The curious game of blame

Recently, a terrible tragedy occurred in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, wherein a young lady named Breonna Taylor was killed during a narcotics raid conducted by the Louisville Police Department.

The young lady was clearly not a drug dealer, nor was she armed. So how did it happen?

Well, the raid was being conducted with the use of a no-knock warrant and her boyfriend, who had a registered gun, thought he was under attack from gunmen. He fired, shooting a cop. The police returned fire and an innocent life was lost.

So, let us play the game. Who is to blame?

I do not blame the guy for firing. I would fire if my door was kicked open in the middle of the night. So do we blame the cop?

Well, I have limited facts, but what I will say is that if you shoot in the direction of a police party, hitting one, it is likely that they will return fire, and they can miss.

Do we blame the judge who issued the no-knock warrant? It was requested by the police and it's allowed in their laws, so you really cannot blame him. So, who do you blame? Think on it.

Doesn't this remind you of a case in Jamaica in 2010 involving an elderly gentleman named Keith Clarke?

In this famous case, the police and army were effecting a forced entry and Mr Clarke is reported to have fired on the entry team.

Do we blame Clarke for firing? No, of course not. I genuinely believe he thought he was under attack. What happened after is not very clear and is before the court.

What I have described in both cases is good people doing what they should do, but with tragic outcomes. You cannot blame the man in Louisville for firing any more than you can blame the police for returning fire. You cannot blame Mr Clarke for firing, because he likely did not hear the shouts of the police. If at that point the police had returned fire you could not have blamed them either.

Accountability in modern society means that we must destroy someone to make everyone happy. That is just human nature. Both of these tragedies occurred because criminal activity exists. Oftentimes innocent people get caught up in the casualties.

Tragedy should birth a time when all good people in the situation mourn together. Instead, we want blood, even if people were just doing their jobs and protecting themselves.

I do not know if there were circumstances that would or will make the Clarke and Louisville shootings unlawful, as they have not yet been ventilated in the courts. But I do know that none of the people who are involved decided to live a life to destroy innocent people. The destruction occurred as a result of things happening unexpectedly.

I hope you realise though, that if cocaine were not a drug being sold in Louisville, there would have been no no-knock warrants for narcotics raids. There would have been no raid, no cop shot, no woman killed. But nobody wants to blame the drug dealers for their part in this tragedy or other tragedies their industry caused.

In the Clarke case, if there were no “Dudus”, no “Dog Paw” and no gunmen at war with the State, there would have been no reason to be raiding houses in Red Hills, and the police would never have gone there.

You see, the criminals are the cause of both innocent persons' deaths, because they set the stage for the raids and combat that oftentimes lead to the deaths of good people. If there were no crime, there would be no gunfights. But we prefer to blame politicians, police, judges and other good people because they are easy targets. This extends to every facet of our existence.

Accountability is converted to retribution. You can't just account, you must be punished. Why though?

I see it often in our political parties. I get along great with many politicians from both sides and have offered my advice on national security when asked by either. But if I were to join one of these parties and become a Cabinet member, I would be called a thief, dunce, inept, inefficient, etc. Even though I know they would not believe it, they would say it. Well, I don't know about anybody else, but if you malign me like that we are going to settle it under Queensbury rules, so work on your left jab.

The point I'm making is that terrible things are likely to happen when you arm a party of men and send them into combat. Sometimes they become victims and sometimes, by decisions they have to make in a third of a second, it leads to disaster. That does not make them bad, it makes them human.

Destroying innocent people just because society demands it does not make society better, it just makes society satisfied. But that does not make it right. And if you are a good person perpetuating this penance upon the innocent, it brings your character into question; what you have become.

Until all good people unite we will continue to hurt and harm each other while the evil among us thrive. Our crime is where it is because of evil people, past and present, not government workers. Let us unite and fight the gangs. Human rights activists and police, Jamaica Labour Party and People's National Party, defence and prosecution counsel. Is this nirvana I seek impossible? Or is it that we are just not at that point yet where we recognise who our common enemy really is?

Well let me introduce you to them. They are the gangsters that drain our national purse, extort every site and prey on the poor and downtrodden. You want to meet them? They are on display everywhere. Pain is the game that is being played and grief is being served.

