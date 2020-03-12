This following is an edited version of the address at the Justice Ministry's National Conference on Technology in the Justice Sector held at the AC Kingston Hotel from February 27-29, 2020:

Having been reminded of the importance of a modern justice system to global business competitiveness, we spent some time assessing where we are now in relation to technology and the courts. It is clear that, despite our tendency to beat up on ourselves about how far we are behind, we have in fact made significant progress.

However, it is also clear that we are still nowhere near where we would want to be. This is hardly unique to the justice system, as the World Bank 'Ease of Doing Business Index', to take one influential measure, still gives us a relatively low score, principally because of our deficits in respect of automation issues.

We heard presentations from our international partners in Trinidad & Tobago, the USA, Argentina, the UK, and Italy, who made it clear that our problems are not entirely home-grown. They also made it clear that it is possible for court systems to dig themselves out of the deep hole of court inefficiency, and that, with the use of existing and now readily available technology, much can be achieved once we set ourselves achievable goals and summon the will to just do it.

Low-hanging fruit

It is possible for us to identify what might be described, somewhat inelegantly, as low-hanging fruit. These include mandatory e-filing at both the trial and appellate stages; online divorces, probates and small debt recovery claims; e-discovery for larger and more complex civil claims; online case management and pre-trial hearings; and video hearings generally in both civil and criminal cases.

One highly desirable outcome from matters such as online divorces will be to free up judges to do the work which they alone can do.

On the future of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and technology, similar opportunities suggest themselves in relation to online and video-enabled mediation and arbitration processes. None of this can be achieved at the flick of a switch or, perhaps, more appropriately, the click of a mouse. The existing provisions of the civil procedure rules (CPR) — and perhaps the constituent legislation at all levels of the court system — will need to be addressed in order to accommodate any or all of this.

But I characterise them still as low-hanging fruit because it seems to me that, coming out of a conference such as this — supported as it has been by the committed and enthusiastic blessing of the chief justice, a broad cross section of judges, the minister of justice, the permanent secretary, the director of legal reform, and many others of the relevant players in the justice sector — it must surely be possible to summon the will to make a start.

Artificial Intelligence techniques in the justice system

We have been principally concerned these last few days with how technology can assist in justice delivery. While the already vast subject of artificial intelligence has been mentioned from time to time, it has mainly been in the context of lockstep processes such as online divorces and probates. In other words, we have primarily been discussing technology and artificial intelligence as facilitator and enabler, rather than as decision-maker. Looking further ahead, we will inevitably need to consider the scope for a wider role for artificial intelligence techniques in our justice system.

In a January 2020 news report from Malaysia, a Commonwealth country in which English common law underpins the formal justice system, it was reported that the judiciary of two Malaysian states, Sabah and Sarawak, has taken the first step in embracing artificial intelligence by getting a machine to assist judicial officers to determine appropriate sentences for certain criminal offences.

The judicial officer will input all the information relevant to the offender and the offence – personal data, previous criminal record, sentences for like offences in the past – and, applying the chosen algorithm or formula, come up with an indicative sentence.

Perhaps not surprisingly, with the new initiative barely launched, members of the legal profession are already threatening court action to test the constitutionality of this new judicial 'assistant'. But the chief justice and his team are apparently sticking to the plan, indicating that the sentence produced by the machine will only be used as a “guide”.

This is, of course, not really new. In the area of US patent litigation, for example, it has been said that 'Lex Machina', drawing on data from more than 100,000 past cases, can predict the probability of success more accurately than litigators. And, in a 2016 University College London study, an artificial intelligence 'judge' reached the same verdicts as judges of the European Court of Human Rights in almost 80 per cent of cases involving torture, degrading treatment, and privacy.

On the criminal justice side, artificial intelligence techniques are already proving useful in determining bail applications in some states of the USA, to take but one example. By focusing on the defendant's court attendance record, previous arrest history, and the like, some studies have already turned to the use of algorithms.

Bias poses greatest danger

Indications are that this method is apt to produce more equitable and consistent outcomes, with some studies showing it to result in defendants being as much as 60 per cent more likely to get bail. For those of us who pride ourselves as being completely impartial judges — and which of us does not? — this may be a bitter pill to swallow.

However, as I am sure that we will all readily accept, the truth is that no human person is ever free of any element of bias at all, and it is that area of often inarticulate, and thus unacknowledged bias that can pose the greatest danger. The ever-present challenge for human judges is therefore to recognise and keep it firmly under control.

Even this seemingly completely transparent and unbiased method of making decisions on bail, which the use of artificial intelligence techniques promises is not itself completely free of some element of built-in bias, can face some challenge. For, as has been observed, “Algorithms are written by human designers, who can infuse them with their values, and are trained on human-generated data, which carry their own biases.” To some extent, therefore, algorithms reflect human inputs in decision-making.

Even as we embrace the possibilities of these new approaches, we will need to ensure that the algorithms we apply and our artificial intelligence systems are rigorously and fairly designed, so as to eliminate biases as far as possible.

Digital divide

The Gleaner of February 22, 2020 reported the results of a recently published study by the Commonwealth Secretariat, 'The State of the Digital Economy in the Commonwealth'. The study highlighted the wide digital gap between high- and low-income Commonwealth countries. This is the same phenomenon that has been described elsewhere as “the digital divide”.

While more than 85 per cent of people living in high-income countries have access to the Internet and digital devices, a recent regional study suggests that the figure for Jamaica is just short of 60 per cent. So fully 40 per cent of the population is on the wrong side of the digital divide.

This poses a challenge for government. As we move towards greater reliance on online solutions to our problems in the justice sector, the constitutional imperative of equality of access to justice surely demands the effective bridging of the digital divide.

That said, I think it is sufficient to indicate that we are still closer to the beginning than to the end of the technological adventure upon which we are surely launched.

Justice Dennis Morrison is president of the Court of Appeal.