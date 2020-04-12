Scoring goals through the pandemic

Resetting our pursuits, particularly through this pandemic, must not prevent goalscoring opportunities. The athlete equally shares with the rest of us our quest for continuing development and all that has been cancelled or postponed, present quality reflection and revision time of our sporting practices and policies.

Let's first take the field for a goalscoring opportunity yet to be appreciably realised — the rounded development of the student athlete.

Patternless play, repeated remarks of sportscasters commenting on shoddy football match performance, may come readily to mind in assessing the general state of affairs of student athletes. A discomfort, ironically perhaps, from spending more time by ourselves, is the trouble it takes having a closer look at ourselves — time and discomfort bypassed easily with the bustle of daily activities. It's not easy facing the failing grade of the desired development of student athletes.

Forget the froth and high fever on examining all that's troubling, and be rather dispassionate in accepting that most student athletes are discarded if falling short of the victories projected, while those securing and retaining championship titles are show window models regardless of classroom grades.

High school matriculation remains the manipulating marketplace for sporting talent, and trading begins long before the gates are opened. Before entrance exams our children are pursued prey — with parents and guardians being pounced upon — and the dangled lure, understandably, more appealing to struggling family households.

It's a marketplace maintained by recruitment at whatever cost to be champions. It's all that counts. And securing the top of the talent pool is, for many coaches, wager for pay increase.

Face it. School performance in many of these instances is duly promoted but seldom preserved. It's an attachment — what is affixed to paraded skills patently prioritised. And you can frown all you want, the acclaimed St George's College schoolboy and national footballer Dr Lascelve “Muggy” Graham, pilgrim and protagonist in chief for matriculation best practices, remains on the field. His presence is now more needed, however discomforting, in taking a closer look at ourselves and at these troubling issues.

You might flinch, as I do at times, at Muggy's insistence at student athletes remaining at the high schools assigned. We cannot, however, deny school transfers — throughout the educational system. Done, as procedurally required, transfer opportunities ought to be provided if the consideration by parents and children is that such a move would improve learning. It's on this basis, the last time I checked, that transfers and selected places are granted, and not because schools are registered sports clubs.

And since that's the basis on how they're granted it should be the basis on how and why they're kept — for all students not making the required entrance grade but with potential to improve to be so selected, given space available or accommodated. Imagine children being bypassed, not even considered, and sacrificed for those with sporting talent — some of those taking the field but warming the benches in class. You can't speak to Muggy, or me. And please… every time you open your mouth about 'how wi a fight dem sports yout yah' remember those you're not even giving a chance.

Be careful with the argument as well that these children for championship titles help with needed financial support for schools. Do note what's starkly evident. Most schools as major players in the marketplace, seizing these children, would still be well-served and supported, sports notwithstanding, given the cadre and class of professionals of their past students' associations.

Conversely, many of the schools in real need of this support would be so maintained if these students were allowed to be nurtured there, with past students and community assistance increasingly being gained from the likelihood of the schools' sporting prowess. Remember, Muggy remains on the field.

All students granted a place or transferred should be regularly monitored with extra classes a staple, and all schools, excelling in whatever the endeavour, should receive support by the said past students' associations and communities. Sad, since we're so short-term-driven, that the proverbial building blocks are seldom laid for meaningful development beyond our high school sporting years.

There are three pathways that are distinguished by the customised learning and the level of coaching and support. Pathways at grades 7-9 best suit students' academic and other learning needs to ensure the kind of help needed for them to be successful. Pathway coaches are to be engaged to support teachers in preparing lessons based on students' individualised learning plans reflecting their functional level.

Other support for students is expected to be provided by teachers, parents, student teachers, counsellors, specially trained professionals who know how to help students to achieve their highest potential and to make progress in line with their career goals.

Unquestionably these pathways, especially for struggling student athletes, would enhance rounded development…providing more ease and less discomfort when in this available time, as a result of the pandemic, we are able to take a closer look at ourselves.

Muggy will welcome us on the field.