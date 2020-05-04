Staying human despite COVID-19

Young Jayson-Lee Lyon-Dennis was heading home two Saturdays ago when he saw an elderly woman wandering on the road. He stopped to see if he could help her and she pointed to a house where she said she lived. It turned out that she had been “cotching” on a porch, having been turned out some time before from a place she had rented.

It seemed to this Good Samaritan that she was suffering from dementia and was malnourished. He knew a kind doctor (Dr Haughton) from his neighbourhood and asked if the elderly woman could get a check-up. The doctor said she had bilateral pneumonia.

I know this because Jayson-Lee contacted some of us on Twitter asking how this lady could be helped. He also sent updates. He was also trying to get her into an infirmary. He shared photos privately so I could see how emaciated she looked and her pitiful surroundings. I tried the various emergency numbers and finally got connected to Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), but they had no ambulance.

Jayson-Lee gave me a number the elderly woman's son and wished me luck when I said I would call. The man was rude and eventually hung up on me.

As we worked our contacts, 35-year-old Jayson-Lee took meals for this stranger over the weekend, and even got a friend to take her lunch when he was at work. I reached out to the dedicated Cassandra Morrison, head of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), and she was able to organise an ambulance to take the woman to KPH.

Jayson-Lee kept in touch with Dr Haughton so she could be on hand to accompany her in the ambulance and check her in at the hospital.

KPH Senior Medical Officer Dr Natalie Whylie could sense our concern and assured us that they would take care of her. NCSC has been in touch with the KPH social worker and we are keeping our fingers crossed that the woman will be admitted in a government infirmary.

They say that God sends his angels in the most trying of times, and there was a Good Samaritan who rescued a sick, disoriented octogenarian and stewarded her over several days to safety.

Bless you, Jayson-Lee Lyon-Dennis. We hope your compassion will inspire others.

Disrespecting the elderly

There have been cold-hearted comments about the vulnerable elderly in this time of COVID-19. I understand that recently a caller to Emily Shields on Hotline suggested that the elderly folks are dispensable. Thank goodness Emily, who is a great advocate for older folks, put the caller solidly in their place.

Then came more heartless posts on Friday when news broke of the 63-year-old woman who became Jamaica's 8th COVID-19 fatality. Journalist Damion Mitchell hit back at them: “ 'Old people' are humans too! Please, let's remember that someone calls them mom or dad and they call someone mom or dad. My gosh! When did this happen?', and continued, 'There have been increasingly inconsiderate, crass and unkind comments about their vulnerability in this COVID-19 time as though their vulnerability cancels their value.”

Damion told me about his inspiring mentor he calls “Auntie”, Daisy Morgan. She is 104 years old and he speaks glowingly of his visits with her in Manchester. Last Sunday I had a long conversation with my late mom's best friend, Josephine Lowe, who was celebrating her 103rd birthday. She is a fountain of love and wisdom, and my brother says if he ever misses listening to a cricket match, he must call her because she always knows the score.

Emma Lewis shared a HuffPost piece by 90-year-old artist Varda Yoran who wrote, “I'm not disposable, and I'm saddened that there are people who think age dictates whether a human life is worth saving.”

Town hall on the vulnerable

Emily Shields hosted an enlightening town hall on the topic 'COVID-19 19 and the vulnerable' last Thursday. We are encouraged by Government's focus on these members of our community, with “Rona Hotlines” for St Catherine, the helpline number is 876-907-4056; the ministry's contact numbers in this regard are 876-618-8218, 876-879-8948, 876-879-8950.

Minister of Labour and Social Services Shahine Robinson has been ever in the corner of our seniors. Permanent Secretary Colette Roberts Risden said they had been in dialogue with the Ministry of Finance and the Jamaica Bankers Association towards the introduction of a 'social bank account' for seniors who are hard put to find the required minimum deposits and banking fees.

Professor Denise Eldemire Shearer reminded us that there are 320,000 Jamaicans over 60 with the fastest-growing cohort being the ones over 80. She says most of these folks are independent and healthy. Many Jamaicans have been raised by vigorous grandparents, so it is a mystery that the elderly is being disrespected.

Immunologist Dr Yohan White shared that there were 32,000 Jamaicans who were HIV-positive and that it was important for them to protect their health during this pandemic by taking their daily medication.

Rosalie Gage Grey, CEO of the Child & Protection Family Services Agency, said staff members at children's homes were caring for a total of 5,000 charges, ensuring good hygiene and nutrition. She and Roberts Risden both thanked private sector donors for generous donations.

Grieving for Jodian

My son comes to visit and he reaches out to hug me, but I am afraid of this virus, so I step back and blow him a kiss. He puts his hand on his heart, bows, and chuckles good-naturedly as he knows how much I love his hugs.

Tragically, the bright, beautiful 23-year-old Jodian Fearon will never receive a hug from her child. A horrific sequence of events triggered by the fear of COVID-19 deprived her of time with her baby daughter.

I had mentioned in last week's column that three hospitals would not accept Jodian, but in fact Andrews Memorial Hospital (AMH) had checked her in and had agreed that Jodian's surgery could proceed. However, her doctor stated on air that the planned anaesthetist was not willing to participate as Jodian had COVID-19-like symptoms. He related that after Jodian had been placed in an ambulance en route to the Spanish Town Hospital, another anaesthetist offered to assist at AMH, but he decided to proceed to Spanish Town.

Now we are in this “if only” phase and the brickbats are flying about. The very personal information disclosed in media interviews are inappropriate, and I hope that there will be justice for Jodian and her family, without any further public exposition of the distressing details.

