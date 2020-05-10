Programme to help farmers needed

April was Farmers' Month and I commend the media for the attention they have given to the sector. The Jamaica Observer recently carried an article headlined 'Agriculture needs an integrated plan'. The article highlighted the views of former MP, mayor and current councillor, Jeremy Palmer.

Mr Palmer, who was born, raised and has lived in the “bread basket” parish of St Elizabeth for most of his adult life, knows very well the hardships of poor, struggling farmers. He says a master plan for agriculture is needed and I agree.

How can we have an area designated as the “bread basket” yet for decades there has been no real plan to increase production and to support the farmers? They face drought, fires and little or no infrastructure yet, year after year, they deliver tons of fresh fruits, vegetables, and food to feed Jamaicans.

The COVID-19 crisis is frightening when we think of the impact it could have on the world's food supply. Already some of the major suppliers are sounding the alarm. While the major battle has to be a containment of the spread of this virus we have to ensure that our food supply is reliable, and that demands a protection of the relevant industries.

Prior to the current pandemic, the bread basket was brought into focus due to the severe drought and fires which devastated the crops and livestock of those hard-working farmers. After that devastation, many are barely getting back on their feet and have invested everything into making their farms viable. They struggle in the heat of the day with their machetes, hoes, and forks and carry hundreds of pounds of produce and inputs on their backs due to inaccessible roads.

Even though billions were previously allotted to repair or construct farm roads, very little was spent in southern St Elizabeth. Existing roads remain in a most deplorable condition.

These farmers make thousands of trips each year, carrying buckets of water to “throw“ at the roots of plants to save them from the ravages of the frequent droughts. Sadly, they have no choice due to the lack of an appropriate and reliable water system.

Over the decades, promises were made to give the long-suffering farmers of the bread basket irrigation, but very little has been done. It was reported that just under $100,000,000 was spent to undertake a feasibility study for getting water from the Black River to Flagaman. It was reported that it would cost US$150,000,000 but since then nothing has been done. Will the upcoming election bring some news?

The farmers of southern St Elizabeth have great concerns about the sale of their produce. The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries has allocated $240 million and we have seen grand photo shoots of farmers with their produce – but the reality is, farmers are complaining. How much of these funds will actually reach the hands of each farmer? The optics and the true state of the situation bear scant resemblance to each other. Produce continue to rot in fields far and wide — an untenable state of affairs.

Livestock farmers are often forgotten. For instance, the Jamaica Pig Growers Association is faced with the competition of imported pork. This situation should be immediately addressed. While being able to source cheap meat from the international market is helpful in the short run, on the other hand it is directly undermining and devastating our domestic industry. Very little mention has been made of this important issue, and we can ill afford to overlook the damage being done at present.

To relieve the plight of these willing but downtrodden farmers, proper planning, organisation, honest implementation and accountability are necessary at this crucial time. As we battle COVID-19 never forget the important role our farmers will play in keeping food on the table of Jamaicans.

Let us urgently launch a programme to wisely and sustainably assist farmers throughout the nation so that they, too, can experience a less onerous, more productive way of living – thereby allowing them to fully contribute to the nation's continued development.

— Ewan Stephenson is the People's National Party caretaker for St Elizabeth South Western. He gives portfolio support on agriculture and rural development.