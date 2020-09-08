Strike out and shake things up, Prime Minister ...start with the Cabinet

THE 2020 parliamentary elections are behind us and I am sure that many, like me, who love all politics — local and foreign — are busy with the various permutations and combinations of the soon-to-be-named Cabinet.

I remember when I was living in New York and was about to become a US citizen there was a series of questions that I was asked; for example, who is the governor of the state, who is the mayor, etc, etc. I thought them amazingly simple, even insulting, until I realised people, including my sister, did not know the mayor was Ed Koch — she thought he was the governor.

I was such a political junkie that I could name all 100 senators and committee chairmen in the House, and watched C-Span instead of ESPN. In sports I only watched the Super Bowl, and only the play-offs of other sports. Politics was my sport, that's why I was attracted to the role of director of elections; I got a free ringside seat to my favourite sport. Interests wane and shift, children and family will do that to you. Now I struggle to keep up with the changing players.

I wanted to share a few thoughts I have about public service and I thought, because a new Parliament and Cabinet were about to be formed, that it may be a good time to do so.

May 26, 1997 or thereabouts was when I was appointed director of elections. At the time I was 37 years old. I was surprised that there was the feeling I was somewhat young for the job because in the New York office of the multinational accounting firm where I worked, that was the age of many of the partners. I knew a few CEOs of firms who were that age, and the electoral office was, in my mind, a relatively small institution. I had recently returned to live in Jamaica and as I got my feet wet at the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) I realised that the issue with age was not mine, it was that so many around me were so old. I had seven regional supervisors, two of whom were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, and the jury was out on the seventh. I knew, though, that he was at the office from 1945.

I quietly met with them individually after a few years and a general election, and told them that I valued their experience but that they were well past retirement age and I would not be renewing their contracts. After the appreciation dinner for the longest-serving one, he met me in my office the next week and returned the plaque and watch presented to him and told me to keep them, as he disagreed that he should be retired. A few others, to whom I had become like a son, saw their separation as a betrayal and never spoke to me again. Comes with the territory — can't stand the heat, get out the kitchen.

I was well trained by business to take tough decisions and move on; not to be arrogant, but in the interest of the enterprise. We have many young, new parliamentarians and I hope their youth and education are not held against them. Let me try and explain. We always have a discussion about the size of the Cabinet, as if a small Cabinet is efficient and somehow intrinsically frugal. Most of the people who weigh in with opinions are qualified to speak only because we value free speech as a country, but they have no idea what they are talking about. Many are just examples of Jamaican 'badmindedness'.

I would like to see a Cabinet that represents the size of the task in front of us. Cabinet salaries are minuscule compared to the value and impact the executive will have on the citizens of Jamaica. Many of these people, though younger than the past holders of office, are more equipped and qualified but need to be given the opportunities to get the experience they require to rise to their full potential.

Most ministries have scores of agencies and organisations outside of their own departments reporting to the permanent secretary or the minister. We hopefully can stop fooling ourselves into thinking that they alone can properly supervise them. Yes, reports are written periodically, and if you get those in on time you get your little badge of performance and avoid the public cussing, as if that will convert Jamaica to Singapore.

Let's us now see ministers of state and parliamentary secretaries appointed, and move them around after a couple of years so they can see different agencies at work and learn what we need to fix in the public sector so that it becomes the engine growth facilitation we need it to be.

Former US President Ronald Reagan told former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, “Mr Gorbachev, tear down that wall.” We have the same to say, but to bureaucracy and the mistrust between the public and private sector that appear so ingrained. We are in this stogether.

Corruption is a problem in the public and private sectors — no one denies that. But a far greater problem is incompetence and inefficiency in the public sector. Many love to pontificate about corruption as if somehow that covers them with the cloth of integrity. They will sing that song to the grave and many have only that one note sang safely from the bleachers. But I like solutions rather than prayers and chants.

Cut bureaucracy and a lot of corruption will be gone. Transparency and efficiency are the killers of corruption. Competent managers and public sector bosses will fix the inefficiencies; transparency can be mandated. The International Monetary Fund mandated that all waivers must be published — that killed almost all of them. Proper compensation and performance-based contract renewals will allow us to recruit people from the private sector to work in the public sector. Start with the elected leaders.

I am going to say it, and 'who want to vex can vex': Anyone who advocates that we continue to underpay our elected officials either do not mean this country any good or is just as incompetent themselves. We can't play with the 'B' team, people. Jamaica is Jamaica's largest business and we need the best and the brightest in national security, health, education, agriculture, and commerce, as well as every other ministry.

Nothing I am saying is new, but we need courage, and I am hoping that the mandate given to Prime Minister Andrew Holness emboldens him to strike out and shake things up.

I hope we charge up these young soldiers that the prime minister has put in these seats, empower them, and give them the mission to stamp out red tape, reform these departments, and tear down the mistrust between the public and private sectors. We don't want arrogance, but we also don't want timidity and equivocation till we take forever to make a decision because we are trying not to offend anyone.

You will be labelled arrogant by most who don't get their way. You have a mandate for a reason. Political capital is not a trophy to sit on a shelf; it is to be used, but used wisely.

Danville Walker is a former director of elections.