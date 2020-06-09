Shahine Robinson was difficult not to love

By their very nature politicians are not the easiest people to love. Many of the species are self-deluded into thinking they are more moral, kind, and generous than the people they serve. So when one emerges from among the group for whom it is difficult not to love both as a person and a skilful practitioner of the rough and tumble art of democratic politics, such an individual, whether in life or in death, is deserving of every bit of commendation we can bestow on them.

One such politician from among us of recent time was the late Shahine Robinson, the outstanding trailblazing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for the constituency of St Ann North Eastern, an unassuming but effective Cabinet minister with portfolio responsibility for labour and social security at the time of her passing.

Being a dear friend of mine for all of 18 years, and a much-admired politician, I offer this tribute with a great deal of sadness over her unimaginable loss to cancer at the tender age of 66.

Characteristically, Shahine fought a brave and strong battle, but the cancer would not allow her to get better. True to form, after her diagnosis she took each day in stride, never really complaining while always remaining courageously hopeful with a tyranny of positivity. Despite being a host to the dreaded disease, she managed to roar with vitality, wit, and optimism to the very end in the execution of her ministerial duties and commitment to her beloved and loyal constituents.

Those in the know can attest to the fact that the portfolios of her ministry over which she had direct policy supervision and authority, such as the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP), the issues straddling the Labour Advisory Council (LAC), the Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC), the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), industrial relations, the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), and more, all benefited tremendously since her ministerial appointment in March 2016 from her intelligence, chutzpah, refined sensibility, willingness to learn, and fine character.

One of her beliefs in life was the importance of being authentic with people, saying what needs to be said because it's good for the relationship and, more importantly, for the soul. Unfinished business, she believed, causes pain, and having peace is essential for a healthy and joyful life.

Being the person she was, Shahine had no difficulty talking openly to me about her experience with chemotherapy and drug treatment. When I last met with her she showed me her open palms and said: “Look what the chemo does to my hands.” She was, right there and then, using her very private personal life as material to educate, as if suggesting that illness can be an interesting opportunity to be positive.

A great deal of her power and authority as a public servant par excellence within the JLP and her constituency sprang from her deeply ingrained sense of decency, her quiet but discerning disposition, and her impeccable sense of political timing for achieving repeated success in the political vineyard. In all of this she epitomised the values of good Jamaican “brought-upsy”, and an abhorrence of hubris. In my judgement, she was a good public speaker too, on account of being economical with words.

When this politically gifted woman first set foot in her North Street office of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security she harboured no illusion about the very big shoes she was expected to fill left by her ministerial predecessors in the guise of former ministers Portia Simpson Miller, Dean Peart, Horace Dalley, Pearnel Charles Sr, Derrick Kellier, and Dr Fenton Ferguson.

But to signal that she had no intention of being a wilting violet at the wicket, she showed up for work on that day accompanied by no other person than trade union stalwart, legendary labour leader, fellow parliamentarian, and a former minister of labour and social security, Pearnel Charles Sr. The rest, as the saying goes, is history.

For in the four years as minister of labour and social security, Shahine demonstrated that she understood the precepts of power politics in the sense of comprehending that our existing socio-economic and political system is a construct of power between historically driven unequal competing social forces.

In this, she had great respect for our trade union movement, and understood correctly that our public sector unions are the backbone of our dynamic industrial relations system and not, as the cynics would have it, taxpayer-subsidised armies of our two main political parties. Truth be told, the drop in trade union prestige concerned her deeply, and she was hopeful for a revamped labour organisation particularly fit for contemporary purpose.

For a person who entered representational politics reluctantly — even in the face of the relentless urgings of her then party leader, the late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga — Shahine Robinson has turned in a devotion to the public service of Jamaica that inspired a disregard of personal interests. Each day of life throughout her political career she demonstrated the courage of her decision, and many loved her for the spaciousness of her sensibility. Her generosity of spirit, furthermore, accounted a great deal for the shine that followed her.

It is worth noting that she came into politics without private fortunes, inherited money, or deep-pocket patrons. Against this background, the adverse financial consequences that faced her arising from the dual-citizenship court proceedings brought against her affected her deeply. But, with the true strength of a woman, she took it all in her stride and demonstrated remarkable steadfastness and resolve. She knew and demonstrated throughout this unpleasant ordeal how to manage enforced penury without the slightest hint of squalor or inelegance.

I now know without the shadow of a doubt that Shahine has left behind a strong foundation in Jamaican politics, and that the many people who loved her right across the political divide will guard it jealously. Her beautiful and indomitable spirit will live on through her family, constituents, parliamentary colleagues, the officers and workers of the JLP, and various international labour organisations. She tried with all her heart to stay for them, but God called her, and she had to go.

I sincerely hope she forgives me for the many times I tried to breach her wall of privacy simply to enquire into how she was coping with her illness.

In the final analysis, the name Shahine Robinson will never be forgotten in the annals of our political history. She will always be with us in our hearts. My hope is that she rests in peace.