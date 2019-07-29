Party politics and leadership dilemma

The People's National Party (PNP) is a peculiar political movement. Its origin was grounded in the upheavals of the 1930s. Though its constitution and principles and objectives are informed by progressive thinking characterised by socialism, from time to time those very principles are shelved for political expediency.

It was the social, cultural, and economic realities of the past that helped to define the PNP in terms of its 'nationalist' and progressive thinking. These qualities made the PNP attractive to the youth; not just in the 1970s, but also from 1938. The 1970s was a new era in Jamaican politics nationally and globally. The 1980s ushered a new era in global and domestic politics — the age of “what is in it for me” mentality, the rise of individualism and related values over collectivism and traditional values, and indeed, market fundamentalism that posed challenges to the PNP.

Over the past decade the PNP has been sitting in limbo while the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) was busily embracing some of the former's major, branded political policies and strategies. The JLP won the 1980 election under strange circumstances and after its loss in 1989, it did not win another election until 2007 when it defeated the PNP by a razor-thin margin of 5,025 votes. In a post-victory meeting on the campus of The University of the West Indies, one party officer blew the trumpet sounding that the JLP defeated the PNP by embracing some of the major social and political policies and strategies of the latter. Who will lead the PNP into the spring of its renaissance?

Similarly, in the elections of 2016 the JLP won by 3,237 votes. The results show that the PNP's traditional base did not vote, and secondly, I am making a charge that the post-P J Patterson internal party leadership rivalry was also, among other things, responsible for the defeat. Those two elections, 2007 and 2016, offered important lessons regarding the responsibility of leaders in contention for party leadership. Currently, there is a concern that the PNP is silent. PNP supporters in the street pledged not to vote for the party because it is dead. We inherited a society characterised by intolerance critique is offensive giving way to arrested development.

Much about political discussion in Jamaica is conducted in a framework of taking sides: If you critique the Government you must be a PNP, and if you critique the Opposition's leadership you must be a supporter of his challenger. It would be irresponsible of me to permit that framework to guide what I think or write. The present setting of the internal campaign of the PNP appears to rival that of the two previous leadership battles in the post-Patterson era. Any lessons learned?

Some intelligent and capable political leaders were driven out of the JLP because the party leader Edward Seaga had no room in his political thinking and leadership for contending ideas. Is the PNP, as we know it today, any different? There are some important factors missing in the contention of ideas central to the current leadership race in the PNP — matters about how the party will be re-activated and modernised as well as how will the PNP recapture its base as a priority in approaching the next election. How will the PNP redefine itself in this age of new capitalism amid its visions of progress and political values? What will be the nature of a surging PNP in the current state of global relations? There must be clear guidelines for the conduct of campaigning and for the demeanour of activists during and after the presidential elections. If the lessons of 2007 and 2016, and the history of Seaga in the JLP, are ignored, then the PNP will be doomed into deeper political wilderness.

The colonial leaders suppressed those who challenged their authority; are the free slaves today any different? What body of ideas will emerge to define the PNP in the 21st century?

