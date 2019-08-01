Once upon a time, 185 years ago...

Today, August 1, is celebrated as Emancipation Day, and August 6 will be celebrated as Independence Day. No doubt, many of us have been busy trying to sort out the vacation schedules and organise for more time off from work to fit in with these two important holidays. As well, there must have been frantic telephone calls to secure last-minute bookings on the north coast, credit cards to be tallied, family days to be planned, and places to go.

As a result, today many will exchange air-conditioned offices for the beach. Horses will thunder down the track at Caymanas Park. A few days later, on August 3, the West Indies will commence their continuing struggle against a well-oiled Indian side, with the 'home' series starting in, of all places, Florida.

Denbigh will be packed with thousands from August 4-6, although they will miss the famous reconnaissance spot beneath the logwood tree. And for many, a Red Stripe and a game of dominoes will be sufficient to while away the time and reflect briefly on the reason for the holiday.

A quick look at the Emancipation celebrations invites us to the Seville Great House on July 31 for an all-night festival and commemoration going into August 1. Over in Discovery Bay the community of Dumbarton (Liberty Hill) will be knocking drums once again as the entire district participates in their traditional early morning “Augus' 1 Freedom March” from the village commons three miles down to the Fishermen's Beach. This a communal event that goes back in time to near 1834 when freedom from slavery was declared and the Dumbarton estate was transformed into a free village, hence the name Liberty Hill.

The Dumbarton march is recognised by the St Ann Homecoming and Heritage Foundation (SHHF) as one of the premiere homecoming events for the season, as the Diaspora comes back home to Jamaica to celebrate with their home village.

And, to wrap up the Emancipendence holidays, the SHFF itself will host the St Ann Homecoming Awards Banquet and Ball on August 10, at Jewel Dunn's River Resort — a black-tie event under the patronage of Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.

There's much to celebrate in St Ann and all over Jamaica at this time, as August 1 and August 6 recognise the two most epochal events in the history of Jamaica.

But with all the fun festivals that are going on, let us spare a sober thought for what took place in Jamaica on the night of July 31, 1834.

On that night, 185 years ago, thousands of well-dressed former enslaved Africans flocked to places of worship all over Jamaica to give thanks for the abolition of slavery.

Close to one million enslaved Africans had been imported to Jamaica during the previous 300 years. Most of them came from the Gold Coast (present-day Ghana, Togo and Benin), and the Bight of Biafra (including present-day Nigeria, Cameroon and the Equatorial Guinea). The inhuman treatment began at the point of capture.

In 1834 many of the slaves could still recall the time when they were uprooted from their peaceful villages and forcefully taken to a port of departure where they awaited the arrival of a slaver.

The journey to the West Indies was horrible. The ships were overcrowded and unsanitary, resulting in the breakout of various diseases. Many of them died. Others thought least likely to recover were chained, ankle by ankle, and thrown overboard, weighed down with cannon balls…alive. The floor of the Atlantic will reveal horrors of unspeakable inhumanity when the time comes for this world of ours to give account.

Those who endured were then forced unto the plantations to begin their sentences of slavery, with multiple whippings, torture, and sexual abuse. Many were killed for daring to seek freedom. The enslaved African was now a mere chattel — an item that could be disposed of at the whim of their owners.

So here comes freedom in 1834 from all these unspeakable horrors. Their joy was not to be just another Red Stripe beer, a day at the track, or a Sunsplash night at the park. This was genuine, heartfelt, deeply emotional joy and thanksgiving. Perhaps this is what is missing from our contemporary, present-day celebrations: That overwhelming feeling of thanksgiving, not to Queen Victoria, not to “Bucky Massa”, but to the Almighty God who had intervened in the machinations of man and had finally “set the captives free”.

The Bill for the abolition of slavery in the British dominions said: “Be it enacted that all and everyone who on the first day of August one thousand eight hundred and thirty four shall be holden in slavery within such British colony as aforesaid, shall, upon and from and after the said first day of August, one thousand eight hundred and thirty four, become and be to all intents and purposes free and discharged from all manner of slavery, and shall be absolutely and forever manumitted.”

'Manumitted' or not — and I checked and found that the word means 'free from slavery' — our forefathers gathered themselves into a church that night for what must be the most momentous and emotional event that has ever taken place in the history of Jamaica.

The Emancipation Day holiday, as we celebrate it in 2019, can never fully pay tribute to, or recall the passions and the immensity of the feelings that must have overwhelmed the Africans who that night were to hear the “proclamation of liberty to the captives”, and experience for themselves “the opening of the prison doors to them that were bound”.

And can you imagine how our forefathers and mothers celebrated? And did they not have more cause for natural joy than we have today? Those former slaves, yes, our 'owna' family, set the pace for grand times to be had by all when they left church that night to spill out into the streets for joyous celebrations and thanksgiving.

“Queen Victoria gi wi free, tiday fus a Augus', tenky massa,” they chanted, as the women paraded around the rural neighbourhoods in their tailored petticoats “with tashan lace edging”. The Bruckins party songs and dances which have been handed down to the present generation were the highlights of any celebratory gathering. “Jubilee, Jubilee, this is the year of Jubilee.”

We are fortunate to get a first-hand description of what took place in the churches that night from a parson who was an eyewitness to the event, and who actually conducted the service of thanksgiving and freedom in one of the churches in his charge.

The Reverend Henry Bleby was a freedom fighter who represented and preached the cause for abolition both in Jamaica and in England. He was a contemporary of the great William Knibb who was in the forefront of that battle. Bleby himself must have encountered fierce and bitter opposition from the planters who were defending their property, their chattel, and the status quo.

From an address which Rev Bleby gave to the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society in 1858 we glean how he remembered, in detail, every second of the service, every sob, every gasp, and at the end of the night, every soulful prayer that sang and ran through the congregation.

“Sirs,” he told his audience, “I was there when slavery was abolished. I saw the monster die. This day, 24 years ago, I stood up late at night, in a very large church (unnamed), and the aisles were crowded, and the gallery stairs, and the communion place, and the pulpit stairs were all crowded, and there were thousands of persons looking in. This was at 10 o'clock at night, on the 31st of July.”

Oh, what a night! The Cornwall Chronicle, one of the newspapers of the day, reads in its August 2 edition: “The established church and chapels in this town were yesterday crowded to excess, and hundreds could not gain admission. The discourse all bore upon the important era which has taken place, and contained much consolatory advice and judicious advice.”

Rev Bleby went on to describe to his audience how in times leading up to Emancipation preachers and those who believed in freedom “could not quote, without endangering our lives, any passage in the Bible that had reference even to spiritual emancipation. These planters found treason in the Bible and sedition in the spiritual hymns of Watts and Wesley, and we were obliged to be careful how we used them”.

This was the situation facing the leaders of the faith. There was in place a law called 'constructive treason', we are told, and it meant death for anybody whose choice of language could be construed to suggest a desire for liberty among the slaves.

But listen to Rev Bleby. “I took my text from Leviticus 25: 10. By and by, the midnight hour approached. When it was within two minutes of the first of August, I requested all the people to kneel down, as befitting the solemnity of the hour, and engage in silent prayer to God.”

A moment of the highest drama was approaching. “By and by, the clock began to strike: it was the knell of slavery. It was the stroke which proclaimed liberty to 800 souls. And, sirs, what a burst of joy rolled over that mass of people when the clock struck, and they were slaves no longer.”

Over at the Baptist church in Falmouth a similar procession of time in motion. As the clock started to strike the first chime of midnight, Rev William Knibb said quietly, “The hour is at hand, the monster is dying.” There was silence. Then when the church bell outside struck midnight, he shouted: “The monster is dead: the negro is free!”

At Rev Bleby's church there was also a heavy silence that had gripped the congregation. Then when the midnight hour struck, “a burst of joy rolled over that mass of people as they realised they were slaves no longer”. He told them to rise from their knees, “And, sirs, it was really affecting to see, in one corner, a mother, with her little one whom she had brought with her, clasp her baby to her bosom: and there was an old white-headed man, embracing a daughter: and here again, would be a husband congratulating his wife.”

This is what you call unspeakable feelings. One great, large, significant, unforgettable moment in history. Outside the churches the people gathered to bury the chain shackles all over the countryside.

Rev Bleby again takes the platform. “I cannot tell you the feelings which with which those people, just emerging from freedom, shouted. And they literally shouted the hymn which was sung in the church that night:

“Send the glad tidings o'er the sea,

His chains are broken, the slave is free

Britannia's justice, wealth and might

Have gained the negro's long-lost right.

His chains are broken the slave is free,

This is the negro's jubilee.

Manumitted, indeed.”

Lance Neita is a public and community relations writer, consultant and historian. Send comments to the Observer or lanceneita@hotmail.com.