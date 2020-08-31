The pandemic, the Church, and the State

The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) notes, with concern, the present upsurge in COVID-19 infections. Understandably, infections among medical and security personnel and the increasing number of public institutions and companies that have had to close on account of individuals either being infected or suspected to be is quite distressing. The chief medical officer's statement that there is a correlation between the public's activities of the first week of August 2020 and the recent high rates of positive test results only served to exacerbate the JCC's concern about the overall well-being of our people.

We have pondered the rationale of calling and contesting an election in the midst of a pandemic and while cases of were on the rise. While the view by some that it may be too late to review/reconsider the decision, there's also a discernible momentum towards a contrary position given the disconcerting spike in the number of positive COVID-19 tests. Notwithstanding this however, we believe that a clear statement of the reasons for the calling and contesting of the election from both the Government and Opposition would be of immense benefit to the country and minimise the growing sense of cynicism with which too many Jamaicans view our politics and politicians.

We note the concerns regarding some of our citizens who, by virtue of age or misfortune, may be disenfranchised. The country needs to hear clearly and repeatedly the protocols for handling people who have tested positive for COVID-19, those in quarantine/isolation, those 65 years old and over, especially the home-bound, and for individuals with disabilities.

It is also our view that if the general election is to be held as scheduled, then there is urgent need for clarity on every aspect and procedure related to voting in this pandemic. We ask that every effort be made to ensure the effective establishment of the protocols. This, we believe, is absolutely necessary to ensure that everyone is given a fair chance to exercise their franchise.

We take note that the events of nomination day are expected to produce another surge in positive tests. It is our view that the nation — Government and people together — needs to focus on this existential concern as a matter of priority and avail itself of the most effective measures to prevent the nation from being catapulted into greater peril. Indeed, while we appreciate the Government's efforts in imposing containment measures to limit the most recent spread of the virus, we encourage them to take steps to address the likely upsurge with the same urgency it applied to the first wave of the pandemic. In this regard, we call for the abandonment of all physical in-person campaign activities.

We note with concern the recent apparent lapse in the nature and content of communications between the Government and the Church with respect to aspects of the recently announced regulations/restrictions, which have adversely affected churches and the care they provide for grieving families. We appreciate the exigencies of the present days, noting, with understanding, that the fluid and dynamic nature of life forced upon us by the pandemic requires agility and fleet-footedness in decision-making. Notwithstanding this, it is the firm resolve of the JCC that both sides must nurture the critical partnership between the Church and the State. We remind the Government that the JCC's position is one of cooperation and the promotion of compliance with good governance, and as such its agreement to reasonable and just laws and regulations is to be expected by our governmental authorities. We look forward therefore to the Government addressing the issue of communication at both the policy and operational levels to ensure harmony in the partnership with the Church.

In the final analysis, the JCC reaffirms the Church's mandate to address the issues that the nation faces, and to do so in consonance with its prophetic call and in obedience to the word of God. The JCC understands that its existence is both in the concrete world, where life unfolds, and in relationship with the divine. The Church is duty-bound therefore to proclaim a message that declares God's word and commands and reflects human situations and concerns such principles as dignity, justice, peace, safety, and security.

Rev Newton Dixon is president of Jamaica Council of Churches. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or presidentatjcc@gmail.com.