Shaking off crosses

The ground under our feet shook for several seconds on Tuesday afternoon of this week. Windows rattled, buildings swayed, heart rates galloped harder than any horse at Caymanas Park as an earthquake measuring 7.7 struck offshore 140 km from Montego Bay at 2:10 pm. I was sitting at my desk, lost in my own thoughts and didn't realise what was happening until workers in a neighbouring building gathered noisily in their parking area.

Maybe I didn't feel the trembling because I was still shaken from the news report on teacher Carl Samuels, who was killed at Vauxhall High School on Saturday afternoon. I had the pleasure of working with Samuels when he performed with the LTM Annual National Pantomime in 2005 and 2006. He was a talented young man and took his enthusiasm and passion for theatre arts into the classroom. He was killed trading bullets with intruders to the school. One of the perpetrators was a teenager — barely older than the students that Carl taught and nurtured. He was also killed in the incident.

Maybe my old bones didn't feel the vibrations from the earth because I was still thinking about the sorrowful story of Galen Buchanan, an 8-year-old who was fished from Kingston Harbour last Thursday after going missing from his community. It is believed that he was killed by his mother's estranged partner.

While I was still feeling dazed, a friend of mine said she hoped the earthquake was a wake-up call to the country. She told me that in the 1980s when there was another large tremor, her primary-school aged daughter said, “Mi think Satan was busting outta hell.” You know how it is in Jamaica, disasters are often met with theories about heavenly retribution or protection depending on the outcome. We are either God-blessed or bedevilled by Satan.

When you hear the news still coming out of Puerto Rico and their recent experience with earthquakes we realise that we were very lucky on Tuesday afternoon. Things could've been very different for us. Despite the magnitude of the quake, there have been very few reports of damage. The largest consequence seemed to have been medical care needed for some individuals who suffered panic attacks and other issues relating to fright. We must give thanks.

Discussions have been going around as to whether we are prepared for a major earthquake. It seems most people knew the basics — stand under a door jamb, get under a sturdy table or desk, then head for a clear area when the shaking stops. Whether they remembered to do so during the several seconds that felt like minutes is another matter. Some have called for more public education campaigns, get the information to the people in schools, homes, and offices. It is easy to teach the tips and rules, but are we able to put it into practice when story come to bump?

Speaking of putting practices into place, we continue to cause ourselves problems with bad behaviour. The country's major airports announced they have put in screening measures to monitor for possible cases of the now-spreading coronavirus coming to our shores. Officials, however, were hampered by the theft of thermometers which would be used to assess if any arriving traveller had elevated temperatures. Once again, the wutliss few making it hard for the rest. A wah do we?

This new strain of the flu virus is not to be taken lightly; it has the international community in a stir. The World Health Organization (WHO) is on the verge of declaring the current outbreak an epidemic. Once upon a time, such matters on the other side of the world would have been a distant and vague concern. Now, we are all connected and interconnected. The virus has made its way to other countries in the East and the West. The Chinese Government has instituted strict travel controls in an attempt to deter further spread.

During this week, social and traditional media lit up with reports of a suspected case of the coronavirus being treated at the University Hospital of the West Indies. Word from the Ministry of Health and Wellness as well as the hospital's administration laid fears to rest. The individual who had returned from China did not have the symptoms associated with the virus. Health officials breathed a sigh of relief and have vowed to continue their vigilance. Social media responded with jokes about shaking off crosses and coronavirus. Fun and joke aside, it really is time enough to “shake off the crosses”.

Walk good, Brother Barry

Barry Moncrieffe of the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica passed on earlier this month. He was a gentle soul with an incredible talent for dance and fashion. He had a dedication to this country. He taught for many years at the Jamaica School of Dance – now Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. Many students learned the rhythms and motions under his tutelage. He was also a fashion designer, creating exquisite clothing which reflected his class and style. The creative arts community has lost another treasured friend. Dance in heaven, my friend.

