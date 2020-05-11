Physical distancing not social distancing

COVID-19 has been the apocalypse of the 21st century. An apocalypse is usually characterised by an event involving the destruction or damage on a catastrophic scale. COVID-19 is now vying for the top spot on the world's worst crises edging out The London Credit Crisis of 1772, The Great Famine of Ireland (1845 – 1849), The Spanish Flu (1918-1919), the Great Depression of 1938, World War I (1914-1918) and II (1939-1945), The Holocaust (1941-1945), the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Oil Price Shock of 1973, The Asian Crisis of 1997, September 11, 2001 attack, and the Global Financial Crisis of 2007/8.

Now, when you are number one at anything, you are the best and usually well known. In this case, the coronavirus pandemic has brought the global economy to a standstill and disrupted all the things we care about, the things we did not know we should care about, along with our way of living. We never thought all this was possible in our lifetime.

For example, COVID-19 is now sending people away from physical church buildings, while drawing some closer to their concept of God. Economists are predicting a recession, business owners changing every strategic plan they had, and everyone is questioning “what is happening?”

It must be pointed out that this strain of the virus is said to be new. As such, there are scientists busy in the lab, as we speak, trying to understand its behaviour. This means that we have little idea of what we are dealing with. With little knowledge, the probability of finding a cure and a vaccine becomes more challenging.

A global response by many governments to stop the spread of COVID-19 is the coined phrase 'social distancing'. The idea behind this theory is that the virus is spread by physical contact with people. As such we should stay three to six feet away from the other person so as to do our part to help stop the spread of the pandemic. Physical distancing, therefore, will allow us to reduce the number of times we touch each other and how close we come to each other and, by extension, the number of infected individuals.

The challenge is that the phrase social distancing confuses people. What we really want is physical distancing from people, and not social distancing. This is not mere semantics. It has major implications for our framing of messages amongst different educational levels of the population.

Physical distancing are all the steps taken to create physical distance between two or more people and include the three-feet rule, not hugging, not shaking hands, not gathering in groups, staying out of crowded places, and avoiding mass gatherings, to name a few. On the other hand, social distancing means all measures taken to isolate two or more people from each other and include not speaking to them, avoiding people, isolating, and even alienating people.

You may ask why am I so concerned? Well, I will tell you. I was at the tax office in Constant Spring Road on Tuesday, May 4, 2020 in a long line and again in two supermarkets the last weekend before that, and too many Jamaican were not observing the three- to six-feet distancing rule. It was as if people were oblivious as to what is happening. As such, I am wondering if the message of physical distancing is getting lost in the message of social distancing. I think the messaging needs to change in the advertisements. Saying social distancing when we mean physical distancing is a bit confusing to some people. Let's face it, it's like saying to someone, “Look left,” but you are pointing right. What happens is that the brain is thinking one thing and your body is doing the complete opposite.

The framing of the social distancing message needs updating with immediate effect. I know Jamaicans are doing their best and are making strides, but much needs to be done to protect each other. To date, only Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand I have heard use the correct term of physical distancing to address their citizens to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

What we need is physical distancing while we traverse the physical spaces we must share in this temporary state of pandemic, but not social distancing. To get to physical distancing will not be very effective if the message remains social distancing in the Jamaican context. Now more than ever we need social connections since most people are unfamiliar with being physically isolated for long periods.

As we give each other adequate physical space, let us still ensure that we are sociable using other novel ways of saying hello like nodding, waving our hands, calling our friends and family via cellphones, and using social media. Additionally, now is a good time to send a good old e-mail or text message to keep in touch with people you have been meaning to check up on for months now.

Evolutionary psychology and sociology have long investigated our social and psychological behaviours as individuals and as a group. At the root of any such theories is that we need physical contact and interaction for the species to evolve. Loosely put, we are stronger together than apart. Although this is true on many levels of analysis, for us to evolve positively and do so sustainably post-COVID-19 we need to suspend the physical contact for our own good. Therefore, let us keep the physical distance and keep the social connections. Physical distancing will keep us safe, social connection will shape and secure a brand new world if we are committed. Are you?

Oswy Gayle is a lecturer at the School of Business Administration, College of Business and Management, University of Technology, Jamaica. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or ogayle@utech.edu.jm.