The Internet's journey and its outcomes
The Internet is considered to be one of the greatest inventions. The word is an acronym for interconnected network and it emerged in the US in the late 60s. Defense Advance Research Projects Agency (DARPA) implemented the ARPANET (Advanced Research Projects Agency Networks), which was an earlier version of the Internet developed by the US Department of Defense. It was designed for the purpose of military communications that would be secured.
Today, the Internet is an integral part of daily life for governments, businesses, banks, schools, churches, and commerce. Without Internet connectivity they simply cannot do much for their customers.
Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) is the ability of a machine or computer to simulate human intelligence due to programming that allows for the execution of tasks such as speech recognition and problem-solving. Technologically advanced countries are way ahead in AI technology which also allows for smart cities.
A smart city uses AI to solve problems and to improve services; for example, transportation, heating and power distribution.
AI is gradually becoming part of our daily lives in the form of virtual assistants, autonomous flying, security and surveillance in agriculture for drone monitoring, in automated warehousing management systems to understand customer sentiments in order to provide better products, and in smart phones for voice recognition. AI can work flawlessly in any field if the algorithm is properly developed.
Internet of Things
The future is here with Internet of Things (IoT). It is any interrelated Internet-connected object that is able to receive and transmit data over a wireless network. It is basically sensors talking through connectivity. Data are processed and then an action takes place.
Millions of physical devices are connected to the Internet collecting and sharing data. The microchip can make from a pin to an aircraft carrier to be part of the IoT by simply adding sensors to it. A human being can also become a connected person and be part of the IoT by having a microchip embedded under the skin, whether knowingly or not. Communication will take place via sensors to a central server where the individual can be monitored. We should all be thinking of the endless possibilities of the Internet revolution.
Carlos Pipher, CPP, PSP, is a security professional. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or carlospipher@gmail.com.
