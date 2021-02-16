The first crime: Neglect!

There is an epidemic and possibly even a pandemic that has been going on for decades, centuries even, but my focus is fixing crime and violence on this 'likkle' piece of Rock, so I will not go global just yet.

The epidemic I speak of here in Jamaica is generational, and is such an accepted and normalised part of our life that it is barely recognised, but we see it manifesting in our lives in every possible way. It strikes at the heart of families and its effect is the structure and nature of how our society functions.

The recent Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) report on the realities faced by juvenile criminal offenders at the Rio Cobre Correctional Facility is a direct result and culmination of this unrecognised crisis in our society.

Violence is at an all-time high and we are scrambling to find solutions. The answer is not singular or immediate, just as the cause is not singular or recent. It is indisputable that the basic unit of any society is the family. Now, what makes a biological family? A child and two parents, yes? You can have families without children, but for life and society to continue we must have little ones, so the base of a surviving society is the family with parents and child.

Now, what happens when the base unit of a structure is fractured? What happens when you are to have two halves of a whole that are to bear the weight of this base unit and one half is absent (and not only absent but often times destructive)? The answer: There is greater strain on the remaining half of that unit, the offspring are left to figure out the absence of the missing half and bear its consequences, and, sadly, live what they learn.

The epidemic I speak of that has, and is, and will continue to contribute significantly to the erosion of our Jamaican society is the absence of fathers or wholesome father figures in the lives of a lot of our children. This is not just a behaviour by choice of a sperm donor, it is overt child abuse in the form of paternal neglect, and if we are to fix the raging ills of the moral and social decay of our people we must address it.

Abuse by father's neglect

This raging epidemic of paternal child abuse in the form of the neglect of a father's responsibility to care for their children has existed in our society for decades, actually centuries. Neglect is the most common form of child abuse and is easily recognised in our society.

When a child is neglected by their mother, there is an outcry instinctively. We ask: “Weh di madda deh?” We have become so habituated to a father's absence that it doesn't even strike us as being abnormal.

I teach medical students how to conduct a history by interviewing our patients. They literally have become so normalised to hearing that the father plays no role in the life of some (very often) of our patients that they have even stopped reporting it as being abnormal.

In the context of the mentally ill clients — substance users, persons diagnosed with depression, post traumatic stress disorder, conduct disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, and suicide — a common observation by many clinicians is the absence of a father and/or the negative impact of a toxic presence.

The natural expectation is for a mother to be there to nurture and to guide and to care. However, it would seem that role is left to be a choice for men, and such is commonly accepted with zero consequences.

How does this manifest in our society? Struggling households headed by women singularly caring for their children. Single mothers oftentimes having to leave children unprotected, vulnerable to all manner of evil. These single mothers, in later years, have lifestyle health consequences associated with chronic stress.

Fatherless homes see young children who have no support for education, who themselves oftentimes have to scratch out a survival, bearing the accompanying psychological damage; angry young men and women who grew up in these homes and themselves perpetuating this anger and not being able to maximise their own potential. Seeking to belong, they are attractive to gangs and subsequent violence.

When we look at domestic abuse, juvenile offenders, the heinous acts of societal violence, young men in our prison system, teen pregnancy, young women on the wrong side of the law, there's a common thread that seems to be blaringly impacting — a broken family structure, oftentimes with the absence of an active father.

Within our Jamaican way of life we have come to accept that women carry the brunt of the burden of childcare. How many times do we see the stories of the struggles that women go through to keep their household together? They juggle feeding, educating, sheltering, and protecting their children? How many women, in order to secure an economic future, feel compelled to have a child with yet another man hoping that this new one will help to care and father the others she had before?

It has now become almost common knowledge — and an unfortunate acceptance — that when we see youth at risk it is highly likely their family structure is damaged. I would take a professional bet, in my capacity as a psychiatrist, knowing the usual profile likely of these wards at the Rio Cobre Correctional Facility, that at least 70 per cent of these young criminal offenders are themselves victims of paternal neglect — a form of child abuse.

The 'Jacket' reasoning? Not quite so

There is full recognition we have the other side of the coin to deal with, whereby it was reported that the number of false paternity claims, aka jackets, by women in Jamaica was exceedingly high. The 2019 report put out by Polygenics Consulting caused quite a stir within local, regional, and international societies as it was reflected that up to 70 per cent of cases that were referred to that agency were proven to be jackets.

I quote from CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com: “A 2019 report by Polygenics Consulting, a Jamaican company which offers DNA testing, indicated that of all the paternity tests that the company has conducted since 2015 when it became operational, 70 per cent were not the father. Polygenics Consulting told CNW, 'Persons who contact us have had some reason to doubt the paternity, and as such this statistic is based on that condition.' Additionally, the company confirmed that many of the tests they administer are for immigration purposes, but declined to provide a specific number.”

It is imperative that, while we consider this data, the fact needs to be underscored that this is not a reflection of the claims of paternity made by mothers in the Jamaican society at large… this is a what, in epidemiological terms, would be referred to as a skewed sample based on the inquiry of people who have doubts around their paternal responsibilities and so seek to get such verified clarification.

The agency admitted that a lot of these cases relate to immigration issues. Does this not also reflect the possible desperate attempt of mothers to give their children a 'better' immigration-based future, if even to overtly lie to try to afford their children the opportunity of having a father in their lives, especially one 'with him papers'. There is none otherwise.

It needs to be repeated and underscored that this high statistic of 70-odd per cent false paternity is not a reflection of what obtains in the society generally, and this excuse that is used oftentimes by men to deny their responsibilities to their children needs to be corrected.

The real questions

In order to manage and curb this epidemic, questions around the causation need to be answered; followed by exploration and implementation of effective solutions.

What really happens between a man and a woman when they engage in sex that results in a child being born? What really is our perception of parenting? What really do we value as the merits of a father? What are the standards of women when they engage a man in a way that may result in a child? What are her standards for care of that child? What do we see as the ideals we would want to project, perpetuate, and encourage as a society? What ideals do we really value as individuals and as members of a family? What makes a significant number of our men not want to love and nurture and care for one's own offspring? How do we ensure fathers step up?

The flip side of the failure of a child would be the success of that child. One can just look around in our neighbourhoods, the families next door, one of the most positive predictors of the success of an individual is the presence of a father. A child is considered blessed when he or she has both parents actively caring for them.

The issues of crime and violence, of the breakdown in the moral fibre of our society, of the fight by those of us who know the tremendous potential of the Jamaican people that is been stifled by elements that seek to destroy rather than build.

Some historians relate to the generational impact of our colonial past. Some sociologists reflect on the cultural impact of forms of entertainment that we engage in, our music, especially in the content of the lyrics. Some economists will say poverty, lack of education, lack of opportunity. We can come up with all possible reasons, but it all stems right back to the basic unit of our collective existence — our families and, where such is absent, what replaces it.

How are we going to address this problem? It is heartening to see the necessary authorities reacting with some action to this recent INDECOM report. It is my hope that we finally realise and have reached the point in our society where crime and violence are in the forefront of every citizen's mind that the solution cannot be only reactive, but also proactively preventative.

This is a vicious cycle. Let us address the first act of violence (possibly a crime) against a significant number of our children. If we want to fix Jamaica in a good way, we must enable, as best we can, each and every child; having the parenting they are entitled to from both parents, whether or not the parents remain in a union.

Dr Saphire Longmore is a Government senator and consultant psychiatrist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or saphire.longmore@gmail.com.