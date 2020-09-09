The PNP desperately needed this loss

By now many people are speculating and giving their take on what could explain the People's National Party's (PNP) massive defeat at the polls on Thursday, September 3. Many have been saying that the defeat may be the fault of the party leader or the party's unrealistic and unbelievable manifesto, or its disunity, or the failings of the party's campaign functionaries. Whatever the reason, I believe the writing had been on the wall a long time ago for urgent renewal, but through sheer arrogance the warning signs were ignored.

When the PNP lost in 2016, I thought, finally the party will do some self-assessment and reflection. Sadly this was not done. The PNP acted just as arrogantly as it did after the 2007 loss and did no introspection because the defeat was marginal and, in the minds of its members, they deserve to be in power.

Portia Simpson Miller did not even make the traditional concession phone call to Bruce Golding to congratulate him on his election victory in 2007. I soon recalled Manley's crushing defeat in 1980 and remembered how he reflected on his loss, his policies, and his approach, then apologised for how he led the country, and consequently came back stronger and victorious in 1989.

I realise that this was what the PNP needed -- a massive, in-your-face loss, otherwise it would be business as usual.

I think the PNP got comfortable as a party. After all, this is “PNP country”, and, come what may, the PNP would be re-elected regardless of their performance as they could always ride on Michael Manley's coattail to victory. In fact, the various voice notes circulating, post-election, by Comrades alleging all kinds of nasty rumours about Andrew Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is a clear indication of the depth of their feeling of entitlement.

Admittedly, I was a PNP sympathiser in the past, and had cast my vote for the party in previous elections. However, the fall from grace, for me, came in 1997 when they caused the entire economy to collapse. Thereafter, I decided not to vote for the PNP and cast my vote for the National Democratic Movement (NDM), and then the JLP.

In my view, the PNP at that time ran the economy to shambles with their runaway inflation, high interest rates, and high foreign exchange rate. The worsening economy exacerbated our crime situation, particularly as people got involved in illicit activities to survive. Also, a growing number of parents migrated overseas to work and remit money for their children, thus creating a burgeoning “barrel children” syndrome and other social maladies. In fact, remittances became a significant source for propping up the economy. Additionally, housing became expensive and the country's brain drain problem accelerated. The PNP took investments away from the productive economy by selling high-interest rate government paper in the local financial market and then took money away from the nation's budget to pay these investors. This was money that should have gone to schools, hospitals and other public institutions.

Many lives and livelihoods were ruined at that time and the PNP simply got up from the ruin they created, dusted themselves off, and moved on. The PNP was never held accountable for that horrible period in our history, and any attempt to get its members to acknowledge their failings was met with the usual PNP arrogance and that people should simply get over it and move on from the past. We were even told at one point that it was the fault of the business operators and banks, who, all of a sudden and all at once, were guilty of bad business practices and were therefore reaping the consequences of their actions. They created the problem and then boasted of the institutions they established to alleviate the problem (Financial Services Commission [FSC], Jamaica Deposit Insurance Corporation [JDIC], and the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education [PATH], for example).

But, I can't fault the PNP too much for their attitude because they were enabled by us, the electorate, who possibly never made the connection between this event in our history and the unbearable crime we began to experience, or the unaffordable housing and the generally high cost of living.

In addition to this, there were numerous instances of corruption under the PNP's 18 ½ years in Government. As far as I am concerned, one of the biggest turn-offs for many people, or at least for me, was the hypocrisy of Dr Peter Phillips, who constantly repeated the false refrain that the JLP was the most corrupt Government in the history of the country when they had that dubious record. That, for me, was an indication that Dr Phillips and the rest of the PNP were dismissive of the numerous instances of corruption that took place under their watch. Almost as if they never happened.

No one is really endeared to a hypocrite. If a Christian is trying to convert me and at the same time is not living the life of a Christian I would resent anything that they have to say. This is what it was like whenever Dr Phillips and his fellow PNP members talked about corruption. Yes, as their job they need to point out corruption, and thankfully they did. However, they needed to have taken the plank out of their eyes first.

I wish to urge the PNP to finally acknowledge what they have done to this country and to have that introspection that is so long overdue. For me, the problem with the PNP was not Dr Peter Phillips. In fact, I think he was already “prime minister” during the time when Portia was simply a figurehead. Fun and joke aside, that really should have been his time. Nevertheless, I am happy for the party's loss and I am also glad that Peter Bunting lost as well. If Bunting had won, the PNP might probably be still cocky and less inclined for introspection as they may have attributed their loss to Dr Phillips only. Bunting's loss is a clear indication that the party needs to clean up its act.

The 2020 electorate has now forced the hand of the PNP to take a realistic look at itself as the day of reckoning has finally come. I believe that part of that renewal should be to give critical thought to who can best be trusted to lead that charge. In my view, if the party is serious about renewal then it should give strong consideration to choosing Mark Golding as its leader, as he probably best represents a departure from the old order.

