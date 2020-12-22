Pearnel Charles handed on service baton

The year was 1969. I was the youngest probation officer on the island and was sometimes mistaken for one of the juvenile delinquents. Matters in the Black River Resident Magistrate's Court had just been brought to order. There was silence.

A young police officer slipped me a piece of paper. It read, “Don't look behind you now. That is Purnal Charles.”

Confused, I scribbled back, “What is the charge?”

The answer came back, “union” and “Hear he have degree.”

It was a matter for mention and was the first item on the list. This “union man” then departed with two formidable-looking characters I assumed were part of some kind of security team.

Thus began my interest in this union man. I followed all of his exploits and was surprised to learn that my own mother was one of his greatest admirers. Perhaps this was because she grew up in a community close to where Charles was born, and their parents were both foundation supporters of the same party.

Later on, as he ventured into representational politics, she followed his every move from our home in Brown's Town, St Ann. Then I remember her instructing the senior members of her staff to prepare addresses to the school about political leaders, but reserved the address on Pearnel Charles for herself.

She went through labour pains when he was detained, partly because she felt young children should see both parents every day, and never forgave Michael Manley for “nearly killing him”.

Eventually, “Pearnel” became a household word. Just Pearnel. And it was nearly always said with affection. The country followed his high and low points, and he found himself amongst a small group of individuals — including Portia Simpson and Roger Clarke — whom nobody disliked.

He spent the twilight of his parliamentary years in the House of Representative as the Speaker.

One could describe this as a good innings and cheer his riding off into the sunset. But no, not on your life. This seems to be just the opening act for the wily union man.

On September 3, 2020 Jamaica held another general election. The new parliament witnessed the first brother/sister duo to enter Parliament as sitting members. This event tells an interesting story. Yes, they are Pearnel's children, both making their first foray into representational politics. But that is just the beginning. The daughter, Dr Michelle Charles, defeated Dr Fenton Ferguson, who had been dubbed the 'six-star general' and was the longest-sitting parliamentarian in eastern Jamaica. This constituency was considered one of the safest non-garrison seats for the Opposition People's National Party. The son, Pearnel Jr, was up against the daughter of D K Duncan, the greatest political organiser the country has ever seen. The younger Charles managed to poll more votes than any of the garrison constituencies. In fact, only one candidate polled more votes in the entire country. A man of science before he became a lawyer, some have dubbed him the 'super minister', as his prime minister has entrusted him with a super ministry — Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment, and Climate Change. It cannot be lost on the discerning among us that several of the assignments are really challenges to be transformational.

Pearnel and Gloria Charles invested in the education of their children and ensured that they became well-rounded personalities. It is a lesson to the many men who absolve themselves of blame by claiming that they “sen' money”. You don't just give children bus fare and lunch money and end up with the impressive outcomes of the Charles family. I know one of the sen' money fathers who grew up not too far from where Charles was born. Today, his daughter, who is now famous, never misses an opportunity to extol the virtues of her mother, but only seems to remember her dad when interviewers inquire about him.

Not so, John Adams, the principal author of the oldest written constitution in use in the world, the first president to occupy the White House, and the second US president. Like Pearnel Sr, he had five children, although the outcome was, predictably, not as impressive, with Pearnel Sr's five all being accomplished professionals in their own right.

I say predictably because Adams left his family to serve as a delegate to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. Later he took a diplomatic post in France and his wife, Abigail, joined him there for seven years during the formative years of their children's lives, leaving them with relatives. But the dual nature of Adams' role as “founding father”, while striving to groom one of his young sons, including John Quincy — I sometimes liken to Pearnel Jr — and the young nation, was largely done through a series of letters instructing them about the Bible and its teachings, and also the value of education.

Something jumped out at me as I read one of the letters Adams wrote to his John Quincy, when the boy was a teenager, “….[T]he goal of education is to make you a good man and a useful citizen. This will ever be the advice of your affectionate father.”

John and Abigail Adams tried, but absentee parenting almost never works. John Quincy, to whom he devoted most of his paternal energies, went on to serve his country as an ambassador, representative, senator, and as the sixth president of the United States. The other boys descended into alcoholism and died from it.

The only way to be comfortable in one's senior years is if one is satisfied and contented. Pearnel Charles Sr must be a very comfortable man. He has produced “good and useful citizens” and handed them the “service” baton. All that needs to be added is a statement from Adams when less scrupulous party members were pushing him to do what was politically popular but scripturally suspect: “If conscience disapproves, the loudest applause of the world is of little value.”

Pearnel Patroe Charles, Jamaica salutes you, and waits for this exciting new chapter.

Glenn Tucker is an educator and sociologist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or glenntucker2011@gmail.com.