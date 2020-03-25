Our buildings must be protected through the COVID-19 crisis
The level of anxiety that one experiences in times of stress is usually directly correlated to one's feeling of helplessness in finding a solution to a new challenge. Overnight, COVID-19 has magnified this feeling ten-fold as we are now faced with redefining what our modus operandi is.
Our corporate partners, especially, have been faced daily with one challenge, and that is how and what measures do they need to implement to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading within corporate buildings to their team members and tenants.
Of course, these measures are also a critical component to our business, and as such we have consistently kept abreast of the changing landscape by reviewing American Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers' (ASHRAE) and Federation of European Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Associations' (REHVA) latest guidance documents on coping with the COVID-19 outbreak.
This has led us, CAC 2000 Limited, a premier provider of air-conditioning and energy solutions in the region, to put forth the following summary of key actions we believe building owners could implement as safety measures in their air-conditioned buildings:
1) Increase the outdoor air ventilation in the building as much as possible by bringing into the building quality fresh air (for example, not polluted or having melliferous odour) based on average occupancy levels;
2) Increase the frequency of replacement of air filter as well as their effectiveness by upgrading to a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) of 13 filters (the higher the MERV rating on a filter, the fewer dust particles and other contaminants can pass through it), as well as ensuring the areas around the filter racks are properly sealed to prevent any air bypassing the filters;
3) Keep the air conditioning running for as long as possible to ensure maximum filtration of the air;
4) Consider portable room air cleaners with High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) filters; and
5) Consider Ultraviolet UVC germicidal protection equipment in your air-conditioning systems to sterilise the air in high risk spaces.
Implementation of the above measures, along with those published by the Ministry of Health — social distancing, disinfecting surfaces, washing of hands for 20 seconds, using hand sanitisers, etc — can help to mitigate the spread of the virus while making your spaces that much safer for your customers and employees.
CAC 2000 Limited looks forward to working together in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 here in the land we love, Jamaica.
Steven Marston is the chairman and CEO of CAC 2000 Limited, a publicly listed company on the Jamaica Junior Stock Exchange. He is a qualified engineer with some 40 years' experience in air conditioning and energy systems.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy