The door has closed on another year, and we step into the new “roaring 20s”. No, I wasn't around in the original 20s, despite my dinosaur status. Having recorded events through this column, I've had the opportunity to flip back through my scrapbooks and reminisce. Let's look back at the things that made us laugh, cry, beam with pride, and tear out we hair from 2009 to 2019.

We went into 2009 fresh off the excitement of the 2008 Beijing Olympics which lifted our spirits in an immeasurable way. A feeling of new hope was in the air as we wished that things would be different, even as we braced for the effects of the global recession to reach our shores. Rough times were on the horizon. The Windalco plant at Ewarton and Alpart in Nain put up their shutters as the worldwide bauxite/alumina sector slowed down and neighbouring communities felt the effects hard-hard. These days, dominating the industry headlines is news that this area of the economy has not quite recovered, and serious concerns are being raised over a new mining licence which is expected to affect areas of the Cockpit Country.

Some commentators warn that Jamaica would be better off ending its love-hate relationship with the dusty, red stuff sooner rather than later. In fact, environmental concerns were among the “top 10” items making the review of the last 10 years. We weathered storms, dodged hurricanes, felt the heat from rising temperatures and bush fires, and scrounged for water during times of drought. The climate crisis is an international subject with local and regional repercussions, particularly for island nations such as our own.

A tug-o-war sprung up over Goat Islands and much was said about the proposal for turning the area, which is home to fish nurseries, into a shipping hub. So far, it seems the ships will dock elsewhere, leaving Goat Islands to the fish. Now all eyes are on the Cockpit Country as we seek to strike the balance between development and conservation.

Positive moves have been made with the recent ban of some types of plastic bags and styrofoam containers. While there has been a learning curve in how to deal with hot soup, stew peas and curry goat in dry-wedda containers, and the now familiar sight of shoppers leaving stores balancing their goods in their arms when they've forgotten to walk with their shopping bags, it is a worthwhile step in the right direction. The choking of our hillsides, waterways and gullies with garbage must be brought under control if we want to spend the next decade enjoying the wonders of our beautiful island.

Undoubtedly, the biggest story of recent years was the matter of the security forces operation in Tivoli Gardens to apprehend strongman Christopher “Dudus” Coke. As well, the follow-up Manatt Commission of Enquiry. The Doctor Bird took on the American Eagle in a stand-off over the extradition request for Coke. Women dressed in white took to the streets pledging their support for their community leader. When Tivoli blockaded itself against the police and soldiers the preckeh turned deadly. An interim report by the Office of the Public Defender, delivered in 2013, referred to the events as “causing the greatest loss of life in a single State security forces operation in independent Jamaica: seventy-six (76) civilians and one (1) soldier”. It was a difficult time for the country. The world looked on, no doubt wondering what was going on in the land of “One Love”.

In the ways of our ancestors, and with the passing of time, we tek kin teet kibba heart bun. Jokes of curly wigs and hats made the rounds, and infamous lines from the Manatt Commission 'reality show' like “I cannot recall” and “pathologically mendacious” have been delivered in the aftermath.

Politics played the game hard and fast down the years. They were “working, working, working” from “poverty to prosperity”. General elections in 2011 and 2016 saw the shift from first female prime minister to youngest prime minister. Gordon House saw many changes, but some things remained the same. Several bouts of “head tek dem” occurred with shouting matches and walkouts and capturing of the mace as elected leaders got heated while carrying out their duties.

The public view of politics and politicians continued to dwindle, and the results were seen in lower and lower poll numbers. Elections will come around again in the “new 20s”. Will more Jamaicans come out to take part in the process or will they continue to shun the democratic process?

The last 10 years past brought sadness and joy. Many Jamaicans had us beaming with pride. Our sportsmen and women carried the flag to international competitions and claimed shiny medals and records too. Scholars and entrepreneurs made their mark, letting the world know we can use our smarts for more than scamming.

Although death and misery followed us on the roads and into our homes and workplaces, we still have hope. We still have hope that the next 10 years will be better. Let us not just wish for peace in 2020 and onward, let's work towards it. One love and nuff respeck.

Happy New Year to you and yours.

