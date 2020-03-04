Recall The Ugly American

The Ugly American is the title of a best-selling iconic political satire. Published in 1958, the novel was later made into a blockbuster movie starring Marlon Brando. The geopolitical context within which the fictional story was written is worth recalling at this time when the recently appointed American ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia, is displaying a degree of insensitivity towards Jamaica's proud tradition as a sovereign nation.

The authors, Eugene Burdick and William Lederer, were disillusioned with the condescending style of diplomacy practised by America in south-east Asia as it sought to be a counterfoil to rising Soviet ambitions at the height of the Cold War. The style of the American ambassador who, as the story goes, was posted to an influential country in the region to secure American interests was characteristically bombastic and indifferent to local culture and norms.

For years after the publication and the movie the stereotype of the American diplomat as a wealthy, bundling, hand-picked emissary of the president would persist. America has tried to change this image by increasingly selecting career diplomats schooled in diplomacy. We may be seeing a reversal of that trend in the era of Trumpism.

In an unusually feisty and strident editorial published November 13, 2019, the usually conservative and unapologetically pro-American North Street daily had this to say: “Mr Tapia should be summoned to the foreign affairs ministry and given a message about where Jamaica's foreign policy is formulated, which ought not to be Foggy Bottom... (Foggy Bottom is the place in Washington, DC, where the US State Department is located). Neither is it formulated, as former Jamaica Labour Party Prime Minister Bruce Golding declared during the Christopher Coke imbroglio, at the US Embassy at Liguanea, where Mr Tapia now has offices.”

This sharp-tongued rebuke by the writers of the editorial was triggered by a series of statements by highly placed American Government officials concerning Jamaica's growing relationship with China, which could be construed to be interference in Jamaica's internal affairs. The churlish statements by the United States ambassador have continued unabated; the latest being his public castigation of Professor Trevor Munroe, head of the United States Agency for International Development-funded programme, National Integrity Action (NIA).

When the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) by Transparency International revealed that Jamaica improved its score from 39 to 44 on a scale of 0 to 100, where zero is very corrupt and 100 very clean, and jumped upwards in its ranking 15 places from 83 of 176 countries in 2016 to 68 of 180 countries in 2017, many were those, including agencies of the US Government, who sought to take credit for the reduction in corruption. With subsequent slippage in the CPI, such as in 2019, many of those same individuals and institutions are pointing an accusing finger at the NIA for doing a poor job, despite interim reports to the contrary. The ambassador, by his public statement, is peeved that America has not got value for its money, and that the professor allegedly accused the present Government of being corrupt.

Story come to bump, as Jamaicans say, when on a Nationwide Radio programme, veteran and internationally recognised journalist Cliff Hughes, in an interview with the ambassador, asked whether given the scandals surrounding the Administration in Washington, America had the moral authority to be lecturing other countries about corruption. The ambassador hit back, warning Hughes that to go there would be “going down a slippery slope”. Some people who heard the interview are of the view that it sounded like a threat.

The burden of this column is not in questioning the right of the ambassador to have an opinion and to publicly express it, or who is right or who is wrong in the present imbroglio. It's to alert the nation to a tone and an approach we have seen before before, going back to the monetarist neoliberal views of Reaganism and Thatcherism of the 1970s and 1980s; blaming underdevelopment on the victims of unfair trade practices and proselytising to small, under-resourced nation states that they need to get their house in order by patterning management of their economies after what the rich, monolithic powers do.

Michael Manley, in his book Struggle In The Periphery, painfully relates the attitude of then US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the height of his overtures to Fidel Castro in which he was basically told what he could and could not. It's the same Henry Kissinger to whom this quotable quote is attributed: “America has no permanent friends or enemies. America only has interests.”

The $140-billion per annum corruption problem, measured by cost to annual gross domestic product (GDP), is ours to solve. Let's close ranks around our anti-corruption activists.

