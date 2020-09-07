PM Holness is right; the task ahead is for us all

THE Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) swept last Thursday's general election, picking up traditional People's National Party (PNP) seats in the west and the east. It is a well-earned victory, and we understand that one of Jamaica's most seasoned campaigners, former Prime Minister Bruce Golding, was on the ground with some of the first-timers, scheduling full days in various constituencies to support their preparations.

In the aftermath of this crushing defeat Dr Peter Phillips announced his resignation as PNP president, and immediately, there was widespread acknowledgement that he was a well-respected leader, serving with distinction in some of the most demanding ministries.

Let us congratulate the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) and the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ), two of Jamaica's best-run Government bodies. We were able to pronounce the winner of the general election by 7:45 pm because of the efficient gathering and counting of votes under the keen eyes of JLP and PNP observers.

The Glasspole Brown-led EOJ team was responsive, announcing alternative numbers for information when their website was overwhelmed with queries. As usual, we Jamaicans lived up to our last-minute habit, causing a bottleneck. The novel coronavirus pandemic created many new demands but the ECJ proved equal to the task, with sanitiser, temperature checks, social distancing and even sanitised pencils in place.

We must be disappointed however, that with all the precautions taken, only 37 per cent of the electorate turned up to vote. COVID-19 does not prevent folks from having parties with little or no protocols in place, and so the challenge must be to promote greater civic responsibility. Australia takes this very seriously: its qualified citizens are bound by law to participate in general elections.

Virtual Victory Event

The virtual victory event at the JLP's Belmont Road Headquarters was chaired by Deputy Leader Desmond McKenzie. Campaign chair, the legendary Olivia “Babsy” Grange said she had charged her party faithful to not work for a “dibby-dibby” victory, but “a resounding decision”, which they delivered. The preliminary count gave the party a whopping 49 seats, which yesterday dropped by one due to the new result in Westmoreland Eastern, exceeding the JLP's own internal poll which projected 42. The JLP has been building, attracting such brilliant spokespersons as Kamina Johnson Smith and Dr Nigel Clarke. Matthew Samuda was also an articulate head of the PR committee.

The JLP branding was sharp, underpinned by a tsunami of social media posts from its hard-working MPs, notably Ann-Marie Vaz, Juliet Holness, Juliet Cuthbert, Marlene Malahoo Forte, Alando Terrelonge and Floyd Green, attesting their constant engagement with their constituents.

Noting that “the people of Jamaica have spoken emphatically”, Nigel Clarke declared: “We will use the majority that you have given us to work together to lead Jamaica to a quick and speedy recovery…Today, we went to the polls and participated as JLP and PNP. Tomorrow it's very important that we wake up as all Jamaicans.”

PM's memorable address

Here are excerpts of the sober and memorable address by Prime Minister Andrew Holness: “We went into an election with the backdrop of a pandemic and you will notice that I am speaking to you while still wearing my mask as a symbol that we are still under serious threat of the pandemic…No doubt we are entering into a new phase of the pandemic, an inevitable phase that will require a new strategy of management. But whatever we do, you can rest assured that we will keep you safe, we will keep our front line workers safe, we will make the necessary allocations in our budget so that you can be cushioned and cope with the economic fallout that accompanies the pandemic.

“Tonight, the victor is the people of Jamaica…You voted, you expressed yourself through the ballot. There is indeed cause for celebration but there is also, I would believe, significant cause for consideration that there are many Jamaicans who did not participate, that there are many Jamaicans who, for fear of the virus, decided not to come to the polls; but there are also many Jamaicans who, for other reasons — apathy, frustration with the process — decided not to participate.

“So even though we have this overwhelming majority and people have given us the mandate that we require, we are still considerate of those Jamaicans who still look on with some suspicion, some concern, some apathy on the political process. So, we are very cautious in our approach to receiving this overwhelming majority. It must never be that the Government that emerges from this victory takes on any characteristics of arrogance...As I stand here tonight I am obviously happy to have won, but I want to assure all of you that I do carry this burden with great consideration of the expectations of not just those who elected us, but those who are looking on us for future decision as to whether or not they will participate in the process. And I want to see those persons who didn't participate this time believe that we as a new Government, with a mandate that is indisputable, that we will conduct ourselves in a way that will make you proud as well and make you want to participate the next time around.

“I raise this in my acceptance — I don't call this a victory speech — because with such a large mandate it brings a whole new dynamic as to how we manage Government. In our last Government the narrative of corruption dogged us and it is not something that we can hide away from, and I want to be clear because there are many persons who will now be assuming State authority who may not have the understanding as to how that authority should be used. They will know clearly that this Government does not stand for corruption…The mandate is also a victory for conscientious and thoughtful policy ­– and we saw manifestos being presented that were poles apart in terms of their content and structure. The manifesto that won is a manifesto that was realistic, the manifesto that was doable. And what it says to me is that Jamaican politics, the Jamaican people, are maturing in their outlook...”

Acknowledging Dr Phillips and the PNP

The PM stated: “I want to acknowledge the PNP. I received a call from Dr Phillips conceding and congratulating, and I thought that was very sportsmanlike and very dignified and really reflects well on our politics. And I too, obviously, commended him on a putting up a good fight. As I said today in an interview, politics can be like a gladiator sport, but after it is finished we must all try to be good sportsmen and sportswomen – and for good reason. The task ahead of us is not just for the Jamaica Labour Party, the task ahead of us is for all of us, including the PNP, and so tonight I also appeal to PNP supporters: do not feel dejected, join us in celebrating Jamaica's victory. You will have a very important role to play in Jamaica's stronger recovery, and I am clear that there should not be any victimisation, any retribution, any malice in how we move forward as a Government. We must embrace everyone; we need everyone on board for Jamaica to recover stronger.”

Heartiest congratulations to PM Holness and the JLP. To the PNP we say, this is a time to rebuild as Jamaica needs two strong political parties to preserve our cherished democratic system.

