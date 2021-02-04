State of crime not ammo for Opposition press releases

The comments coming from the Opposition through its press release regarding its perception of a massive increase in crime, with emphasis on murders, is genuinely surprising. As was confirmed in its own press release, which stated, “Despite the recent spate of violent crimes, January 2021 represents the same average numbers of murders during the past two years.”

The contention of Jamaica having the highest murder rate in Latin America and Caribbean needs further research. Anecdotal evidence is pointing to how the Jamaican Government implements its COVID-19 lockdown policies when compared to other Latin American and Caribbean states. The facts are clear that Jamaica's murder rate did not substantially increase, but that the other states reduced theirs during the COVID-19 lockdown period since March 2020, where the modes of lockdown of countries such as Honduras and El Salvador would have incited unrest in Jamaica if implemented here.

In general, the increase in murders is intricately linked to the corrupt society and involvement with drug dealers, street gangs, and corner crews. However, those involved are now in survival mode due mainly to the contraction of certain sectors of the economy. The entertainment and tourism sectors, which would normally provide indirect income to gang members and corner crews, for example, are now in flux. Similarly, the corruption at the ports is being closely monitored to collect every cent possible given the reduction in imports. This has forced the crime element to eke out survival doing robberies and other enterprise crimes, including extortion. These aforementioned crimes often lead to violent incidents which end in murder.

It is a fact that, with the best strategic and operational preventative security measures developed and implemented, domestic murders are difficult to prevent, even more so than gang murders. Where, for example, a wife's life is at risk and the matter is reported to the police, as often encouraged in the daily newspapers, the police have an obligation to address the risk by treating with the risk factors as best as possible. This has been known to include providing personal protective and other security tools. The police also provide advice based on the circumstances, but can only go so far and no more in a situation which is not ideal.

The background work being undertaken by the police in its herculean effort to reduce crime must, however, be underscored. Since 2016, the current Government has provided more money to bring the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in line with the ethos of policing in the era of technological advancement and the 21st century.

The police are now more agile in the dismantling of not just gangs, but corrupt individuals, drug traffickers, and corner crews. These criminal groups represent an organised, continuous course of criminality, but the new JCF is up to the task to dismantle even the most sophisticated among them. This is evidenced by the recent drug and gun seizures at the ports and arrests of gang members.

Although street gangs tend to specialise in either violence or entrepreneurial activities, street gang violence involves inter-gang conflicts, but intra-gang violence is also a common occurrence. Consequently, with the Jamaican economy contracting, and some street gangs splintering, this increases the possibility for gang-related homicides.

For the first time since the 2010 Tivoli incursion, the police now have the feared Clansman and One Order gangs running for cover, and splintering, even while committing intra-gang murders in St Catherine and Clarendon. A similar situation now exists in St James, Kingston, and St Andrew. Never in the history of policing in Jamaica has the police been able to investigate, arrest, and get convictions for multiple gang members during a single strategic operation.

In relation to the plane which landed in Rocky Point, Clarendon, recently, there is no evidence to suggest that the occupants had any deliberate intention of coming to Jamaica. The evidence being uncovered points to the aircraft having no cargo on-board by the time the pilots made the “Mayday” call in our airspace.

Expectation that a security status arrived at over several decades can be resolved over the short term is unrealistic, and when political leaders use their privileged position to bash the Government there are, indeed, consequences for the hard-working men and women of the security forces.

