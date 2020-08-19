The PNP and building the new Jamaica

Building the new Jamaica is the founding mission of the People's National Party (PNP). Achieving an economic-classless society, in which the economic wealth ladder is the springboard to economic independence, and where have-nots are enabled to get on it and achieve economic independence as haves do, is the essence of the new Jamaica.

The PNP's strategy in building the new Jamaica promotes socio-cultural-and economic transformation from bottom up; improving quality of mind anchored to a coherent set of values and attitudes and socio-economic opportunity as the fulcrum for enabling have-nots out of poverty and unto the economic wealth ladder.

The PNP's know-how in shaping the blueprint towards economic independence for all turns on its founding mission and the legacies of its former leaders:

a) The founding mission: “We are out to build a new Jamaica with Christ as our pioneer.” (Norman Manley, launch of Jamaica Welfare 1937/pre-launch PNP 1938)

b) The Michael Manley project of building a Jamaica of equality and praxis (equal in the membership of the common society, Jamaica, and translating the ideas and ideals of equality into concrete “practice”) and social and economic justice in context of a mixed economy by “altering the relations of production, power, opportunity, and status in the interest of the working class” (Michael Manley) and deepen community social cohesion and power through community councils, driven by quality education for all and self-esteem (justified sense of self-worth), anchored to the moral principles of freedom, justice, equality, love of fellow human beings, and solidarity.

The “fierce urgency” of the time was to enable the poor out of poverty towards achieving economic independence and engage the country in embracing the rich prospect of South-South economic relations with focus on Latin America.

c) The P J Patterson distribution/divestment of wealth model which invests in growth infrastructure/wealth creation entities (for example Wigton Windfarm, Highway 2000), where the private sector is either unable or unwilling as source of funding (profit/dividend) to achieve eradication of poverty and eventual divestment to further economic independence. The strategy enables have-nots out of poverty by motivating positive attitudes and values, providing opportunity to acquire critical skills, earn higher income and participate meaningfully in the distribution of wealth and achieve economic independence.

d) The Portia Simpson Miller-Peter Phillips creative fiscal policy model, which is grounded in demand-side (equilibrium) economics and achieves sustainable economic growth, stabilisation, and employment, especially by increasing demand for locally manufactured and produced goods, of small, medium and large enterprises, and which proved a game changer in debt reduction and employment, especially in business process outsourcing (BPO) and tourism.

The PNP's policies, programmes, and projects are anchored to its founding mission, the Manley project, Manley/Patterson mixed-economy ideal, and Simpson Miller-Phillips creative fiscal policy and will in three years as Government build the critical pillars of the new Jamaica beginning in its first 100 days:

1) Mobilise the people to embrace the shared values and vision of a Jamaica that works for all.

2) Achieve immediate improvement in standard of living of have-nots by balancing the burden of the indirect tax, imposed in 2017 by Andrew Holness-Audley Shaw's leadership through direct monetary benefit and support under the Patterson mixed-economy model. And indirectly by providing opportunity for dependants to access quality education up to university level with financial assistance to access the opportunity based on means test and for unattached youth to learn a critical skill and earn through a combined Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF)/Jamaica Emergency Employment Programme (JEEP) community development and employment programme with support for self-employment based on feasibility.

3) Make every grade six primary school student functionally literate and numerate, achieve grade level fluency in English and Spanish, embrace a coherent set of positive attitudes and values and have a sense of correctness of behaviour and at least 90 per cent of them scoring between 85 per cent and 100 per cent in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) assessments, and at least 90 per cent of high school leavers achieving minimum of five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects, including English, mathematics, and a science subject with Spanish as a distinct asset, and all students exposed to a critical skill and applicable first-principle reasoning by applying STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)/STEAM (the arts added) teaching-learning methodology (new pedagogy) underpinned by a robust partnership of parents, school, students, community, and government with teachers as prime movers of the process.

4) Strengthen the capacity of teachers to deliver the new pedagogy and beginning the process in all public schools from early childhood through high in 18 constituencies, with behaviour patterns representative of the range present in school communities across the country, with all constituencies and schools on board after the first 100 days.

5) Institute a system of incentivising teachers on the basis of self-competition in delivery and management of the new pedagogy beginning at the end of the first academic year.

6) Improve health care, generally, with priority on primary health care through a coordinated system of health care practitioners, community health clinics, and robust community social cohesion structures.

7) Build community social cohesion by de-garrisonising communities on the basis of subsidiarity, engagement, and deepening of democratic process.

8) Achieve food security. If we cannot make agriculture profitable the country is going in the wrong direction. Jamaica produces sugar and can produce more yet we are importing sugar and farmers are producing food crops and want to produce more yet we are importing for domestic and tourism consumption. With PNP's demand-side economic policy, agro-processors, sugar producers and cane and food crop farmers will achieve competitive edge against imports and grow exports, as profitable business ventures.

9) Reduce the number of murders, specifically, and crime, generally, to a tolerable level, knowing that:

(a) criminal gangs are hydra-headed, the leader is taken out and the vacancy is filled without delay;

(b) dismantling gangs is only a potential element of an effective crime plan — we have been there and done that several times, but always without the caveat that injustice cannot cure criminalism;

(c) states of emergency (SOE) and zones of special operations (ZOSO) as policing tools and obvious summary justice have no place in a serious crime plan; and

(d) habitual criminality and criminalism are the mindset that drives criminal behaviour and curing it is the first step in a credible and effective crime plan. Preventing and curing criminality will only be achieved by the education-revolution strategy in getting children and youth to embrace positive attitudes and values and productivity as personal culture. The strategy must be underpinned by police esprit de corps anchored to individual discretion, self-competition, and community social cohesion structures, buttressed by joint police/military action for immediate, targeted and surgical response in controlling flare-ups, stamping out intractable violence and bringing perpetrators to justice. PNP's crime plan model guarantees crime reduction;

10) Achieve “3-in-3” on course to “5-in-4” gross domestic product (GDP) growth with significant accrual to national income by:

(a) enabling have-nots to achieve economic independence;

(b) improving, labour productivity, tourism product to achieve six million visitor arrivals in four years with eastern Portland as the gateway to the new tourism thrust and critical skills, especially technical and intrapreneurial; and

(c) use creative taxation coupled with demand-side economics to increase demand for locally manufactured and produced goods and drive employment.

11) Stamp out government corruption by passing effective legislation without delay.

12) Improve homeownership by instituting land reform that regularises ownership in a cost-effective and income-related way that produces housing solutions to meet demand through the National Housing Trust (NHT), Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ), Operation PRIDE (Programme for Resettlement and Integrated Development Enterprise), a new and equitable law and economics-driven land acquisition system and community-driven-government-supported indigent housing.

13) Urban renewal and rural development to be given equal treatment. Quality education provided in every public school, early childhood to high, youth across Jamaica provided with opportunity to learn a critical skill and earn, social and basic amenities, including Internet service improved with focus on rural communities and agriculture taking centre stage in economic growth policy.

This election must be a new day in Jamaica for our children and youth. Let us give them the best possible start in life, quality education, and, especially for the youth, opportunity to learn a critical skill. The PNP has the know-how and readiness to lead the process.

Carl Marshall is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives in Jamaica (1993-1997). Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or carlonealmarshall@yahoo.com.