Reggae Month truly comes of age

The 13th staging of Reggae Month, under the theme 'Come Ketch di Riddim', ended on Sunday, March 1, with the final instalment of the Jamaica Music Museum's Grounation Series held at the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) and the Prime Minister's Reggae Month Reception on the lawns of Jamaica House. Reggae Month 2020 was a grand showcase of Jamaica's music and musical culture with free events galore for locals and tourists. This annual celebration has more than come of age and cemented itself as a key tourism product.

Jamaican music is good business. There were many highs, and a few lows, for 2020, with a range of events hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (MCGES), the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), the National Gallery of Jamaica (NGJ), the Bob Marley Foundation, the Dennis Brown Foundation, and the Jamaica Music Museum (JMM), among others. Supported by a few corporate and several media partners, the MCGES and/or the Ministry of Tourism (MOT), through its Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), were the chief sponsors.

One high point of Reggae Month 2020 was the NGJ's exhibition hosted in collaboration with the MCGES and the JMM, which opened on Sunday, February 2, 2020 and runs until June 28, 2020. Originally launched at the Philharmonie de Paris, this exhibition highlights the globalisation of Jamaican music. The artefacts include photographs, video and audio footage, as well as rare pieces of memorabilia all underscoring and showcasing Jamaica's seminal contribution to the global musical landscape. If you haven't already visited, do make sure you see it before it closes. Take the children.

JaRIA's signature Reggae Wednesdays stage shows at Emancipation Park were also among the highs of Reggae Month. This year four well-produced and time-sensitive shows featured different aspects of Jamaica's musical offerings, including gospel, dancehall, and reggae. They were all a great hit with the public, who came out in their numbers to partake of the free offerings. My students and I attended the final showcase on Ash Wednesday, as a part of our field trip, catching the final segment of some excellent gospel performances.

JaRIA's partnership with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) to showcase all four Reggae Wednesdays live online via the JCDC's live stream was a welcome and innovative update for 2020. It, no doubt, enhanced the audience reach and provided great publicity for the artistes and Jamaican culture. JaRIA President Ewan Simpson indicated that approximately 5,000 people from 20 different countries participated via live stream for each Reggae Wednesday.

The celebration of Bob Marley's birthday on February 6 and the all-day showcase, seminar discussion and other activities, culminating with a stage show at the Bob Marley Museum (BMM) was another high point of Reggae Month 2020. This year, the overwhelming support from Jamaicans and tourists, plus the flock of vendors, resulted in traffic congestion along Hope Road, especially during the evening hours when many people were eager to attend the stage show. The BMM is the key hub of these annual celebrations and special effort was made to shuttle attendees in to reduce the possibility of congestion. Yet, the physical size of the venue meant that many people simply could not get in. The celebrations have obviously outgrown the venue and it may now be time to revisit this location as the centre of all the activities on that day, especially the stage show in the evening.

Another resounding success was the annual Dennis Brown concert, hosted by the MCGES and the Dennis Brown Foundation. A truly well-executed and carefully curated event, it pulled together a massive crowd on Kingston's waterfront on a Sunday evening to share in a great musical menu for free. I had a great time before leaving for home to watch the final acts on the free live stream that also allowed many others to share in the musical feast.

The JaRIA Honour Awards event at the Little Theatre was also well-produced and started on time. Some of my students were very excited to attend this formal, glittery awards event and had the opportunity to meet many musical stalwarts. I will not go into the names of the honorees, but was gratified by the diversity in those selected for this year's awards, including Shabba Ranks, Lady G, and Buju Banton, as well as popular dance teacher and cultural ambassador Orville “XPressionz” Hall. Congratulations to all the awardees and honorees.

While I was unable to attend all the events, I was elated to see the thrust to widen the geographical scope of Reggae Month; for example, with the MCGES's Children of Icons stage shows across different parish centres, including Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Falmouth, Negril, and Annotto Bay. This move to expand the breadth of offerings to include a sound system event, Echoes of Sound Systems, showcasing the rich sound system culture of Jamaica was another plus for Reggae Month 2020. Additionally, the range of films related to Jamaica's music were showcased for free, or for a nominal fee, during Reggae Month 2020, including the showcase at 10A West King's House Road, were important additions to the activities. While I could not attend, I encouraged my students to attend the showcase, which included The Harder They Come, Dancehall Queen, and Rockers.

Having been involved with Reggae Month since its first staging in 2008, and with JaRIA since its inception in 2009, the jam-packed Reggae Month calendar for 2020 was very significant as it showcased the uptake, growth, and interest in this annual celebration. The buzz around Reggae Month in Jamaica has resulted in many new events and activities joining the annual 28 (or 29) day calendar. For example, the Jamaica Music Conference, originally hosted in November since its inception, was moved to February this year, as a part of Reggae Month 2020, to capitalise on the intense interest and activity around Jamaican music at this time.

It is clear that there is now intense competition for the eyes and ears of the Jamaicans at home, visitors from the Diaspora, and music tourists, practitioners, journalists, and researchers who form the core audience of Reggae Month in Jamaica.

Yet, Reggae Month continues to be about “big people”, and I see a critical need to capture the eyes and ears of the youth audience — both millennials and those who come after, such as Generation Z — as we move forward. I kept looking for school groups participating in some of the signature activities, and made every effort to invite my students to the activities that came across my desk. The development of a Reggae Month Jamaica app for 2020 was an innovative move in this direction, and I hope there will be a more robust social media engagement for Reggae Month 2021.

The issue of marketing to the youth audience came up at the final Grounation session last Sunday when MC Elaine Wint lamented the lack of young people at their sessions. I was seated in a capacity audience, whose average age was in the mid to late 60s. It struck me that, unlike other events for Reggae Month 2020 to date, I had not seen a single e-mail, WhatsApp message, social media post, or flyer advert for any of the Grounation sessions. There was no live stream available for the series and there was no social media platform directly connected to Sunday afternoon's activity. I had heard about the theme and made an effort to attend at least one of the sessions without knowing who would be on the panel. Queries revealed that e-mail had been sent to the IOJ's mailing list. If the Grounation/IOJ team really wishes to attract the youth then it must revisit its selective marketing to a diminishing audience, ramp up its social media presence, and add more depth and breadth to its marketing plan. This also rings true for other signature Reggae Month events. Nonetheless, this final Grounation gathering was rich in texture, both on the panel featuring Derrick Morgan, Neville Hines and Keith Lyn, with moderator Dionne Jackson-Miller, and in the range of musicians, practitioners, producers, academics, researchers, and others connected to Jamaica's music and culture who formed the audience.

All together, Reggae Month 2020 showcased Jamaica's musical landscape. As a key entity, JaRIA has been accused of “blinking once a year like 'pepper lights' at Christmas” because of its singular focus on Reggae Month since 2009, and then disappearing for the next 11 months. Here, President Simpson says JaRIA will strive to be more visible beyond Reggae Month, perhaps with an activity/showcase/event on a regular basis that will also engage Jamaicans and music stakeholders outside of Kingston. I excitedly await these innovations for 2020 and beyond as we continue to celebrate and showcase Jamaica's music culture in all its forms.

Donna P Hope, PhD, is professor of culture, gender and society at The University of the West Indies.