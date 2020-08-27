Pharmacists 'tiding over' to help patients during COVID-19

A very old lady shuffled into a small professional pharmacy located between Cross Roads and Manor Park. She was suffering from a COVID-19 fallout. Haltingly, she said that her “paper” — think doctor's prescription — was finished and she needed medicine for her arthritis, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

“Mi have me JADEP and NHF,” she said. “Mi docta nuh come a clinic today,” she added. “Can you tide me over for a month,” she asked the pharmacist.

In this situation, without a valid prescription, use of her Jamaica Drug for the Elderly Programme (JADEP) and National Health Fund (NHF) cards was a non-starter. Legally, her pharmacist is restricted from assisting her at all. However, based on the exigences of the situation and her limited finances the pharmacist “tided her over” for seven days. Needless to say, this is not an ideal situation, but, as a pharmacist with over 40 years of experience, I know that countless lives have been saved and anxieties allayed by this informal practice.

The pharmacist's quandary

Pharmacy is a very regulated profession, and the provision of medicines is tightly controlled by law and by practice. This orderly system is disturbed in cases of personal and national emergency, pandemics, war, and natural disasters when pharmacists are required “to hold the patients interest paramount among all considerations”.

Between patients and pharmacists in these circumstances “tiding over” stands in the gap. Tiding over is a euphemistic expression used to request the pharmacist to breach the existing law on humanitarian grounds. This practice involves a request by a patient for the supply of a prescription medicine when, for several reasons, they are unable to present a current prescription. Even in this “informal zone”, there is a huge health disparity. Patients who are regular customers to a private pharmacy are more likely to have their request granted. Those who are users of the public system and have no record at a private pharmacy are at a disadvantage. Then, there are the poor patients who use the public system and are often not able to pay for their medication in these circumstances where health cards cannot be used. They are often left out in the cold and, without medication, may suffer disastrous health consequences. Interruptions in the regular supply of prescription medicines to chronically or terminally ill patients exacerbate the burden of health on the national purse. COVID-19 has exacerbated this patient need in ways that are exposing pharmacists to legal jeopardy.

The solution is not rocket science

In the early 1990s, when Jamaican women needed to access their monthly oral contraceptives that then needed a prescription, pharmacists tided over these women. It became obvious at some point that this situation was untenable. After a comprehensive period of pharmacist training and professional advocacy , the Government then took the transformative decision to declassify contraceptives so that they were widely available and accessible to users. This move made Jamaica the first country in this hemisphere to make contraceptives available through consultation with a pharmacist. This year, Jamaica celebrates the tremendous success of our National Population Control and Fertility Management Policy. Pharmacists speak with pride of their contribution to this effort.

In this COVID-19 moment, I am not suggesting that the 'contraceptive' solution be applied. Here the solution is two-fold. The first is the introduction of seamless care that will create conditions in which users of both the public and private health system can select and use a menu of services without going through a series of gauntlets and contrived barriers. Secondly, it is time for a Jamaican Emergency Pharmacy Care Amendment (JEPCA) that allows the pharmacists to provide prescription medicines to patients under specific considerations.

'Tiding over' not the final solution

My call for a JEPCA is not new. Pharmacists have inconsistently lobbied for this amendment to the Pharmacy Act and its regulations for the past four decades in one form or another. However, COVID-19 has created the conditions under which patients are suffering greatly as access to a steady supply of medicines is being interrupted. The poor, elderly, and rural among us, are most vulnerable.

I ended my article published on May 11, 2020 in this newspaper with the strong recommendation that we brace ourselves for the coming tide of negative effects from COVID-19. In that regard, the levies are being breached and many are suffering from the consequences of the virus attack in direct and unseen ways. What I propose now will ease the burden on all of us, particularly the poor, elderly, chronically ill, and rural Jamaicans. Let us petition our Government to take action to protect the health and welfare of its citizens in this moment.

Ellen Campbell Grizzle is a social and administrative pharmacist. She is also associate professor in the College of Health Sciences at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica. As well, heads the Caribbean Institute of Pharmacy Policy Practice and Research (CIPPPAR) located at UTech, Jamaica. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or cariphan1@gmail.com .