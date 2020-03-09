The power and plight of Jamaican women

After women leaders shared their thoughts at an event kindly hosted by French Ambassador to Jamaica Denys Wibaux, Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica Janet Olisa extended a challenge. She noted that Jamaican women, having made bold strides, should seize the power they have to make the changes we wish for in our country. She favourably compared our record for women's equality with that of her own country and urged us to maintain our momentum.

Human rights activist Dr Carolyn Gomes, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn, and historian Professor Verene Shepherd reminded us of the heroic struggles of our women in their determination to forge a better future for their fellow Jamaicans — from Nanny (we were told that the correct title should be “Nana”), to Mary Seacole, to Louise Bennett, to Rose Leon.

In acknowledging the continued struggles of women enslaved by poverty, WMW Jamaica (formerly Women's Media Watch) co-founder Hilary Nicholson reminded us that they did not choose this way of life, and it was up to us to help them find a way out of it.

“Have you informed your household worker that there is a union that she can join?” she asked. She asked us to remember the plight of the elderly poor, adding that there were generations of women locked in a cycle of poverty living under the same roof.

In the instance of a teenage mother who had been charged for negligence after a fire took the lives of her child and two others, attorney-at-law Yaneek Page asked about the responsibility of the father, to which DPP Llewellyn noted that, in this case, “the law is an ass” for this omission, as responsibility is ascribed only to the caregiver at the time of the incident.

As we consider the number of missing children and young people, including the heart-rending case of The University of the West Indies visually impaired student Jasmine Dean, the under-age “shottas”, the attacks on our teachers, the crime and road crash statistics, we must ask ourselves how are we going to, as Paula Llewellyn says, “connect the dots” to safeguard our people?

The answer must be a joint resolution for excellence, unity and integrity. Some businesses discriminate against women who are mothers, but those who have mothers in their employment discover that they are the most organised and disciplined because they are time management gurus.

Then there is the continued issue of sexual harassment. We await the 'Act to Make Provision for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment and for Connected Matters', otherwise known as the Sexual Harassment Act, which is being piloted by Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange. Let us be aware that, like the backlash on women after the #metoo movement, this is not going to be an easy road for the minister. Those of us who consider ourselves as influencers should step up and strengthen the cause.

Imani Duncan-Price on patriarchy

Imani Duncan-Price, People's National Party (PNP) chairman of the Kingston Central constituency and this year's presenter of the 2020 Rose Leon Memorial Lecture last Monday, declared that “patriarchy is alive and well” in Jamaica. She called for more women in leadership, describing the position taken by herself and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Senator Kamina Johnson Smith as members of the joint select committee on regulations for the Integrity Commission.

“There was a clause regarding withholding information on an investigation until it was complete — I call it the anti-Greg Christie clause,” she said. “I recall Senator Kamina Johnson Smith and I argued against that clause [along with the then Contractor General Dirk Harrison]. But in the end it was maintained by votes from both parties.

“My memory may be dim, but we were the only voices on that matter, and we are female. And today it haunts us in Jamaica and must be changed. This is why a critical mass is important. We need more female politicians so get the 'backative' to fight for the things you know are right.”

She described two suggestions as her 'big ideas' — longer school hours, citing the Finland model, with greater participation of social workers, and 'reproductive independence for young women', noting that condom-use is still not widely practised. Hopefully, the emphasis on discipline and values she proposes as part of this proposed expansion of our educational system will promote a more responsible attitude to sexual behaviour in all students.

Our responsive NHF[JL1]

However, we cannot agree with Duncan-Price's statement that “the health care system has since fallen apart where people can't even get Panadol”. At a stakeholders meeting called by National Health Fund (NHF) CEO Everton Anderson, last Friday, we learned that last year the NHF covered two million prescriptions at a cost of $4 billion. They have partnered with 476 pharmacies, and since 2011 have end-to-end operations handling procurement, distribution, and dispensation.

Anderson noted that the NHF's same-day card service has been expanded to 21 locations islandwide, and that a single digital platform has been created to process the NHF, Jamaica Drug for the Elderly Programme (JADEP), and the planned National Health Insurance.

As soon as news broke on the emergence of COVID-19, Anderson said the NHF was pro-active in contacting all their suppliers globally to procure certain recommended pharmaceuticals.

CCRP (Caribbean Community of Retired Persons) wrote on behalf of a member to ask that drugs for Parkinson's Disease be added to the NHF list and, as a result, a specialist on the condition has been contacted, so we are hopeful that this will materialise soon. CCRP representative at the meeting, Dr Winston Dawes is concerned that some pharmacies are reluctant to honour the JADEP cards. Anderson said that the NHF will institute performance contracts to monitor unethical behaviour.

“A force for good”

At the launch of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Jamaica Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson noted that the over 30 years of support of our special needs family by the constabulary reminds us that they are “a force for good”.

In this Women's Month, let us note that this positive aspect of our security forces is reinforced by the outstanding women who have dedicated their lives to protect their fellow citizens. We applaud the smooth management of the LETR event by Senior Superintendent (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay and Inspector Natalie Palmer, and recall the contribution of amazing SSP Rosie McDonald-Barker, Superintendent Ionie Ramsay and, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Novelette Grant.

SSP McDonald Barker was head of late Prime Minister Michael Manley's security team. Later, she went on to win the hearts of the residents of Grant's Pen, quelling political tension, and was so beloved that she was asked to be godmother of several babies in the area.

Superintendent Ionie Ramsay, as the first woman motorcycle cop, stamped her courage into the consciousness of Jamaican women. She remains a symbol of strength and determination, now immersed in outreach activities in her community.

DCP Grant, my fellow 'Westmorelite', remains a force to be reckoned with, even after her retirement. She has lectured here and abroad on the issue of domestic violence and will be a presenter at the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AMCHAM) event tomorrow on the topic: When Domestic Violence Comes to Work.

lowriechin@aim.com

www.lowrie-chin.blogspot.com