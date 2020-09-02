Political promises of a new Heaven and a new Earth

The two major political parties have now presented their manifestos. The promises would be ringing in the ears of voters as they go to the polls tomorrow. A necessary question is how will they respond to the grandiose promises that have been made and how credible are these in light of the shellacking that the economy has received from COVID-19.

I repeat a warning I made in a recent piece that voters must be wary of politicians who come to them bearing gifts. I repeat that warning today as voters prepare to make their trek to the polls. Any credible assessment of these manifestos must be done in the context of the fact that we are still in the throes of a devastating pandemic. The governor of the Bank of Jamaica Richard Byles has revised his forecast for further contraction in the economy to between seven to 10 per cent from a previous forecast of four to seven per cent.

This was influenced by a resurgence of the virus in major trading partners, especially the USA, from which most of our tourists and remittances come. One cannot foresee any early return to any robust growth in the economy. Before the virus struck we were experiencing anaemic growth of under one per cent. The macroeconomic indices were pointing in the right direction and the economy was showing a high degree of fiscal resilience. But the pandemic has shaken the very foundations of our economy and we cannot underestimate the fallout that has taken place from the heavy punch we have received.

The experts can give us forecasts and estimates of what things might be like in the future, but if the truth be told, not even the experts know how we will land in even two years from now. What we do know is that things will be dire and it will be a very hard slog. If there is another wave of the virus between now and December — when the cold virus will be upon us — whichever Government is in place may well be forced to take more drastic measures to contain the spread.

The demand on our health resources could be incalculable. We are at over 2,000 cases of infection. As cases rise so does the number of people requiring hospital care. What must be feared most is our hospitals becoming overwhelmed. In that scenario, we will require considerable financial resources to meet the demand for more personal protective equipment, ventilators, intensive care units, one or more field hospitals, and even more medical professionals. We may even need to seek outside help. It would be a dereliction of duty if the Government has not been anticipating this development with the spike we have seen in the virus. The election has been a great distraction, but, gladly, it will be over tomorrow. We can then return to paying greater attention to the existential threat in our midst.

So, we must temper our expectations of what the next Government can offer. There are grand promises in each party manifesto, some of which do not bear any resemblance to the economic realities facing the country. The 'Wealthy Plan' of the People's National Party (PNP) appears to me to be the more doubtful of the two, and which requires the greatest work in aligning its credibility with the reality on the ground. In his debate with Andrew Holness, Dr Peter Phillips, leader of the Opposition, made some ominous sounds regarding the possibility of a PNP Government relaxing the fiscal rules and indulging deficit financing to fund its promises. Deficit financing should set off alarm bells of a past to which we do not wish to return. It would be “run wid it” on steroids.

There are also grand elements in the Jamaica Labour Party's manifesto, but there seems to be a greater appreciation of the numbers and of the need not to paint too rosy a picture of what can be achieved. While wanting to sound optimistic, I can see Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke struggling not to sound too Trumpian in painting a picture that the economy will be rocking any time soon. Make no mistake that in the next two years we will be operating in a tight fiscal space. It is going to be brutal, especially for the poorest among us. Anyone who suggests otherwise must be treated with the utmost caution if not derision. With the shock that the economy has felt, we cannot impose greater burdens on people by taxation.

To me the election tomorrow will be determined by three main factors:

* the handling of the pandemic;

* who is best able to lead economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 economy; and

* the credibility of incumbency.

I believe that citizens, by and large, have been pleased with how the present Administration has handled the virus, despite the recent spike in infections. There are some who will blame the Administration for calling an election in the middle of a pandemic, but this will not be sufficient to register optimal negative sentiments against the Government.

The manifestos indicate who may be best able to handle the economy post-COVID-19. The PNP's does not indicate sufficient grasp of the gravamen of the problems that face the economy. There is too much of a giveaway, grab bag element which people instinctively know will not be possible in a devastated economy. It shrouds the pain to come.

This leads to the credibility of incumbency. People have seen the Holness Administration at work and, though corruption is a persistent problem, they are not in a mood for new hands at the wheel at this time. They know we have a hard road ahead and so will opt for caution and give the JLP the edge to continue its work for them. As to the seat counts, I leave that to the experts, but if you will allow me a go at it, I see the JLP winning, at the very least, 40 seats.

Speak, then

Julian Robinson, general secretary of the PNP, in an e-mail, found it necessary to object to my criticism of him about the calling of the general election. I didn't attribute to him any statement that the Government was wrong to call the election. I merely criticised him, and his party by extension, for not stating in Parliament, when the announcement was made, that the election was made to further the JLP's “own interests over the health and welfare of the majority of the Jamaican people”. This might have been an occasion for robust debate.

Anyway, I wish the general secretary, as I do all Jamaicans infected by the coronavirus, a speedy recovery. These are trying times, but we will get through it.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.