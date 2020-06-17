One small act for reparation contributes to a giant leap for mankind

The Jamaican House of Representatives on January 27, 2015 unanimously passed a resolution moved by Mike Henry setting out the terms for reparation from the British Government to compensate the former slaves. Reparation is a sector of the greater problem of racism and discrimination that today dominates world attention.

The public demonstrations protesting the murder of a black man by the police has spread throughout the US, overflowing to become worldwide with a demand for an end to the mistreatment of black people by the police and the denial of their human rights. Their suffering has worsened from the devastating effect of the pandemic coronavirus, with pronounced effect on people of African origin who were discriminated against and deprived of proper health care. The protests today expose a long-festering wound that was inflicted at slavery for white superiority to depress the human rights and justice for black people. Each demonstration today is a step for human rights on behalf of all mankind, where each of us in our own corner of the world can also take a step in support.

Some may think this is not the right time to talk about the terms for reparation to compensate former slaves, as when the US is on fire we feel the heat. I believe the majority will say there can never be a wrong time to correct the mental and physical abuse so many have suffered, and the financial distress too many are still suffering in a country with limited resources to deal with the myriad problems facing the black population. Problems inherited at Independence without a share in the wealth created by their toil on plantations in slavery. This is where we virtually hold hands worldwide protesting racial discrimination and the denial of human rights for black people.

The National Council on Reparation has been doing a tremendous job to enlighten Jamaicans on the struggle of their ancestors against slavery and the right to demand reparation for the victims of that evil system. In any discussion for a fair and just society, with equal opportunities for all, reparation is best pursued by first having a clear understanding of the meaning of the word, especially for the mistreated people of African origin — the black, the brown, the almost-white, and the wee droppers who long for closure to racism and discrimination. The failure to agree on a definition is what scuttled the racism and racial discrimination section at the UN Conference on Human Rights in Durban 2001.

Dictionaries broadly define reparation as the giving or saying of something showing sorrow for suffering caused which will include an apology with an offer for restoration, restitution, compensation, satisfaction, amends, indemnification, atonement, repair, or some synonymous word looking to the past without giving consideration to ongoing grievances. The problem at Durban arose where “compensation” or any of the other words considered for reparation did not cover extant racism and discrimination that cause suffering. A one-off payment, besides being insulting and incapable of monetary calculation for suffering, as stated by the African Union at the conference, does not include the continuing degradation and the loss of opportunities for self-development suffered by succeeding generations of victims of racism and discrimination delivered from the womb of slavery.

With that reservation for a definition, the following submissions on fundamental issues are presented with the hope they find favour with the Caribbean Council on Reparation and gain support from other member states in Caricom before taking a final position on the way for reparation:

1) to identify the offence for which reparation is due;

2) to identify the offenders from whom reparation is demanded; and

3) to identify the victims of the offence who demand reparation.

Identifying the offence

The offence for which reparation is due is chattel slavery, an aggravated form of slavery practised in Jamaica, where human beings were denied the fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual with a grievous loss of their humanity. They were owned and treated like personal property on the plantations to be used and abused for work without pay, mortgaged, bought, sold and resold at the will of the owner for his own personal benefit.

Enslavement was first identified as a crime against humanity by the Charter of the International Military Tribunal's definition, Nurnberg, August 8, 1945, for which a person can be convicted, whether or not in violation of the domestic law of the country where perpetrated. The tribunal was set up to try Nazi Germany for the genocide of Jews, who later received compensation for that crime against humanity. This opened the door for the victims of slavery to seek compensation for this crime against humanity. (The door to a tribunal for redress is considered in a fourth submission.)

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948 formally declared: Article 2 — Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, or other status. Furthermore, no distinction shall be made on the basis of the political, jurisdictional, or international status of the country or territory to which a person belongs, whether it be independent, trust, non-self-governing, or under any other limitation of sovereignty.

Article 4 — No one shall be held in slavery or servitude; slavery and the slave trade shall be prohibited in all their forms.

Suffice it to say, Article I of the UN Convention on the Non-Applicability of Statutory Limitations War Crimes and Crimes against Humanity clearly states no statutory limitation for crimes against humanity, even if such acts do not constitute a violation of the domestic law of the country in which they were committed.

Article II says if any of the crimes mentioned in article I is committed, the provisions of this convention shall apply to representatives of the State authority and private individuals who, as principals or accomplices, participate in or who directly incite others to the commission of any of those crimes, or who conspire to commit them, irrespective of the degree of completion, and to representatives of the State authority who tolerate their commission.

This article leads directly to the second submission identifying who can be held liable to prosecution or for any form of redress for slavery as a crime against humanity.

Identify the offenders

Naming the offenders in the crime against humanity will include those who were present and physically carried out the offence as principals in the first degree along with those who condoned and connived in the offence as principals in the second degree. (See Appendix page 7)

The enslavement of people in Jamaica was first carried out by Spaniards, who brought people from Africa to work on plantations as slaves to enrich the Spanish kingdom. This lasted for 167 years from 1494 until 1655 when the British chased out the Spaniards and took over the country for another 307 years of colonial rule, with 183 years of human beings in chattel slavery. In total, there was a continuous period of 464 years of economic, political, and cultural domination of the people from Africa under colonial rule by people from Europe, with 344 years of chattel slavery.

As will be seen later, the history for this report runs from 1655 to the present; this is the period of colonial rule where the institutions and practices that determine and control conduct in Jamaica from then were adopted from Britain — they were not developed to include the culture and practices of the majority who were from Africa. The language, the legislative assembly, the system of justice, the education, and the system for governance finally provided in a written constitution patterned on the British system.

During this period, the principal offenders in slavery were the attorneys or agents and servants of the owners of the plantations, their employers, both in Jamaica and at home in Great Britain, who were keeping human beings like dumb animals in slavery as industrial equipment. Among the owners/employers were respected individuals, the State Church of England — now apologetic — and other worthy institutions such as universities who enjoyed the fruits of ownership directly. These are the offenders in the first degree from whom reparation is demanded.

Not to be excluded from blame and liability are the principals in the second degree who, for commercial benefits, condoned the crime without themselves being owners of slaves. They, like the Government of Great Britain that openly condoned the crime by passing laws that encouraged the activity — a glaring example is the preamble to the Act of Parliament 23 Geo. 11 Cap.31: “Whereas the trade to and from Africa is very advantageous to Great Britain, and necessary for the supplying the plantations, and colonies thereunto belonging, with a sufficient number of Negroes, at reasonable rates.” — and their bankers and insurance companies who contrived in the activities by financing or giving risk cover to the venture; these are offenders in the second degree from whom reparation is also demanded.

Historians can identify successors in title to the property of the principals in the first and second degree against whom action can be taken to recover the proceeds of their crime. They are the holders of criminal enrichment from whom reparation is now demanded.

The victims

To identify the victims of the offence for which reparation is sought is best dealt with by identifying those who can bring a claim for reparation. This is so because the immediate victims of slavery have long passed on. Any claim today will be for the heritage of those who laboured, suffered, and sacrificed in slavery while fighting against the system to get us to where we are today. They were kidnapped in Africa, they suffered the horrors of transportation in the slave trade to arrive finally in a strange land to live, work, and die as slaves for three and a half centuries before their freedom was restored. The freedom came without restoration of their history, their dignity, and their culture, after being deprived of economic and political independence.

The descendants of those who lived through the centuries of enslavement with loss of their humanity and the destruction of their family life, they now live in a society where sustainable development is elusive; instead, having to deal with the setback from crime spiralling out of control, threats to individuals' personal security, shortage of housing, inadequate provisions for health and education, all to be dealt with from limited resources. The deprivations, the political, economic, and psychological disadvantage to their forefathers, did not allow for Jamaica to develop fully as a nation while the effect of the atrocities inflicted on its people continue from generation to succeeding generations unrequited.

There must be something enslaved people worked for that their descendants can inherit as the beneficiaries of their unpaid, non-consensual labour when they, themselves, were unlawfully deprived of the fundamental human right to own property declared in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The legacy has to be what was produced from their blood, sweat, toil, and tears on the plantations; what was built by those ancestors in a working relationship with their owners when they worked together to create what neither one could create alone.

The pith and substance of a claim for inheritance is to share in the profits of the association along with compensation for the unpaid work and damages for the physical, mental, and psychological abuse of the people from Africa in Jamaica for succeeding generations under British rule.

The British Government had accepted the responsibility to compensate the offenders in the crime of slavery for loss of their slaves at emancipation, the chain of inheritance for that liability continued until the last coin was handed over in 2015 to the bankers as repayment on the loan that was used to pay for the loss of slaves. Certainly, looking at the other side of the coin for outstanding liability in the same transaction, the chain for an inheritance for liability to compensate the victims of the crime, both morally and legally, must also be unbroken until the last payment.

It may be argued that there could be no implied agreement for a legal partnership between the parties for the production of goods on the plantations because one party to the arrangement lacked the legal status for an enforceable agreement, the legal incapacity was created unilaterally by the dominant planters for their own benefit, which the law of Great Britain then and now will uphold. The planters, as British, knew that these people from Africa were human beings who could not be enslaved under the common law — this was of no consequence in the colonies where the law subverted for 183 years to satisfy unconscionable greed. In that event, for one contributor to the arrangement to have exclusive ownership of the entire proceeds of the joint enterprise would be unjust enrichment from the proceeds of the crime that the offender should not retain.

At Emancipation the owner of slaves had the opportunity to retain the wealth created from the joint enterprise with the enslaved people and, at the same time, receive compensation for loss of property in ownership of the slaves. The other party to the enterprise was manumitted and released from the plantations with no place to settle and not having a way back home — bounded by the Atlantic Ocean. Jamaica became their home with empty freedom from man's inhumanity to man.

The descendants of the enslaved people of Jamaica, where the crime was committed, are the people now demanding reparative justice for:

(i) an equal share in the wealth and other property their forefathers worked to create;

(ii) compensation for bondage equal to what was paid for the loss of ownership of their forefathers;

(iii) a further claim as compensation for the psychological, mental, and physical abuse of their forefathers; and

(iv) compensation for the mental damage succeeding generations of Jamaicans carry as scars from the enslavement of their forefathers, resulting from the destruction of their family life and loss of the social support from their village.

There must be some significance in the fact that 1833 was the year for the Slave Emancipation Act and also the year for the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council Act that allows for complaints of injustice in Jamaica to be finally decided by the head of State for Jamaica.

This conversation will continue.

Frank Phipps, QC, is a member of the National Council for Reparation. The views expressed here are his own and not representative of the council's. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or frank.phipps@yahoo.com.