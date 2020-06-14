Reset Jamaica: Tourism that works for all

It is completely unrealistic to think that Jamaica's economic recovery will take six months or 18 months. The economy was on the decline before and the COVID-19 pandemic made it worse. Same old thinking will not take us out of the rut. Most of all, what is required is leadership that is clear, innovative and practical. In a global and national crisis government decisions set the context for how private sector and civil society respond. Consistency and clarity in decision-making help build confidence to manage through the uncertainty. Afterall, uncertainty is toxic for economic recovery.

Last week I shared specific recommendations for a reset to support Jamaica's micro, small and medium-sized businesses to drive more widespread growth and energy in the economy. Today, we look at tourism. For decades, many have complained that the tourism industry was not structured to effectively benefit the local economy. Majority of the dollars earned in tourism remained outside Jamaica, with very little local benefit. As we reopen the economy, this is an opportunity to reset tourism in Jamaica.

Clear Planning

Jamaica should reopen its international borders to leisure tourists in a methodical, clear way, especially because our hospitals and economy would likely suffer under a second wave of COVID-19 infection. The various inconsistent and changing announcements from Government do not inspire confidence.

Ideally, the first phase would have been to push locally driven tourism until September 2020. Many of those points of contact in the tourism experience — hotels, attractions — would have sufficient time to train staff on the new methods of serving effectively in a warm way while also protecting their own health and safety. For example, rules of engagement and managing visitors who want to have a great time in a pool or by the beach would been mapped out with locals who, up to now, seem to have a relatively low incidence of COVID-19.

In this time period, the Government should also put in clear regulations to protect critical elements of the tourism sector, like entertainment. Before COVID-19, the local entertainment subsector was being threatened by the hiring of overseas dancers and musicians in hotels. In this reset of tourism there should be a reserve allocation for local musicians and entertainers.

In addition, the survival of the local transport industry is in question. Even before COVID-19 it was threatened, as several hotels expanded to include their own transport services. Emergency funding provided in a less cumbersome way, plus the waiving of government fees would enable local transport operators like JUTA and JACAL to ride out this rough period.

Protecting Against the Second Wave

The recent news that tourists would be tested if they are coming from countries designated as high-risk for COVID-19 transmission is welcomed. As the majority of our leisure tourists are from the US, a country that has been hard hit by COVID-19, we assume most tourists will have to be tested. Important questions arise.

1). Do we have enough tests for tourists when tests are not readily available for locals who want to test voluntarily?

2). For the two days until the test results come in, do those tourists stay locked in their hotel rooms?

3). Since the hotel workers are now working in a high-risk environment will they be paid additional hazard pay?

4). If a worker gets sick, does that employee stay at the hotel until s/he recovers? If the worker takes the COVID-19 disease to his/her community and it spreads, who stands the costs that would ensue?

5). Has it been decided what level of infection shuts down a hotel? We don't want another Alorica incident.

These questions are not to stop Jamaica from proceeding on the path of economic recovery. They're to ensure that clear and thorough planning is in place so we reduce the likelihood of a second wave that would be detrimental to our economy and country.

— Imani Duncan-Price is a PNP spokeswoman on industry, competitiveness and global logistics, Eisenhower Fellow and former senator. E-mail feedback to fullticipation@gmail.com