had signalled his intention to nominate a woman, and the pressure that had built up in the party and the country for a black woman to be on the ticket. Of all the black women being considered, Harris was clearly the most formidable and experienced, having been elected to office as a district attorney, attorney general for the most populous state, a congressional senator for that state, and having run as a presidential candidate in the presidential primaries.

Americans of Jamaican and Indian extraction (Ja-Indians) are particularly elated by her appointment, not to mention the Caribbean and South Asian Diaspora, and citizens of Jamaica and India in particular. Trump and his surrogates have already started to sully her reputation in true birther form. Any cursory student of contemporary American politics would have seen this coming. But Senator Harris has strong and impeccable credentials in her service to America, and there should be no doubt about the strength she will bring to the campaign and to the country if the Biden team should prevail against the Donald. This column wishes her and the team a safe and rewarding campaign.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.