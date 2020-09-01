Put your X beside Jamaica

With the launch of ambitious manifestos from both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and People's National Party (PNP), followed by the national political debates on social issues, finance and the economy, and leadership, it is time for the majority of Jamaicans to go to the polls on Thursday, September 3 to decide which party is better capable to serve Jamaica for the next political tenure.

With the perpetual rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases in Jamaica, both political parties have serious work to do in convincing the electorate that it is worth the risk to go out and vote for them; nonetheless, I believe there are people who have already decided they will be casting their vote in a responsible way.

Jamaica, like many other countries, is in a serious crisis, and it will take decisive and effective leadership for us to ride out this current pandemic as well as the economic repercussions that all citizens will have to bear.

With the Jamaica Progressive Party's (JPP) decision to abort its initial plans of participation in the general election, the people are now left to decide between the JLP's and PNP's capacity to restore economic stability. Will Jamaica #RecoverStronger with the JLP's 10-point recovery plan and more comprehensive manifesto, or will the PNP #SweepDemOut with their democratic socialist approach and multiple, unclarified manifestos to build our Jamaica?

Although Dr Andre Haughton, Member of Parliament candidate for St James West Central, believes that pollsters need to be more qualified, different polls conducted at different intervals by different individuals revealed that most Jamaicans believe Andrew Holness would be a better leader for Jamaica at this time. But could Dr Peter Phillips's performance at last Saturday night's debate change that dynamic in the election results?

There were divergent views shared regarding the winner of the leadership debate. I believe the biggest shocker was that Dr Phillips outperformed the expectations of a lot of Jamaicans, including several Comrades. It was, however, distasteful and hypocritical to see many PNP supporters now believing in Phillips's capacity to lead his party and Jamaica, given that a lot of them had distanced themselves from him prior. However, does a 90-minute debate really prove whether Phillips or Holness is the right man?

The debates were merely geared at the undecided voters, but more so the 'educated' people – a lot of whom cannot see beyond their party biases and emotions to think rationally and assess the arguments put forward and the implications and feasibility of the various plans. Still, it will take more than beautiful speaking to move Jamaica forward. Actions speak louder than words.

Undoubtedly, it was at times challenging to discern distinct differences between the parties' manifestos. Both of them want the best for Jamaica and Jamaicans — well, so they say. They agree that the digital divide needs bridging, more housing units need to become available and accessible to different categories of people, tertiary education should be easier to access, and more diversified job opportunities are needed for our young people. Matters of crime and violence and gender equality are also of concern, albeit that not much specificity was given on the former.

Many people have questioned the appropriateness of calling the election during the pandemic. The Opposition, though having called for and later welcomed the election, has now criticised the Government for taking an irresponsible decision. However, there are several other countries, even some much larger and more 'COVID-infested' than Jamaica, that have called their elections during this time. Both political parties have blundered in the campaign process; thus, it is rather unbecoming to blame one and not the other for having people congregate in different spaces.

The business of the day has to continue. We have to be prepared to live with the virus until there is a better solution. The National Health Fund has a slogan that says, “Your health is your responsibility,” we have now seen that COVID-19 is no respecter of person, and each one has to take the necessary precautions to protect him or herself.

This is crucial time in our democracy, and we should ensure that we preserve what many who have gone before us have fought for us to have today. Dub plates, debates, manifestos, and virtual meetings do not win an election — votes do! We have had so much to consume since the election date was announced, and there are so many uncertainties that await us. This is, indeed, #DecisionJamaca.

In wearing your mask and practising physical distancing, go out and vote for the party and candidates that are best for Jamaica at this time. Put your X beside Jamaica.

Oneil Madden is a PhD candidate in didactics and linguistics at the Université Clermont Auvergne, France. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or oneil.madden@uca.fr.