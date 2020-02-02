Ruin, reparation and the Privy Council

The United States Government pays out varied amounts of money to the original settlers of the territory, commonly called the “Native Americans”.

This money is to serve as some form of compensation for theft of their land during the period of settlement from the arrival of the Pilgrims to the late 1800s. This payment is not automatic and is restricted to 176 tribes with bloodline specifications.

This is by no means a reasonable solution to the crime that occurred, but does show some degree of acknowledgement of the disgrace that was perpetrated in the name of empire expansion.

The British Government, along with its European neighbours, effected a looting of West Africa that began with minerals and ended with the forced abduction and enslavement of its people for free labour. This labour force was strewn across North America and the Caribbean.

There have been repeated calls for compensation and the need to acknowledge that the wealth of Britain is built on what is, in essence, a criminal act.

Repatriation is obviously not logical hundreds of years later. Compensation, as exercised in the Native American example, is also complicated. But that is no excuse for no action at all.

The poverty of the Caribbean descendants of African heritage is directly related to the forced relocation and enslavement practices of the British Government. So if a Native American compensation model is impractical, then take over the expenditure of a social service — education for example.

Since the fault lies with the British, so should the solution. Education is the likely fix for it. The slaves were emancipated with no asset allocation or plan for improvement. This deprivation included access to education.

Britain has a similar history in India and Ireland. But it is not the actions of England's forefathers that I am focusing on, rather the inaction of their present generation.

The failure to acknowledge and apologise for a crime committed by a country, such as in the case of Japan's atrocities in World War Two, shows no real regret for wrong actions.

The failure to compensate others in some way, shape, or form for a crime you admit your country committed is arrogant and reflects a lack of respect for the victims. Britain has admitted to its wrongdoing with respect to slavery and the formalisation of it as an industry. Therefore, Britain needs to find a remedy for the issues it caused, or at least think about what it says about that country.

Why is this in a criminologist's column? Because I'm going to discuss the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC).

This body sits as our highest court. This despite the fact that we have the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). Why? I wish I knew.

I believe we can all agree that Caribbean jurists are of equal or greater intelligence and understanding than English, Chinese, or any others for that matter.

Further to that, they know our environment. So it must be a judgement call on honesty and integrity. Why would we believe that a country with a history of the above-mentioned atrocities, and whose Government to this day refuses to pay compensation, would be of a higher moral fabric than us, or for that matter than our judges?

I have heard lawyers and leaders in social settings say that they are not quite ready to embrace the new court. They want to watch and see — give it time. Well, that was the same contorted logic used to justify the apprenticeship system that was introduced at the end of slavery. The system simply served as an extension to the barbarism and ultimately failed.

I am bewildered as to why the Privy Council got its designation. Based on the character and fervent nationalism of the architects of our independence from Britain, this occurrence is out of character.

So in pursuit of clarity, I contacted former Prime Minister Percival J Patterson. I figured he was one of the few alive who could enlighten me. He told me that the court was, in essence, a temporary arrangement and one with which he did not agree.

The Privy Council was, in effect, a temporary replacement for what was intended to be a Federal court for the Caribbean; a sort of by-product of the Federation experiment.

So since this is the case, why are we even debating this? The CCJ is here and should be seen as one more step to the freedom that began with the Emancipation Proclamation and should end with our becoming a republic.

The British have no right to be commanders of our highest court. The British have no right to be the determinants of our human rights, policies, and practices. And after the Stephen Lawrence disgrace and Lord McPherson's report on their police force they seem to need help themselves.

But that is another story for another time.

Feedback: jasonamckay@gmail.com