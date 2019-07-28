The choices before us

Some years ago I was in China wearing a different hat from the one I wear now. I was a martial arts fighter, who had been contracted to fight a specified number of bouts on a tour.

On fight night I had completed my obligation and was assisting a fellow fighter to prepare for his bout, when I heard my name and realised I was being summoned to fight a Chinese fighter on the stage. I immediately objected, but found that my hosts suddenly could not speak English anymore and were appearing hostile.

A friend of mine, who was Jamaican, but whose parents were Chinese, said to me: “Just fight. You cannot win a dispute with these men. This is China. No one has rights here. You can just disappear.”

I did what was demanded of me, but with a heavy heart, and a renewed appreciation for the fact that I lived in a country where I do not fear my government. I knew that it was the Constitution in my country that protected me, and I was thankful for its existence.

Fast-forward a few years. I was delivering a ransom as a hostage negotiator deep in the hills in a time when Joel Andem was the ruler in those parts. I remember when talking to the kidnapper that he said to me when I objected to his demands that I was in “their place” and they can do as they like with me. His exact words: “If we 'waa' you dead you dead. A fi we place dis.”

After I had done my task and was no longer in danger, I reflected that many Jamaicans live just like this daily. That some dunce with a gun has dominion over them and that dunce is a member of a gang with more dunces, more guns, and no respect for human beings or their lives.

Both these pieces of my personal history bring me to the recent contribution by Peter Bunting in Parliament regarding the states of public emergency (SOE). His contribution made it clear that he is no longer a layman in the area of Jamaican crime and has real insight as to what is needed. This type of outlook can be expected from civilians only when exposed to fighting crime.

I imagine Dr Peter Phillips, Robert Montague, and Dr Horace Chang would express similar sentiments, as they too have done the job of minister of national security, and the sentiments uttered by Mr Bunting are correct.

The issue is, however, that most things suggested are already being done and were in fact being done during Bunting's tenure as security minister. They are good, solid medium-to long-term strategies.

But, the slaughter of human beings in the St Andrew South police division is a crisis that requires immediate measures to halt it. This is what the SOE will supply — that age-old indefinite detention that comes with this legal designation. And this will work.

Now, back to my original example of China — no human rights, and disappearing citizens if the government so desires it. As Mr Bunting points out, the constitutional rights of persons cannot be taken lightly.

I agree. And it is important that we all are free from oppression. But, the Government is not the only one that subjugates the rights of Jamaican citizens. The average garrison occupant has no more free will than I did in Joel Andem's little fiefdom. And,unlike me, their imprisonment and their horrors are permanent.

The debate regarding the SOE is 'are we going to surrender the rights of St Andrew South citizens to the lawmen, or continue to allow the dons to rule the residents there and kill them as they please?'

I have faith in our commissioner and his deputies that no one who is not a gang member will be detained indefinitely. There may be temporary detention, but I am confident that those persons will be released swiftly. I am willing to bet my life that the current management of the Jamaica Constabulary Force will not use this state of affairs for political suppression.

I have no such faith in the dons, and I know that none of the medium-to long-term measures will stop them from killing this week. But this short- term measure will.

I love our free society and our rights and appreciate all who fought for them. But, this is a right not being enjoyed by the citizens of the St Andrew South police division.

If our Constitution cannot protect all of us from some of us, then it is not worth the paper it is written on. So, I close by saying that any measure that saves the lives of human beings in this country is worth it.

To the gang members whose rights are going to be subjugated over the next couple of months, I say: “You reap what you sow. Tough luck.”

Jason McKay is a criminologist. Feedback: jasonamckay@gmail.com