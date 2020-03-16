The psychological side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic

As our news continues to be dominated by the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID- 19) and the number of diagnosed cases continues to increase, panic and anxiety related to the outbreak are on the rise also. As a physician and a mental health advocate I am seeing already the overwhelming emotional impact that the COVID-19 is having on the mental health of our population. People with and without mental illnesses are panicking and in fear of being infected by the virus, and we can see this from the shelves of our supermarkets and pharmacies that were once stocked with hand sanitisers and hand soaps.

The mental health of our country is at stake, and our mindset in this crisis is critical. Yes, the current outbreak is admittedly scary, but fear, panic, and anxiety are not the solution, they are just adding insult to the injury.

For many it feels impossible to escape the onslaught of news about emerging cases. And so, anxiety activates our bodies to go into a flight-or-fight mode, which is a natural human response to danger. It causes the body to secrete the stress hormone cortisol which, when activated, hinders a person's immune system and paradoxically makes us vulnerable to the virus.

To reduce the heightened anxiety of COVID-19 we are urged to do the basics, but don't panic. Surviving this outbreak will require us to remain calm and not to succumb to the scare.

Here are a few tips to help cope with the stress, anxiety, and distress of COVID-19:

Acknowledge your feelings

• It's understandable to feel stressed and anxious or even upset. Allow yourself time to recognise and express these feelings. This can be done through journaling, talking to others, taking a nice bath, listening to music, and spending time with your loved ones.

Follow the protection and prevention recommendations

• Wash, wash, wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds and use a greater than 60 per cent alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

• If you are sick, don't go to work; self-quarantine and avoid public places.

• Refrain from touching your face.

• Cough and sneeze into a disposable tissue, then discard immediately.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Go on a COVID-19 news diet

• Stay informed, know what's going on, but don't spend endless hours watching the “breaking news” coming from the news channels. Typically not much changes from hour to hour. Limit exposure to the COVID-19 news to about 30 minutes to one hour per day. Watch or read the news updates in the morning, and then at nights. Set limits around your social media by turning off notifications.

• Find quality resources: There are a lot of conflicting information being published that can influence how you react to COVID-19, but having reliable sources, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health (MOH), or your local health authorities can provide reliable information thus reducing anxiety.

Walk it off

• Exercise provides a healthier mental and physical state, no matter what's going on around you. It's calming and helps to boost the immune system. So as anxiety creeps in, take a walk and enjoy the free air, enjoy the sunlight.

• Practise taking deep breaths.

Take a break

• Play a game.

• Cook a nutritious meal.

• Limit the intake of sugar.

• Increase your water intake.

• Watch a movie (but not Contagion)

• Take a nice bath or just sleep. Research has shown that well-rested people are better at fighting off viruses.

Do not completely isolate yourself

• Fear of contracting the virus can cause some people to become socially withdrawn, but maintaining relationships and social support are vital when combating anxiety. Therefore, even if you are in self-quarantine or mandatory quarantine, keep up social interaction as much as possible using the various mediums such as Whatsapp, Skype, phone calls, or text messages.

Seek help!

• If you are struggling to cope with the anxiety, or if it is preventing you from functioning daily, seek help from your general practictioner, psychiatrist, psychologist, or a qualified therapist.

Resist the panic and pray

• Fear, anxiety, and panic are not from God; calm and hope are. So, in this heightening crisis, spend time in meditation and pray without ceasing.

• 2 Chronicles 7:14 states, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

• Isaiah 41:10 states, “Fear thou not; for I am with thee. Be not dismayed; for I am thy God. I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”

Remember, you can only control the controllable. Instead of panicking, focus on what you can educate yourself on, make a plan, and practise good protection and preventative habits.

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. — Nelson Mandela

Dr Sonya McKenzie is a medical doctor. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or sonya.mcken@gmail.com.