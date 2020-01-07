Preparing for Vision 2030

To accomplish anything, one must have a goal, a hope, a mission, a vision. King Solomon, known to have been the wisest man in the Christian religion, said in Proverbs 29:18 (King James Version [KJV]), “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”

The year 2020 is a big one internationally as it marks the summit of Vision 2020 (The Right to Sight), which was launched in 1999 through joint collaboration between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). Thanks to this initiative, numerous people around the globe have benefited from free or relatively cheap eye tests, glasses, and even surgeries. Commendations, thus, are in order for the pioneers of this brilliant idea which sought to eliminate avoidable blindness.

Similarly, most if not all of us have heard of Vision 2030, Jamaica's National Development Plan, the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business. Ten years may seem long;indeed, it's a decade. However, not before long we will be assessing the vision that was created against the progress that will have been made. Understandably, this period leading up to 2030 is very crucial in positioning Jamaica to attain its desired status.

Place of choice to live

In choosing a place to live, some of the elements people consider include the infrastructure (good roads, access to water, transportation facilities and flow of traffic, air quality, good educational amenities and recreational activities, security, etc). Questions asked may include how safe is this area? Is it equipped with adequate street lights? Will I be robbed or harassed? If ever I were attacked, would there be an effective Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to help me get justice? The place of choice to live also suggests that Jamaicans in the Diaspora should be able to return to their home country whenever they wish without feeling scared about losing their lives or possessions due to crime and violence.

Place of choice to work

Securing a well-paying job is the dream of many people. After all, money is a necessary commodity in the daily operations of the world. The income we earn plays an important role in how we live – the types of food we eat, the houses in which we live, and our capacity to pay for certain expenses (health related, for example).

Will Vision 2030 guarantee our bright university graduates a salary that corresponds to the actual worth of their degrees? Will there be adequate jobs so that qualified people will not remain unemployed even after years? Will our teachers, nurses, and other skilled workers remain in the country and not cause our beautiful island to suffer from brain drain?

Raising families

Incontrovertibly, the lack of effective and proper parenting structures has contributed to many of the ills in our society. This is something that we need to alleviate going forward.

How is Jamaica preparing its citizens to make informed decisions regarding parenthood and family? Will the environment be conducive to instilling the right morals and values in our children?

It is also important to raise the matter of housing. Will the average Jamaican be able to afford any of the houses constructed by the National Housing Trust (NHT)?

Furthermore, one cannot overlook the problems in the health sector. We are left to contemplate whether the conditions will allow mothers to bring their children into the world without their contracting viruses.

Doing business

It is always puzzling how foreign investors seem to have it much easier to erect businesses in Jamaica than locals. Undeniably, Jamaica needs this level of development; however, the system cannot continue to stifle the potential of young entrepreneurs. Easier access and greater support still need to be given to these individuals who seek to make an invaluable contribution to the economy.

Agreeably, entrepreneurship is the fuel needed to boost our economy. The system must therefore remove the unnecessary bureaucratic obstructions that discourage our potential employers from wanting to set up their businesses.

There is evidence that some amount of development has already been done and some strategic decisions have been taken to prepare Jamaica for this advancement. One can reference the ongoing roadwork in the Corporate Area — despite the inconvenience and congestion caused — as well as plans to transform the parish of St Thomas.

'Ketch' the vision

As we look ahead to 2030, we want to remain optimistic that Jamaica will be the place to be. We must ask ourselves what kind of Jamaica we want the next generation to meet. The current and next governments must handle this country with care and ensure that it is their number one priority. They have a duty to restore hope.

Vision 2030 should be every Jamaican's business. All of us are key stakeholders in attaining this long-awaited glory. We must collaborate to denounce what is evil and uphold what is right.

The story is told in the book of Nehemiah 4:6 KJV, “So built we the wall; and all the wall was joined together unto the half thereof: for the people had a mind to work.”

Every individual and sector must have the willingness to contribute meaningfully to Jamaica's overall growth. We must have the grit to overcome the challenges that have crippled us since we gained Independence. We are known internationally as a force to be reckoned with as we excel tremendously in many areas. This is something that we should aim to continually cultivate and translate in every man.

As we embark upon this new era, my question is: What role will you play in making Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business at the end of this decade?

Oneil Madden is a lecturer and PhD candidate at Université Clermont Auvergne, France. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or oneil.madden@uca.fr.