Pompeo came to pump up votes for OAS puppet Almagro

Mike Pompeo, current United States secretary of state and former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, made a two-day working visit to Jamaica this week to pump up votes for the re-election of Luis Almagro as general secretary of the Organization of American States (OAS) on March 20, 2020. Pompeo is on a tour which included an address to the OAS Permanent Council, where he touted Almagro as “secretary general par excellence” and “a model for all other secretaries general, inclusive of the UN secretary general”.

Almagro has proven that he can be counted on to use the OAS as a regime-change mechanism by undermining countries in Latin America which have the gall to assert their sovereignty by electing governments of their choice; controlling their natural resources; establishing bilateral agreements with other countries, regardless of US diktats; and investing in social programmes which benefit the majority of the people.

Pompeo is not confident that the other two candidates — María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés and Ambassador Hugo de Zela — will be equally reliable allies in carrying out the US regime-change policy which has still not been successful in Venezuela, despite all manner of pressure and interference.

Ecuadorean María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, the 4th woman to have been elected to serve as the president of the UN General Assembly and the first since 2006, “has more than 20 years of multilateral experience in international negotiations, peace, security, defence, disarmament, human rights, indigenous peoples, gender equality, sustainable development, environment, biodiversity, climate change, and multilateral cooperation”, according to her biography posted on the United Nations website. As holder of several ministerial positions in Ecuador she was instrumental in many progressive changes, which included serving as special adviser to the president of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Constitution of Ecuador in 2008. On behalf of Ecuador she promoted the adoption of the resolution entitled 'Indigenous women — key actors in poverty and hunger eradication' at the 56th session of the Commission on the Status of Women. She played a leading role in several UN conferences on climate change and sustainable development and facilitated the adoption of key elements in one of the outcomes, entitled 'The future we want'. She chaired the work of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Geneva, and at the 21st Conference of the Parties (COP 21) on Climate Change in Paris.

Ambassador Hugo de Zela, Peruvian ambassador to the United States and former chief of staff of the general secretariat of the OAS, has racked up 42 years of service as a career diplomat. He was a member of Peru's delegation in border negotiations with Ecuador (1997-1998). According to his resume, which is available on the Embassy of Peru's website, Hugo de Zela was previously in charge of the Unit for the Promotion of Democracy, supervising elections in the region; and also served as representative and advisor at the OAS for the Central American crisis and its process towards peace. He participated in various missions in cases of interruption to democratic processes in Haiti, Guatemala, and Venezuela, among others.

Pompeo's visit is most disturbing as, by the very act of hand-picking regional foreign ministers for a meeting in Jamaica, he is continuing to disrupt the unity of Caricom and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which have both declared the regions a zone of peace and have established standards for peaceful cooperation between our countries for development of our peoples, giving primacy to respect for national sovereignty and the right to self-determination.

The puppetry with Almagro has already caused significant disruption, violence, and death in countries like Bolivia and Venezuela. It has affected our peaceful relationship with Venezuela which existed irrespective of which party in power.

We hope that our Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith found a dignified manner in which to tell United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that we are an independent nation that is committed to peace, unity, and national sovereignty within the region, and that we consider any attempt at puppeteering with us an affront. The US ought to be made to understand that the people of the nations of the region “run wi owna business”.

