Reliving Ja's dominance

There is much from our past that can lift our spirits and refresh our souls in these difficult times. I recently re-read Herb McKenley Olympic Star by Errol Townsend, Jimmy Carnegie, and Herb McKenley, published by the Institute of Jamaica in 1974. It is an excellent publication. My spirit had taken a dive on account of the very grave crisis that we face from the spread of the coronavirus. But, as I read of the exploits of my countrymen some seven decades ago, I was revived and felt ready and able to handle Mrs Corona.

• Do Jamaicans know that from 1946 to 1952 Jamaica was dominant in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and the 800m through the feats of Arthur Wint, Herb McKenley, George Rhoden, and Les Laing?

• In 1951 “Jamaica had the world's three foremost quartermilers: Arthur Wint, the reigning Olympic champion; George Rhoden, the world 400m record holder; Herb McKenley, the world quarter mile record holder. Not bad for a small British colony with a population of not much more than a million”. (Page 50 of the Townsend/Carnegie/McKenley's book)

• At the 1948 Olympics Jamaica won one gold medal (Arthur “the Great” Wint) in the 400m, and two silver medals (Herb McKenley in the 400m and Arthur Wint in the 800m)

• At the 1952 Helsinki Olympics Jamaica won two gold medals — George Rhoden in the 400m and the 4 x 400m relay; and three silver medals — Arthur Wint in the 800m and Herb McKenley in the 100m and 400m. This performance placed Jamaica (13th) higher on the overall medal table than its colonial master, Great Britain, which won one gold and two silver medals, placing 18th.

The impact that Jamaica had on global athletics in that six-year period cannot be measured only by the eight Olympic medals that it won in track and field athletics.

Jamaicans should know that Herb McKenley is credited with having transformed the approach to the running of the 400m, and is perhaps the greatest athlete to have run the 100m, 200m, and 400m at the international level. He is certainly the only athlete to have competed and reached the final in all three events at the Olympic Games.

Although Tommie Smith, Henry Carr, and Wayde van Niekirk have faster times over these distances, they never competed in all three events at the Olympics and, in some cases, only competed in one event at those games. Van Niekirk is the only athlete to have run sub 19 seconds for the 100m, sub 20 seconds for the 200m, and sub 44 seconds for the 400m. But those achievements do not by themselves make him the greatest all-round sprinter ever. [There is also an athlete by the name of Usain St Leo Bolt who, if he did not have such a distaste for the intense training regime of the 400m, could have achieved the status of the best all-round sprinter ever.]

Jamaicans should also remember that during that six-year period while Herb McKenley and George Rhoden were dominating the competition in the USA, Arthur Wint, with his gigantic stride of nine feet six inches, and height of six feet five inches, towered over his competitors in Europe. It is gratifying to see the recognition recently given to Arthur Wint on the 100th anniversary of his birth (see article by Hubert Lawrence, Daily Gleaner, May 25, 2020).

It is fair to say that Jamaica's victory in 1952 over the USA in the 4x400m relay was an epochal event, equal in significance to the West Indies cricket team's victory in 1950 over England in England, celebrated by Caribbean nationals at home and abroad, including the recently arrived Empire Windrush immigrants from Jamaica and elsewhere in the Caribbean.

I had the very distinct privilege some seven or eight years ago of interviewing George Rhoden in California, and Les Laing in Florida, in preparation for the documentary Jus Run. We should extend an invitation to these stalwarts — now 94 and 96 years old, respectively, and neither of whom had the Champs experience — to come to Jamaica for Champs 2021, so that we could honour them appropriately for the great contribution that they made to Jamaica's national culture and development.

Jamaica's dominance in that six-year period foreshadowed our pre-eminence in global athletics from 2007 to 2016 through the feats of Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Melaine Walker, Veronica Campbell Brown, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and others. Although we won more medals in that period than in the 1950s, I see the achievement some seven decades ago as more significant and more telling, as at the time Jamaica was a colony and not an independent country. In any event, given that the population of Jamaica in the six-year period was approximately one-third of what it is today, on a per capita basis, our achievement in that period ranks higher.

There is a tonic in our past glory better than any face mask to confront Mrs Corona.

Patrick Robinson is the author of the book Jamaican Athletics – A Model for 2012 and the World.