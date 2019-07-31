SOEs — The Brexit of Jamaica?

The year 2016 was iconic for the British people in their bold move, via a referendum, to opt out of the European Union of which they have been a part since 1973. The Brexit deal — what many thought, by now, would have opened a new chapter in the lives of a great nation — has instead brought an ignominious end to the career of former Prime Minister Theresa May with Britain, arguably, in worse a state of affairs than before.

Britain's new prime minister, Boris Johnson, believes he can turn a new page on this old issue. God help him! As the people of Britain tussle with what has become an infinitely complex issue in trying to remove themselves from the European Union, I cannot help but wonder if the issue of our states of emergency (SOE) has become so complex that they are to be called the Brexit of Jamaica.

Like the people of Britain, with their sticking Brexit sore thumb, have the SOEs become a constant feature of our current political climate and the way forward, stuck with it as if it were our only option?

One wonders why after so many months the Government has either failed to contrive or articulate a crime plan worthy of approval of any well-respecting and progressive nation. Now, our prime minister has declared that SOEs, intended, in law, for the short term, is now a part of his seven-year, long-term crime-deterring strategy. It is surprising that the prime minister, whose monumental roadwork projects are by now cementing itself in the annals of time, cannot dig and build an equally solid foundation to demolish crime. If a proper perimeter wall around crime is not a part of the grand infrastructural construction there cannot be any firm grounding of social, cultural and economic building blocks in our soil of national progress.

When majority rule has minority benefits

Our side of the world respects a government by the people and for the people. That said, while the principle of democracy, gifted to the Western world by the Ancient Greeks, is well respected for its elevated ideals of majority rule, the very system has empowered a government, specifically, one person, in our case the prime minster, to act in certain instances with a measure of independence of the people, but, nevertheless, in their interest. However, instead of choosing to act with a broader visionary focus (the spirit behind democracy as a rule of law) with a long-term crime-fighting strategy, the prime minister is stuck in the present, relying on popular sentiments.

While no politician wants to ignore the popular cry, the leader should have as his mandate allaying both current and future crime fears of the people, and in these will true popularity with the people be found. The SOEs can't do both. Simple! What is designed as a temporary Band-Aid must not be touted as a bandage or antidote on the basis of popular cry.

In their system of democracy the people of Britain felt empowered to exit the European Union on the back of a referendum. Now that referendum is breaking their backs. In other words, this notion that if the people want it, give it, must be considered in context; for now they are getting it — a raw deal.

While there was no referendum regarding the issue of SOEs, our pollsters have revealed how great a popularity SOEs have attained across the nation, and understandably so in our crime-riddled context. Let the example of the British people caution us against believing that the popular sentiment is the be-all and end-all of things.

Eminent scholar, theologian and educator Flaccus Albinus Alcuin, in challenging the notion that the voice of the people is the voice of God — a notion taken to validate the superiority of the majority in all cases — reminds us that “the riotousness of the crowd is always very close to madness”. For a fact, the popular cry of the masses is now as cacophonous as the state of human rights violations occasioned by the SOEs, rendering it difficult for even God to listen in this state of affairs. Clearly, then, even a referendum on a matter or, in our case, majority results from a poll may not mean that this is the most advantageous course of action to take. All things may be lawful, but not all things may be advantageous.

The SOEs have served their time. And to think of it, while the empirical evidence has revealed a reduction in crime by 22 per cent last year, still near 1,300 murders is nothing to write home about for that same period. Since the Government can, under an ordinary state of affairs, deploy forces as if it were under an SOE, the SOEs as time goes on will have more of a placebo effect on the people, and will be counterproductive, not bringing in benefits of much real terms.

Too much of one thing is good for nothing, and any further extensions of the SOEs will be taken to mean that:

1. Crime in Jamaica has no real solution. (I shudder to think that that is the trending conclusion.)

2. No one has the guts to articulate and implement a comprehensive, strategic and working crime-fighting plan.

3. Constitutional rights have little value in our democratic system.

4. SOEs are more a political tool to secure popular sentiments rather than an adequate crime-fighting strategy.

There is really no rocket science to this. It is high time to exit the SOEs deals. 'SOExit' need not be as complex as Brexit. However, like the British people — stuck in their Brexit deal — once we refuse to progress beyond our SOEs, we are doomed to being stagnated in this fight against crime; for only few, if any, long-term cosmetic changes will be at our disposal.

As the European Union remains adamant that no new deal will be struck with Britain — who may need to consider another way forward out of their current conundrum — our prime minster should, with his ministers, consider another way forward and spend time where time needs to be spent, and give the nation a proper crime-control plan.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere is a lecturer in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Send comments to the Observer or wglatts@yahoo.com.