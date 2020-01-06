Progressing from quick fixes

Driving through downtown Kingston a few days before Christmas we were stunned by the wall-to-wall and sidewalk-to-sidewalk display of goods. It was a challenge to navigate the area surrounding St William Grant Park. We were worried. Clearly there were more sellers than buyers.

Then we learned that entertainment events would be allowed to run till 4:00 am in the mornings over the holiday season, causing great concern in tourist and residential areas.

These moves are responses not just to score votes but to put some quick bread on the tables of some very hungry families. Politicians will explain that even with an uptick in our economy, while the grass is growing the horse is starving. They are bombarded daily by their constituents who cannot keep up with the basic costs of living. Thus, we have a deluge of minibuses and taxi drivers, aggressively filling vehicles, then driving crazily for the next load.

We have to progress from these quick fixes, which promote lawlessness, discomfort, and danger, to strategic plans which will give our people the opportunity and dignity which they deserve.

Human resource expert Jacqueline Irons shares my concern that the teachings of Marcus Mosiah Garvey are not mainstreamed in our school curriculum. The book Marcus Garvey said… by the late Ken Jones is a curated collection of our national hero's teachings under various headings and is easy to navigate even for primary school students. Jones also shared quotes about Garvey from other world leaders, including Dr Martin Luther King Jr: “He was the first man on a mass scale to give millions of Negroes a sense of dignity and destiny.” The lack of such dignity and destiny is what is robbing us of a peaceful environment in which we can prosper, in which people will want to invest.

We love the lines from Bob Marley's Redemption Song: “Emancipate yourself from mental slavery; none but ourselves can free our minds.” These are actually the words of Marcus Garvey. No matter the focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), if we do not help our young people to step up in dignity we will be forever looking for unsustainable quick fixes. Let us knuckle down and create sustainable plans to give our people dignified and productive alternatives.

“Where there is no vision, the people perish,” Garvey warned.

Hope in our future

Let's start off the new year with a story that should boost our spirits for 2020. A group of students last month taught us an important lesson in restoring hope, and we thank Winford Williams for carrying this report on Onstage, shared with me by Dr Clover Baker-Brown.

In what Winford described as “a remarkable outpouring of compassion”, we learned that student Devonte Pearson at Jonathan Grant High School noticed that his friend, Omar Lindo, had been upset but reluctant to speak.

“What happen?” he asked. “Talk to me nuh man!”

'Financial Minister' Devonte then learned that a fire had destroyed Omar's home and belongings, so he got together with five other classmates — 'Spokesman' Paris Francis, Daniel Peart, Dane Taylor, Al Francis, and Javin Jameison — and they embarked on energetic fund-raising in the school and on the streets, collecting $72,000 in three days.

Paris said they made sure they were “properly attired and disciplined” on the street, and when they shared their project with market vendors they received donations of produce. He declared: “It's God's work.”

Popular radio personality and attorney-at-law Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton heard about the students' initiative and decided to host a handover at the school, inviting other corporate sponsors to assist. She confessed to being in tears as the students shared their experiences.

This column has already described the positive and resolute approach that Principal Dr O'Neil Ankle has towards his charges. He said the caring students remind their fellow Jamaicans that, “There are young people who are not selfish and willing to help their fallen brother.” He continued: “Just a few days ago I had a chat with the male population [of the school]. I told them of my expectation: I want them to become real men in a country that is short on real men. There is hope for them to be better persons, better than others in their communities, better than their parents.”

Thank you, Dorothy Pine-McLarty

The first woman to chair the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) Dorothy Pine-McLarty has retired after serving the organisation as an independent member for 18 years, including the last six as chair.

The ECJ and the Electoral Office of Jamaica are organisations of which we can be proud. They have overseen and conducted our general and local government as well as internal political party elections.

Pine-McLarty has been a strong and wise leader, earning the respect of her colleagues and the leadership of the two major political parties. She describes her sojourn as “a unique and humbling experience”.

For women, she was a role model, having achieved excellence in the legal profession, in her service to boards of major organisations, and as an exemplary wife and mother. She has been a mentor to many, unstinting in her instruction and advice.

It has been a privilege to serve the ECJ and to collaborate with this brilliant lady whose dedication, patience and sense of balance remind us that these feminine qualities make women well-equipped to steer any ship.

We salute this distinguished woman for her outstanding contribution to the bastion of our democracy and wish her a happy retirement.

Congratulations Sister Mary Andrew

We were greeted at Sister Mary Andrew's 80th birthday party by this evergreen nun beating pan along with her fellow members of the Stella Maris Steel Band. The administrator of the Consie Walters Hospice in Vineyard Town, and an innovative educator and composer, Sister Mary Andrew was lauded by Archbishop of Kingston Kenneth Richards, Archbishop Emeritus Donald Reece, her mentor Sister Cecilia, family members led by her brother Horace Campbell, friends, and students.

Emcees Dr Aggrey Irons and Velia Espeut commented on her loving but firm hand, while Dr Owen James related her original way of delivering discipline to her students. Sister had been assigned to teach at a school in St Kitts and had difficulty getting the attention of her skittish students, even after she meted out punishment. After appealing to their parents, to no avail, Sister decided to give the parents lines and other duties whenever their children misbehaved. Lo and behold, the children were transformed into veritable angels, no doubt by the warnings of their embarrassed parents.

Studies have been done on the longevity of nuns, and Sister Mary Andrew is a prime example of their virtual agelessness. We wish her many happy returns of the day as she continues in compassionate service to her people.

lowriechin@aim.com

www.lowrie-chin.blogspot.com