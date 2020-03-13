Tek lesson and tek care!

When I was a child, we loved to tell duppy stories. Three-foot horse, rolling calf, and river mumma were the things that scared us. During my holidays in the country it was a great challenge to “brave up myself” and head out into the moonlit night, where shadows and reflections were most certainly some duppy who was up to no good. The sounds and smells of a country night could easily be confused.

As children, our imagination would run wild by the slightest breeze rustling in the trees. We would pop laugh for peas soup when we jumped at a sudden sound. Back then, our scares were simple and uncomplicated.

This week in Jamaica we got a good dose of fear-mongering. The revelation that COVID-19 is definitely on our shores was met with panic in many quarters. Supermarkets, pharmacies, and wholesalers were swarmed with anxious customers seeking to buy sanitisers and cleansers that were said to protect against the coronavirus. Masks and gloves seem to be the new uniform for taxi drivers and other individuals who interface with the public.

Social media was rampant with voice notes and messages claiming “who and who” were already infected and asserting that the virus is spreading like wildfire in communities and towns.

The national budget presentation by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke was overshadowed by thoughts on “patient zero”. The reduction of the General Consumption Tax (GCT) rate was a passing mention in conversations outta road. The customary sounds of desk-beating from Parliament were drowned out by corona paranoia.

After the confirmation of two “imported” cases the Government has taken serious steps to prevent the possibility of community spread. Major public gatherings like Boys' and Girls' Champs and UWI Carnival have been cancelled, while other activities have been curtailed. Yesterday afternoon the announcement came that schools would be closed for two weeks to try and keep a lid on the situation. Not even the “black heart man” could drive such a feared reaction and counter-action.

The fact is the COVID-19 pandemic is no joke.

The majority of cases have resulted in mild symptoms, but there have been deaths associated with the illness, and there is grave concern for the elderly and those with long-standing health ailments as the mortality rate has been higher for those sections of the worldwide population. We can only hope that as we deal with this latest episode of trial and tribulation we will come out of it without too many bruises and scars.

Our tourism industry is likely to suffer the most as countries, including the USA, have issued travel advisories and bans to discourage non-essential travel around the globe. The international financial markets have already shown their concern and stock prices are trembling like they too have the coronavirus fever. We can only hope that there will be a quick recovery to keep the world's economy on track. We can't manage another financial depression now.

While the authorities and governments work through the various plans and strategies, let us not forget that we, the ordinary citizens, have a role to play in how we keep each other safe. Don't take it as a joke. Do you remember that jingle we sang to our children about “wash your tiny hands”? Well, all hands need to be kept clean. Follow the advice of the health professionals, and let's keep up the sanitary practices. Cover our mouths when we coughs and sneeze into a tissue and dispose of it properly, please.

Since there is a period of time when an infected person may not be aware that they have the virus, be sure to keep a safe “social distance” in public, where possible. The recommended distance of a metre or about 3 feet to 4 feet should be observed. Sorry for all those who were looking a chance to “wine-up on a bam-bam” this Carnival season, you may well have to dance by yourself. Greeting of the peace in churches will also have to take a pause, nod your head, and smile to your fellow congregants or consider attending a virtual/digital service instead.

We hope that parents will also find the best way to keep their children safe and properly occupied during the two-week shutdown. Employers and businesses should try and accommodate their workers as they deal with the logistical issues. We're all in this together, so let us try to be considerate of each other. No bother with the spreading of rumours and foolishness. If you don't feel well, keep out of the public. It is better to call your doctor or nearby health clinic and let them know what's happening than to jump on public transportation and expose others as you seek help. They will advise the best way to get the attention that's needed.

The Ministry of Health has put in more numbers for the public to call to have their questions and concerns answered. They are as follows: 888-754-7792; 876-542-5998; 876-542-6007; 876-542- 6006; 876-542-5998. Let us be our brother's and sister's keeper during this testing time. Tek lesson and tek care!

Barbara Gloudon is a journalist, playwright and commentator. Send comments to the Observer or gloudonb@gmail.com.