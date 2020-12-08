The PNP's challenge The PNP's challenge

In a December 4, 2016 article published in the Jamaica Observer I discussed 'The PNP's existential crisis' in which I argued, among other things, that the People's National Party (PNP) had not learnt important lessons from the defeat of that year's general election, but rather continued to make a series of foolish errors and generally looking and sounding like a party in disarray. Four years later, and the only thing that has changed — in the level of misconduct, mistrust, backstabbing, and abject folly which is undermining the party in an apparent death wish — is that things have got worse on many levels.

I do not mean by these assertions that everyone in the PNP is guilty of the same kinds and degrees of misconduct and doing damage to the party. It can be asserted, without contradiction, however, that no one is entirely blameless. The party needs to come to its senses.

Let me reiterate that, in a country of conscious citizens and one that promotes sustainable social and economic development, political parties do not exist for themselves; and if they do, they will soon learn from the citizenry that they are not loved. “The PNP does not get it,” as I wrote in September 17, 2016 piece, and is still not getting it.

The task of leadership

The is a time for leadership, and no one can envy the tough task that Mark Golding, as party president, has on him and ahead of him. One thing is certain, as I have stated repeatedly, the president alone cannot do it, even though he has the duty and opportunity to work with his leadership team at setting the tone for getting what needs to be done... now.

The notion that the leader has all the answers is something on which I have criticised others, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness (in relation to his claim that he had all the answers to crime). Every sensible person knows it takes a team to produce meaningful results, and each member of the team, each member of the PNP, needs to be captivated by the thoughts of what will advance the interest of Jamaica.

It bears repeating then neither the PNP nor the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) exists for itself. Each is merely an instrument for the pursuit of sustainable socio-economic national development. For now, the PNP's role in the agenda of national development is primarily to protect the interests of the public and act as a check and balance to the actions of the Government in its capacity of the elected Opposition party. (I won't use the words “the Queen's loyal Opposition”). The ugly truth is that many people are likely to scoff at the PNP as it carries out its role as defender of the national interests, if it is, or appears to be, a party in shambles.

The PNP is not a private club, even though Jamaica's constitution does not recognise political parties. Thus, how the party conducts its internal affairs will affect its credibility when its members seek to execute their constitutional roles. The acts of self-destruction must stop.

Healing and credibility rebuilding

In addition to the healing which one hopes will come from frank conversations about what each has done and acknowledgement of wrongs, where established, and intent to seriously commit to improved behaviour and accountability, there must be serious institutional fixing.

There are several reports and recommendations on some of the fixes which are deemed needed and the president has signalled his decision to assign a task force to effect implementation. One hopes that this will be done with urgency.

I recommend that, as a first step, the team responsible publishes a project schedule of the actions to be taken, by when, stating who is responsible for specific actions and the measures of success of those actions. While some details may not be worthy for airplay, there must be an approach which allows the public to see that the party is serious about fixing and rebuilding its credibility.

In a similar vein, the job descriptions and deliverables of the chair, general secretary, vice-presidents, and other key personnel should be made public with periodic reporting on the results of their performance.

Another critical credibility-building measure to which the PNP must commit is the application of universal principles, as against convenient positions. What I see as a recent example of a departure from this is in the recent positioning in the election of chair and general secretary. There were arguments suggesting that previous presidents had had their pick for general secretary and chair honoured, and Dr Garnett Roper and Lawrence Rowe, a former member of the National Executive Council (NEC), wrote expressing support for the idea. But following the 2019 presidential elections, Peter Phillips was criticised for removing “Risers” from his shadow Cabinet. Choosing a Cabinet amounts to having picks, though in respect of a Cabinet the discretion of the leader is paramount. While some issues will remain grey and discretionary, two measures that could fix would be (a) a rule of collective decision-making on most matters, and (b) the strict application of the principle of collective responsibility.

Golding's golden opportunity

The PNP, both in Government and Opposition — like the JLP — has been dogged by corruption; some known by many people, others known by a few; some involving taxpayers' money, others involving other people's money. The stories are many, but the most disheartening outcome was that the debate in recent months has descended into which party is more corrupt.

Mark Golding, as PNP president, has signalled that he will not tolerate corruption in much the same way as Holness, as prime minister, did. The evidence of Holness's stewardship is that, at a minimum, his Government has been no less corrupt that those before, and probably even more corrupt. Golding has a golden opportunity to show his mettle on this matter of corruption. He needs to confront it head on, from top to bottom, publicly and privately, and among friends and foes.

The problem is that, as a society, we are tolerant of corruption — “Money haffi run!” Many live on the proceeds of corruption. Take the recent auditor general's report on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) — payments made to non-qualified people, files missing, and other questionable acts. We have been here before, but, as tiring as it is, it must be confronted.

Golding's credibility to confront corruption in Government will be found largely in confronting it in the PNP. This confronting must be based, however, not on a fight over corruption for a fight's sake, but because corruption is inimical to our development and inconsistent with our vision for a better society.

The elements of that vision must be told and taught ceaselessly. Unless the vision and its applications and implications get told and understood, the conversation will become a race to the bottom. Unless people are enabled to believe that an alternative way of life is possible, then many will remain indifferent to corruption.

I remain deeply disappointed that many in academia and the private sector appear to be indifferent to corruption and low standards of leadership, but I remain hopeful that a real epiphany will happen. We have seen enough of the deleterious impact of this dangerous cancer.

Dr Canute Thompson is chair of the People's National Party's Policy Commission, as well as a senior lecturer in educational policy, planning, and leadership at The University of the West Indies, Mona. He is also author of six books and several articles on leadership. Send comments to the Observer or canutethompson1@gmail.com.