The new normal — viruses and global hysteria

A few years ago, while shopping in the earlier version of General Food supermarket in Liguanea, I walked around to the frozen meats section and came face to face with a mother and child. The little boy, about four or five years old, was frolicking along the aisle. As I approached, pushing my trolley, he came to a stop directly in front of me, looked up in my face, and sneezed. Just like that. I froze for a moment. He didn't even make an attempt to cover his mouth or nose with his hand. And it was obvious that he had 'something' – a cold, flu, or something. I was livid. I stepped to the mother: “Teach your damn child to cover his mouth and to not sneeze on or at people! And to learn the word sorry!” The woman seemed taken aback, and stammered out an apology somewhat under her breath. I was too busy hand-sanitising down my face and arms and to respond. When I got home, I dosed with Panadol Multi-symptom and took a shower. Just in case.

Every time I hear about a new virus I ponder this scenario. It seems as if the little lessons that were routinely taught back in the day are evaporating. Colds, flus, and related respiratory ailments are contagious and are passed on by person-to-person contact. Wash your hands with soap and water. Cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze. Try not to sneeze at or on people. Again, wash your hands with soap and water. Those who are not yet sick must take extra precautions. Use hand sanitiser if there is no soap and water handy. Reduce contact with those who are sick as best as you can. Many will tell you that they cannot get time off from work, so they turn up in air-conditioned offices and share their colds and flus liberally. Take personal responsibility. This is a litany that we learn almost like a recitation.

Other common and sometimes deadly illnesses, like dengue, are spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. We must work to eliminate mosquito-breeding sites as a key part of the vector control. Do your part. What is so hard in this, you ask? The State-led public education platforms and internal family transmission of information needs ramping.

Both chikungunya (CHIKV) and the Zika virus (ZIKV) created havoc in Jamaica, with many, including myself, suffering the horrors of CHIKV in 2014 and beyond. For some, CHIKV proved fatal, and many others still suffer from residual pain and other issues. What stands out most in all of this is that these new viruses are here to stay.

I recall what seemed like a global panic and hysteria around the SARS virus, bird flu, and Ebola. The 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak, in particular, struck such fear and terror in the hearts and minds of many Jamaicans that one of my friends went online and actually bought a full bio-hazard suit, complete with the gas mask. He also began to prepare the spare room in his home as a 'safe room', stacking up on water, protein bars, and non-perishable items. At that time, I tried hard not to drown in the panic, but found myself drawn to the stories about Ebola's decimation of lives and families in Africa, and the crisis faced in keeping the virus at bay. It was difficult to avoid the generalised hysteria that gripped many in our region, especially with reports of suspected and/or confirmed cases in the US.

Today's Jamaica is under siege from dengue, flu, seasonal allergies, and so on. Some who come in regular contact with many people complain of recurring bouts of flu. Others who work in heavily air-conditioned environments complain of flus and colds hanging on for longer than normal. Statistics tell us that the 'new dengue' is a killer. Now, on the heels of all this, Jamaica is bracing for a new virus that is “made in China”. Neither plastic, fake, nor cheap, this coronavirus is the latest strain in the gamut of respiratory diseases that are highly contagious and deadly to some. China is no longer just a figment of our imagination, maybe seen in books, movies, or on television. Today, it is a real place that many Jamaicans have been travelling to and from, and Chinese nationals visit Jamaica for work and play on a regular basis, and so the current paranoia is far more real and present. Additionally, the telescoping inwards of realities via the Internet, and the regularity of air travel for many make it more immediate in our lives. The hysteria has begun in earnest.

Yet, as the stories about how many have died, what needs to be done to protect oneself, and so on gain steam. I keep reflecting on the global paranoia and hysteria around each succeeding wave of these viruses. If we are to take them at face value, those who could would do what my friend did — begin investing in expensive protective gear and planning our exit into a 'safe' space.

Is this the new normal? Do we prepare and wait each year or so for a new strain of 'something' to pop up and create another wave of hysteria, complete with re-routed planes, passengers being isolated, special checkpoints at airports, and multiple public education programmes? And how do we navigate the explosion of well-meaning viral posts that rush to confirm that the virus is now here in Jamaica even when the authorities claim otherwise? The Government has a role to play in educating the public and putting in place the necessary health care infrastructure. But where the dengue is concerned, for example, individual citizens must also rush to take personal responsibility for cleaning up their back and front yards, their sidewalks, and their general living environment to remove mosquito-breeding sites. Individual behaviour change is also a priority. As newer and more powerful viruses emerge, we must get proactive. The common thread running through the discussions and all the information online and from the Ministry of Health and Wellness is about practising good hygiene: Wash your hands with soap and water. Avoid people who are obviously sick. And when you are sick, try to avoid crowded places.

As things continue to change, we must not give way to panic and we must brace against the growing waves of hysteria. Fear is the mind-killer that numbs your sensibilities and enmeshes your feet when you need to move. Indeed, I see a new normal approaching on the horizon, where we may have to embrace changes in our social behaviours. As one of my friends put it, “In light of these viruses, let's just stop shaking people's hands. We can just nod if we have to greet one another.” So, even though I recommend warm hugs in greeting friends and family, my hugs are on pause and my hand-sanitiser, wipes, and spray-can of Lysol are now on the ever-ready.

PS: We all continue to give thanks for safety and minimal structural damage reports in Jamaica in the aftermath of the long and strong earthquake felt far and wide on Tuesday. Gratitude is a must. But it is clear that we must also take steps to reinforce our emergency drills, family plans, and cache of first-aid equipment. This is a part of the new normal where we ensure that we are all prepared to ride and whistle with the necessary changes that are upon us. Do keep yourself and family safe.

