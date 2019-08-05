Social conditions improving in Jamaica

The Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions (JSLC) tracks Jamaica's performance in a broad range of social indicators. This survey has been done annually since 1988, except in 2011 due to the census survey, with the first published report in 1989. The results from this survey play a crucial role to identify with granularity areas where policy effort needs to be steered.

What are some of the interesting facts that emerge from the survey?

Notwithstanding the increase in the poverty rate in 2017, the data point to a broader declining poverty trend in Jamaica. There may be some ups and downs each year, which are usually driven by some idiosyncratic factors for that particular year. But what we want to see is that the broad direction, over time, is headed in the right path, and the Jamaican people can rest assured the poverty rate is.

The poverty rate for 2017 of 19.3 per cent. Though higher than the 17.1 per cent in 2016, it was lower than the 21.2 per cent in 2015, and significantly lower than the 2013 poverty rate of 24.6 per cent (which was the highest poverty rate since 1996). This points to a generally declining trend when seen from a broader time perspective.

What is striking is the modest decline in rural poverty in 2017. Rural poverty declined from 20.5 per cent in 2016 to 20.1 per cent in 2017, despite the negative agricultural growth of -3.5 per cent in 2017 due to bad floods which impacted crop yields that year. Usually a decline in agriculture output of that nature would negatively impact rural poverty. This out-turn supports the view that the Government's rural intervention programmes, such as the 2017 Flood Recovery Programme, are bearing fruit. The Government's rural initiatives in the 2019/20 budget, inclusive of the $795 million rural water programme, continue that trend of targeted rural intervention.

Another interesting fact from the 2017 JSLC is that Jamaicans generally perceive themselves to be in good or very good health. That said, about half of the respondents with illness/injury seek treatment in private facilities as opposed to public hospitals, and the trend is rising.

Overall education enrolment rates for the school age population (three years to 24 years) increased from 72.9 per cent in 2016 to 74.3 per cent in 2017, respectively. Enrolment rates continued to be above 90 per cent for cohorts below 17 years; for the older age groups, the data have shown increases in recent years. People are leaving the labour force to enrol in school, which bodes well for skill development and building of human capital.

Poverty rates in Jamaica are measured by what is consumed; the lower the consumption, the higher the poverty, and vice versa. As enrolment in education increases, consumption patterns change. As is common knowledge, consumption as a student is typically less than as an income-earner, suggesting its contribution to lower per capita consumption in Kingston and other urban areas which may have contributed to the rise in the measurement of poverty in these areas.

The JSLC also registers continued improvements in the Quality of Housing Index in both 2016 and 2017. This index increased in 2017 over 2016 (from 73.5 to 74.8) reflecting improvements in the housing stock. The index reviews the number of “walls of concrete block and steel” as well as the “number of habitable rooms” in computing the index. Again rural areas registered the most significant improvements in the Quality of Housing Index, moving from 70.3 per cent in 2016 to 72.3 per cent in 2017, having been 62 per cent in 2008. This reflects results from the Government's social housing initiatives and will be further bolstered by the 2019/20 budget allocation of $1 billion to a new social housing programme being spearheaded by the prime minister.

In addition, the JSLC reports that access to Internet has risen from 37.9 per cent in 2016 and 54.6 per cent in 2017. This is a development that needs to be leveraged significantly in modernising Jamaica and enhancing efficiency in government services.

Social spending, via cash transfers under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) is continuing apace. The current design of PATH, however, targets families with children. We need to expand the coverage to bring older people also under the social safety net. The Government is committed to work on this reform with support from the World Bank, which is currently reviewing the social spending programme in Jamaica.

